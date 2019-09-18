Vaccination, licensing clinic set November 9
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov, 9, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Cleanup planned for historic rest stop
NEEDLES — Volunteers gather for cleanup work on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the historic Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop.
Work begins at 8 a.m. at the park on the corner of Needles Highway and National Old Trails Road, an original alignment of Route 66. Those helping should bring tools, hats, gloves, and water to drink plus a little extra for the plants. Mostly, work will center around cleaning up dried grasses and creating a burn pile.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School along Washington Street.
Celebrate 10-10
NEEDLES — A long-standing tradition in the city of Needles is the observance of 10-10: the National Day of the Republic of China. Ceremonies typically start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Paired flagpoles on which to display both the United States and Republic of China flags are permanent fixtures of the city/county complex at J Street and Bailey Ave. The observance attracts officials from both countries including representatives of the Republic of China Veterans Association, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, city of Needles, San Bernardino County and others. Patriotic music from both countries is performed and proclamations read reinforcing community recognition of Needles’ rich Chinese heritage.
The Wuchang Uprising started on Oct. 10, 1911. The Qing Dynasty fell and the Republic was established in January of 1912. The government of the Republic moved to Taiwan in 1949 in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
The free service is for San Bernardino County residents only. Properly dispose of paint products, household batteries, TVs, computer monitors, printers, microwave ovens and more. Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-OILYCAT (645-9228), 909-382-5401, or Rainie Torrance of the city of Needles at 760-326-2115 ext. 140 for details.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18, Game Nite, food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 19, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 20, POW/MIA ceremony begins at 5 p.m. followed by a pork enchilada dinner.
• Saturday, Sept. 21, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. An open face turkey dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 22, a pancake, sausage and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24, fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Sept. 18 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 23 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 - Spaghetti and meatball dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 - Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave..
The group is currently looking for pan players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair.
The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments, are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Watch for entry and vendor information.
Museum opens for season
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. A fan of Instagram? Check ’em out at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Selected students will perform with celebrity dancers representing the Needles Chamber of Commerce in Needles Dances with the Stars, during the chamber’s annual awards dinner Oct. 5.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Lynne’s Garden needs donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition. Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at 326-3826.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie serves breakfast on Sundays; and observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
Sept. 18 - Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 - Joint officer’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Sept. 20 - RED Shirt Friday.
Sept. 22 - Auxiliary breakfast of chorizo burritos begins at 8 a.m.
Sept. 27 - RED Shirt Friday. Membership drive. Mexican potluck dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. features DJ Loki.
Sept. 28 - National Drink Beer Day.
Sept. 29 - Aerie breakfast of blueberry pancakes, sausage and eggs begins at 8 a.m.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Sept. 18 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: NOPE! A Tale of First Flight. Make a paper bird to take home.
Sept. 21 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.
Sept. 24 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: marble runs and races continue.
Sept. 25 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
Oct. 15 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Read books with Miss Adela: Happy Hunting, Amelia Bedelia by Herman Parish is the first book.
Oct. 16 - 3:30 - 4 p.m. Storytime. Monsters is the theme for this pre-halloween story time. Make a monster to take home.
Oct. 19 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Dracula by Bram Stoker
Oct. 22 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. The featured book is Are you Ready to Play Outside by Mo Willems.
Oct. 23 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Storytime celebrates friendship with stories about sharing and standing up for your friends. Make a friendship bracelet.
