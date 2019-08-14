Nominate for chamber awards
NEEDLES — Nominate by Sept. 15 for Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year to be named during the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort, which is the official sponsor of the event. River Front Cafe is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar.
Contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 for reservations or a nomination form between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov. Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Reserve a seat for chamber awards dinner
NEEDLES — Reserve a spot by Sept. 6 for $80 per guest; or between Sept. 7 and 15 for $100 per guest; for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort, which is the official sponsor of the event. River Front Cafe is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar. Tri-state catering company The Two Foodinis will do the cooking. Reservations and menu selection of either prime rib, herb crusted salmon or roast chicken must be made by Sept. 15.
Contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays for reservations. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
The theme this year is Needles Dances with the Stars. It will feature a competition with local celebrities paired with dancers from Dance Trax 51.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County.
Students eat free
NEEDLES —The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision for the school year. Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Middle school and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com. For additional information contact Alex Chandler, food service director, at alex_chandler@needlesusd.org. NUSD is an equal opportunity provider.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 15, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 16, the Auxiliary serves tuna-stuffed tomatoes and crackers from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Relief Fund.
• Saturday, Aug. 17, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 18, an omelette breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 19, the calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 20, Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
For San Bernardino County residents only acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs.
Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Fire station at Havasu Lake adds staff
HAVASU LAKE — San Bernardino County Fire Station 18, 148808 Havasu Lake Rd., is now staffed 24 hours with a captain and a firefighter/paramedic.
Averaging 500 calls annually, Station 18 provides fire, rescue and emergency medical services to the community of Havasu Lake and surrounding highways, including Hwy. 95, and may be called to assist in Needles. Station 18 provides service to over 28,000 acres of tribal land and responds to boat incidents and medical needs at Havasu Landing.
The station has a fire engine, water tender and firefighting boat at the ready. A medic brush patrol is being relocated there, reducing response times and providing advance life-support services. Funding has been set aside to purchase a new firefighting boat in 2020.
Station 18 has historically been manned with paid-call firefighters. When not available the next closest unit would respond, usually from Needles. Tracey Martinez, public information officer for County Fire, explained that due to limited interest and availability of PCFs in outlying communities, along with the amount of training required to maintain firefighter and EMT status, the PCF program has declined county-wide.
Staffing and operating costs for this station are about $1.1 million which comes from the department’s regional budget. A new fire station and additional staffing are in the planning stage.
Firefighters will be at the station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, after which they will respond directly from their resident post.
Museum reopens Sept. 2
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays.
The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Nominate for Exemplar Award
VICTORVILLE — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District is now accepting nominations for its 2018-2019 Exemplar Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions toward the prevention or control of air pollution in the Mojave Desert Air Basin.
Eligible candidates include local businesses, industries, schools, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to clean air through the development of voluntary air pollution reduction and/or prevention programs.
Nominated entities must be located within MDAQMD’s boundaries, which include Needles.
Nominations must be postmarked or received at MDAQMD offices by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The award will be presented in association with National Pollution Prevention Week, Sept. 16-22.
The nomination packet, as well as more information on the district, past Exemplar winners and a map of district boundaries is available at www.MDAQMD.ca.gov or by calling 760-245-1661.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
Aug. 14 - Lodge and initiation begin at 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Baby shower. Time TBA.
Aug. 18 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 19 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Baked potato bar with salad and dessert by Gayle, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 - House and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Watch for entry and vendor information.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Donations from The Healing Center and city councilors Tim Terral and Shawn Gudmundson are being used to offset the $9 fare for a new shopper shuttle bus to stores in Mohave Valley.
The subsidy continues until the money runs out. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Classes begin this week at Palo Verde College
NEEDLES — Fall classes begin this week at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street.
The college offers a large variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. GED preparation classes will be offered again this semester. Auto repair and welding career preparation classes will be held in the shops at Needles High School.
Class schedules are available at the Needles Center or at www.paloverde.edu. The Needles Center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 760-326-5033.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new hands-on session for the youngest set called “Construction Zone,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Aug. 17 - Book club for adults, 11 a.m. to noon. Discuss The Last Ballad by Wiley Cash.
Aug. 20 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build with Legos.
Aug. 21 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Charlotte the Scientist is Squished. Make a pair of wacky scientist glasses.
Aug. 27 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: speed building.
Aug. 28 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Worms, Snails and Slugs. Make a snail trail.
Sept. 3 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a bridge.
Sept. 4 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Let’s Sing a Lullaby with Brave Cowboy. Make a cowboy hat to take home.
Sept. 10 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a marble maze.
Sept. 11 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles. Make a message in a bottle to take home.
Sept. 17 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: make marble runs and race.
Sept. 18 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: NOPE! A Tale of First Flight. Make a paper bird to take home.
Sept. 21 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.
Sept. 24 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: marble runs and races continue.
Sept. 25 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie serves breakfast on Sundays; and observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
Aug. 16 - RED Shirt Day.
Aug. 20 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
Aug. 21 - Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 - Joint officers meeting 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 - RED Shirt Day.
Aug. 24 - Celebration of life for Julie Pace, 2 p.m.
Aug. 30 - RED Shirt Day. Fun Friday Barkeno starts at 4 p.m. - bring your own munchies.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register for the new season of the Needles Recreation Department’s Dance Trax 51 on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 15 and 16.
Registration continues from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dance Trax studio off J Street behind the aquatics center.
Classes are available for ages three and up, including a beginning tap dance class for adults. Popular selections include tiny tot tumbling, tap, ballet and jazz for all ages, and specialized classes for more experienced dancers.
Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 3. Send email to Graci Weiss at needlesdance@yahoo.com or leave a voicemail at 702-496-4185 for more information.
Reserve for Tri-state Mega Mixer
LAUGHLIN — The fourth annual Tri-state Region Mega Mixer convenes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, inside the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion.
Call 702-298-2214 or email info@laughlinchamber.com for details or to RSVP.
Billed as the ultimate business networking event, the $10 admission includes a dinner buffet and benefits the Feed A Family program. Free 10x10 booth space with a table and two chairs is available until available space is filled. Raffle prize participation is encouraged.
Special room rates are available as well; call 800-662-5825 and use code C-TSM19 by Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.