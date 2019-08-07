Have coffee with assemblyman Saturday
NEEDLES — Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a ‘Community Coffee’ beginning at 10 a.m. in chambers of the Needles City Council, 1111 Bailey Ave.
The assemblyman is bringing the coffee and pastries and plans to recognize a local business for their contribution to the city. Typically, the community coffee sessions also provide a vehicle to update local residents on pending state legislation or its implementation and to field questions and comments from those attending.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie serves breakfast on Sundays and observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
Aug. 7 - Auxiliary meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 - RED Shirt Day.
Aug. 10 - Quinceanera, Anderson birthday party.
Aug. 11 - District 23 meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. at Ontario Aerie 2398.
Aug. 16 - RED Shirt Day.
Aug. 20 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
NDBA meets first Thursday
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets on the first Thursday of most months. Meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant on Needles Highway.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26.
Register for fall classes at Palo Verde
NEEDLES — Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street.
Classes begin the week of Aug. 12.
The college offers a large variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. GED preparation classes will be offered again this semester. Auto repair and welding career preparation classes will be held in the shops at Needles High School.
Class schedules are available at the Needles Center or at www.paloverde.edu. The Needles Center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 760-326-5033.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Donations from The Healing Center and city councilors Tim Terral and Shawn Gudmundson are being used to offset the $9 fare for a new shopper shuttle bus to stores in Mohave Valley.
The subsidy continues until the money runs out. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Aug. 7, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 8, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 9, the Auxiliary serves ham and cheese sandwiches and macaroni salad from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Cancer Aid and Research program.
• Saturday, Aug. 10, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 11, a pork chop and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 13, Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bonnie Baker Senior Center, 149350 Ukiah Trail, Big River; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores. Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs: call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
Take community housing survey
SAN BERNARDINO — A survey supporting the county’s consolidated plan and fair housing study is available for public input through the end of August.
To learn more and to complete the survey online visit sbcountyplans.com and click the survey button.
Nominate for air quality district’s Exemplar Award
VICTORVILLE — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District is now accepting nominations for its 2018-2019 Exemplar Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions toward the prevention or control of air pollution in the Mojave Desert Air Basin.
Eligible candidates include local businesses, industries, schools, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to clean air through the development of voluntary air pollution reduction and/or prevention programs.
Nominated entities must be located within MDAQMD’s boundaries, which include Needles.
Nominations must be postmarked or received at MDAQMD offices by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The award will be presented in association with National Pollution Prevention Week, Sept. 16-22. The nomination packet, as well as more information on the district, past Exemplar winners and a map of district boundaries is available at www.MDAQMD.ca.gov or by calling 760-245-1661.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — The Marine Enforcement Unit of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, advises all California residents that boater cards are now required by law.
Go online to californiaboatercard.com to take the online test to obtain one.
The card requirement began last year for operators 20 years of age or younger and is being phased in each Jan. 1 by age: 2019 - 25 years; 2020 - 35; 2021 - 40; 2022 - 45; 2023 - 50; 2024 - 60.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft. Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime.
The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways. The lifetime card fee is currently $10. The lost card replacement fee is $5.
The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the resident’s home state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
Students eat free this year
NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision again for the 2019-2020 school year. Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students who are enrolled.
Middle and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com.
Breakfast is served before school from 7 to 8 a.m. Middle and high school students are offered a second chance to receive breakfast at their designated nutrition time.
For additional information contact Alex Chandler, Food Service Director, at alex_chandler@needlesusd.org
Museum reopens Sept. 2
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new hands-on session for the youngest set called “Construction Zone,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Aug. 17 - Book club for adults, 11 a.m. to noon. Discuss The Last Ballad by Wiley Cash.
Aug. 20 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build with Legos.
Aug. 21 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Charlotte the Scientist is Squished. Make a pair of wacky scientist glasses.
Aug. 27 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: speed building.
Aug. 28 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Worms, Snails and Slugs. Make a snail trail.
Sept. 3 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a bridge.
Sept. 4 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Let’s Sing a Lullaby with Brave Cowboy. Make a cowboy hat to take home.
Sept. 10 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a marble maze.
Sept. 11 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles. Make a message in a bottle to take home.
Sept. 17 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: make marble runs and race.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
Aug. 7 - Play bunco at 6 p.m. Sandsharks swim team award dinner, 6 p.m.
Aug. 11 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 - Tallerni salad with garlic bread and dessert by Carol, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 - Lodge and initiation begin at 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Baby shower. Time TBA.
Aug. 18 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 19 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Baked potato bar with salad and dessert by Gayle, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 - House and trustee meeting; 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.