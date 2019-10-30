Visit Peddlers’ Fair on Saturday
NEEDLES — The 49th Peddlers’ Fair begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments have been invited. Requirements that articles be hand made were relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate. As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Vaccination, licensing clinic set Nov. 9
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov, 9, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Bullhead City church, Police team up to Offer active shooter presentation
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is offering an active shooter awareness presentation on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church, 2275 Ricca Rd., Bullhead City, between North Oatman Road and upper Riverview Drive.
The presentation is based on the ALICE principles: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. It explains what an “active shooter” is and what it is not. Discussion includes a brief history of active shooter events, the role of law enforcement and its response and what individuals can do to decrease chances of being injured.
The presentation is not location-specific; it can apply to schools, churches, grocery stores, movie theaters, shopping malls or other places where people gather.
This event is free to the public. It may prove helpful for any business or organization thinking of developing an emergency response plan for its employees or members. Call the church at 928-763-2422 or 928-727-4171.
Daylight Savings Time ends
NATION — Local clocks fall back one hour when Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. local on Sunday, Nov. 3.
People in Needles and Laughlin will set clocks back one hour. Arizona remains the same, which means there will be a one-hour difference between that state and its two neighbors west of the Colorado River.
Women’s Club feeds veterans pie
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles treats U.S. Military Veterans to a slice of pie on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST.
The pie is free to veterans with identification; others pay $2 in the historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Oct. 30 - Harvest festival and trunk or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 - RED Shirt Friday. Steak dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 - Alzheimer’s pozole dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 - Trustee meeting begins at 5 p.m.; aerie meeting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 6 - Auxiliary meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - Martinez 50th birthday party, 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Nov. 8 - RED Shirt Friday.
Nov. 9 - Dyrell’s fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 - Guy’s breakfast of french toast, bacon and eggs to order begins at 8 a.m.
No. 13 - Epilepsy fundraiser carnitas dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Rummage sale supports sack lunch program
NEEDLES — Martha’s Pantry Sack Lunch Program, a ministry of St. Ann Catholic Church, holds a rummage sale Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Fr. Hanley Hall, along Third Street behind the church and Palo Verde College.
All proceeds are used to purchase food items for the sack lunches, which have been distributed every Wednesday and Thursday since 2008 to anyone needing a lunch. Martha’s Pantry will also raffle an afghan crocheted by Eileen Hartwick.
Raffle benefits food ministry
NEEDLES — Martha’s pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church, is holding a raffle to raise money to purchase supplies needed to continue the ministry: providing sack lunches to anyone in need on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The grand prize is a handmade afghan, 52 inches square, called Sacred Space. It was designed by Helen Shrimpton and crocheted by Eileen Hartwick in 100 percent machine washable and dryable acrylic yarn.
Raffle tickets will be available at the St. Ann’s rummage sale Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 which also benefits Martha’s Pantry; and Needles’ Downtown Christmas celebration Dec. 7. The drawing will be held Dec. 8.
Donate blankets for Christmas
NEEDLES — 250 blankets is the 2019 goal for Needles Community Partners, who are collecting new blankets of any kind: store bought, handmade, no-sew or whatever. Twin size is preferred. Blankets are to be distributed to children of the community in connection with the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Drop blankets off in the collection box at any participating business or organization; help a favorite business become the ‘2019 Blanket Business/Organization of the Year.’ Call 760-298-3959.
Chamber welcomes new businesses
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new businesses to the 800 block of West Broadway, an original alignment of historic Route 66.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies for Retro Pizza and Peace A-Work boutique, flower shop and nail salon are to be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The public is invited to attend and welcome new business to Needles.
The event will include a free drawing for gifts from each establishment. The public is invited to celebrate the opening of these two new businesses on Route 66. Everyone who attends will receive free tickets for the gift giveaway.
Win Jeep, cash, more
NEEDLES — There may still be a few tickets available for the Needles Rodeo Association annual Jeep Dinner, set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Needles Rodeo Grounds, 1001 San Clemente.
One ticket out of 200 sold wins the Jeep. The other 199 go back in the bucket to draw for a $500 cash prize.
Other prizes will be distributed throughout the night. Drawing begins at 5 p.m. sharp. Winning ticket holders must be present. Contributions to the association are tax deductible. Complimentary dry camping is available Friday and Saturday nights
Tickets include pit barbecue dinner for two and live music by Littletown. Call or text Judy Thornton at 760-333-5255.
NDBA meets November 7
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make reservations for prime rib dinners at least one week in advance. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays; shuffleboard at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Nov. 2 - Memorial for Gene Schwartz begins at 11 a.m.
Nov. 3 - Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 4 - Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Nov. 6 - Bunco, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7 - Fry bread by Max 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 - Veterans breakfast 8 a.m. to noon. Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 11 - Beef or fish tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 12 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Nov. 13 - Meeting and initiation, 6 p.m.
Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop.
Complete required pre-registration now at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40 and fills quickly. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Gospel meeting convenes at Church of Christ
NEEDLES — The Needle Church of Christ at 417 Market St. hosts a gospel meeting Nov. 7 - 10. Themed ‘The Great Invitation,’ speakers include:
• 6 p.m. Thursday - Stanley Harmon II, Hawthorne Church of Christ Minister.
• 6 p.m. Friday - Matthew Harmon of Apple Valley Church of Christ.
• 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday - Stanley Harmon Sr., Apple Valley Church of Christ Minister.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 31, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 1, the Post serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2, the Post monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3, a steak breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4, the Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 5, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Vendors join Holiday Fun Fair
NEEDLES — All categories of vendors can sign up now for the Holiday Fun Fair, Needles’ family celebration of the Christmas season, to be held Dec. 7.
Call 760-298-3959 for details.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School along Washington Street.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Soup, Salad, Sandwich Luncheon set
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles’ popular Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon returns Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Homemade soup, sandwiches, salad and a drink are included; an assortment of desserts will be available for separate purchase. Tickets will be available at the door.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new session called “Readers of the Round Table,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Oct. 30 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. Come and hear the Night Before Halloween by Natasha Wing and other books. Make a pumpkin paper lantern to take home
Nov. 5 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Come and read Happy Pig Day! By Mo Willems.
Nov. 6 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Storytime. Books about trains, trains and more trains. Make a train to take home
Nov. 7 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Read for The Record. On this day children everywhere will be reading the same book to set a world record. Come help break the record this year and hear a very special book.
Nov. 12 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Miss Adela will host a read along with the book Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.
Nov. 13 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. This Thanksgiving-theme program features such books as Run, Turkey, Run by Diane Mayr. Make a leaf wreath for the fall.
Historical society plans yard sale
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Historical Society Museum holds a yard sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST at the old Catholic Church location, 2201 Hwy. 68 in Bullhead City. Proceeds benefit the building fund.
Vicki Salyer presents history of Hardyville at 2 p.m. MST Saturday, Nov. 9, at the new museum, 1239 Hwy. 95. Call 928-754-3399.
Poker run benefits veterans
TRI-STATE — The Men Of Fire Motorcycle Club Chapter 6 Northwest Arizona and U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club will conduct a poker run on Saturday, Nov. 9, to benefit the River Fund Tri-state Veterans.
Register at Tropicana Laughlin, 2121 S. Casino Dr. between 8 and 11 a.m. PST.
The group is asking for donations of material and/or prizes to help the event succeed. Over the years they have raised more than $55,000 for veterans. Contact Ryan Granath with Men of Fire MC at 928-486-4725; ‘Shocker’ with U.S. Military Vets MC at 910-583-5194.
