Vaccination, licensing clinic set for Saturday
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including “Readers of the Round Table,” is offered at the Needles Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Nov. 6 - 3:30 - 4:40 p.m. Storytime. Books about trains, trains and more trains. Make a train to take home
Nov. 7 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Read for The Record. On this day children everywhere will be reading the same book to set a world record. Come help break the record this year and hear a very special book.
Nov. 12 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Miss Adela will host a read along with the book Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.
Nov. 13 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. This Thanksgiving-theme program features such books as Run, Turkey, Run by Diane Mayr. Make a leaf wreath for the fall.
Nov. 16 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults – Discuss Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel. A true story of one of the last hermits.
Nov. 19 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table will be reading the Berenstain Bears All Aboard by Jan Berenstain.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Hear Gospel at Church of Christ
NEEDLES — The Needles Church of Christ at 417 Market St. hosts a gospel meeting Nov. 7 - 10. Themed ‘The Great Invitation,’ speakers include:
• 6 p.m. Thursday - Stanley Harmon II, Hawthorne Church of Christ Minister.
• 6 p.m. Friday - Matthew Harmon of Apple Valley Church of Christ.
• 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday - Stanley Harmon Sr., Apple Valley Church of Christ Minister.
Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Required pre-registration can be completed now at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40 and fills quickly. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make reservations for prime rib dinners at least one week in advance. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays; shuffleboard at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Nov. 6 - Bunco, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7 - Fry bread by Max 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 - Veterans breakfast 8 a.m. to noon. Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 11 - Beef or fish tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 12 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Nov. 13 - Meeting and initiation, 6 p.m.
Nov. 14 - Beef dip sandwiches, french fries, coleslaw, dessert by Ed and Mike 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov 17 - Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 18 - Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 - Shuffleboard 3 p.m.
Nov. 20 - House committee and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Vintage Volvos visit
NEEDLES — Vintage Volvos visit Route 66 in Needles Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.
The San Diego Volvo Sports America Club plans to bring about a dozen of the iconic autos from the 1950s and ’60s to local reaches of the Mother Road.
Interested? The group will gather about 9 a.m. Saturday for a photo opportunity and a visit with interested community members at the Route 66 bench in the corner of Santa Fe Park at G and Front streets.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Historical society plans yard sale
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Historical Society Museum holds a yard sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST at the old Catholic Church location, 2201 Hwy. 68 in Bullhead City. Proceeds benefit the building fund. Sale items include books, Christmas decorations, clothes, tools, household, furniture, electronics, and ‘whimsical.’
Vicki Salyer presents history of Hardyville at 2 p.m. MST Nov. 9 at the new museum, 1239 Hwy. 95. Call 928-754-3399.
NDBA meets November 7
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon set
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles’ popular Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon returns Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Homemade soup, sandwiches, salad and a drink are included; an assortment of desserts will be available for separate purchase. Tickets will be available at the door.
Vendors join Holiday Fun Fair
NEEDLES — All categories of vendors can sign up now for the Holiday Fun Fair, Needles’ family celebration of the Christmas season, to be held Dec. 7. Call 760-298-3959 for details.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Nov. 6 - Auxiliary meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 - Martinez 50th birthday party, 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Nov. 8 - RED Shirt Friday.
Nov. 9 - Dyrell’s fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 - Guy’s breakfast of french toast, bacon and eggs to order begins at 8 a.m.
No. 13 - Epilepsy fundraiser carnitas dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 15 - RED Shirt Friday. Fairman birthday party 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Nov. 17 - Guy’s breakfast of pork chop and eggs, 8 a.m.
Nov. 19 - Trustee meeting begins at 5 p.m.; aerie meting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 20 - Auxiliary meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Donate blankets for Christmas
NEEDLES — 250 blankets is the 2019 goal for Needles Community Partners, who are collecting new blankets of any kind: store bought, handmade, no-sew or whatever. Twin size is preferred. Blankets are to be distributed to children of the community in connection with the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Drop blankets off in the collection box at any participating business or organization; help a favorite business become the ‘2019 Blanket Business/Organization of the Year.’ Call 760-298-3959.
Raffle benefits food ministry
NEEDLES — Martha’s pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church, is holding a raffle to raise money to purchase supplies needed to continue the ministry: providing sack lunches to anyone in need on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The grand prize is a handmade afghan, 52 inches square, called Sacred Space. It was designed by Helen Shrimpton and crocheted by Eileen Hartwick in 100 percent machine washable and dryable acrylic yarn.
Raffle tickets will be available at Needles’ Downtown Christmas celebration Dec. 7. The drawing will be held Dec. 8.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 8, the Post serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 9, the Post monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 10, a steak breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 11, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Vets breakfast at Elks
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 hosts a (day before) Veterans Day brunch from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Veterans eat free at the event, open to the public in the lodge at 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Women’s Club feeds veterans pie
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles treats U.S. Military Veterans to a slice of pie on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST.
The pie is free to veterans with identification; others pay $2 in the historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Poker run benefits veterans
TRI-STATE — The Men Of Fire Motorcycle Club Chapter 6 Northwest Arizona and U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club will conduct a poker run on Saturday, Nov. 9, to benefit the River Fund Tri-state Veterans.
Register at Tropicana Laughlin, 2121 S. Casino Dr. between 8 and 11 a.m. PST.
The group is asking for donations of material and/or prizes to help the event succeed. Over the years they have raised more than $55,000 for veterans. Contact Ryan Granath with Men of Fire MC at 928-486-4725; ‘Shocker’ with U.S. Military Vets MC at 910-583-5194.
