Work on Needles Highway announced
NEEDLES — Eliciting reactions from skeptical to enthused, City Manager Rick Daniels told Needles City Council on Aug. 13 that bids had been approved by San Bernardino County and work was to begin on a portion of Needles Highway.
Daniels told councilors to expect to see some preliminary activity in the area as early as Aug. 26. Work is expected to continue into January.
Boat show and beach party set
NEEDLES — The inaugural Horse Power V drive boat show and beach party is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at Needles Marina Resort.
The event features vendors and a floating stage with live entertainment at the Colorado River-front resort at 100 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-2197 or email needlesmarinaevents@gmail.com for details.
Billy B’s Krazy Kolors offers a companion Banners for Charity display during the event.
School board
meets Aug. 27
NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meets from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Aug. 27 city council meeting canceled
NEEDLES — Per their action taken May 14, there will be no city council meeting held on Aug. 27.
The next regular meeting of the council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Public sessions begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave.
School board, city council meet Sept. 10
NEEDLES — Both Needles City Council and the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meet on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The school board travels to Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School for their meeting which begins at 5 p.m. Public sessions typically begin at 6 p.m.
Needles City Council’s public sessions also begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Donations from The Healing Center and city councilors Tim Terral and Shawn Gudmundson are being used to offset the $9 fare for a new shopper shuttle bus to stores in Mohave Valley.
The subsidy continues until the money runs out. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 22, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 23, the Auxiliary serves chef salads and french bread from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the National Home program.
• Saturday, Aug. 24, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A glazed pork loin dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25, a hamburger steak breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. A kitchen work party starts at noon.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27, Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
For San Bernardino County residents only acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs. Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Take community survey
SAN BERNARDINO — A survey supporting the county’s consolidated plan and fair housing study is available for public input through the end of August.
To learn more and to complete the survey online visit sbcountyplans.com and click the survey button.
Excessive heat warning announced
TRI-STATE — The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning continuing through 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Temperatures, said the service, could range between 113 and 121 degrees in the Lower Colorado River Valley and Death Valley National Park.
Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are dangers. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments. Readers are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun in air-conditioned rooms and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave pets or children unattended in a motor vehicle.
NDBA meets Sept. 5
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Classes begin this week at Palo Verde College
NEEDLES — Fall classes begin this week at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. The college offers a large variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. GED preparation classes will be offered again this semester. Auto repair and welding career preparation classes will be held in the shops at Needles High School.
Class schedules are available at the Needles Center or at www.paloverde.edu. The Needles Center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 760-326-5033.
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan. Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores. Call the post at 928-768-3033.
Nominate for chamber awards
NEEDLES — Nominate by Sept. 15 for Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year to be named during the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
Contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 for reservations or a nomination form between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
Court offers services locally
NEEDLES — The Needles District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system. To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the fire and sheriff’s departments at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
Students eat free
NEEDLES —The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision for the school year.
Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Middle school and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com. For additional information contact Alex Chandler, food service director, at alex_chandler@needlesusd.org. NUSD is an equal opportunity provider.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
Aug. 21 - House and trustee meeting; 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new hands-on session for the youngest set called “Construction Zone,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Aug. 21 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Charlotte the Scientist is Squished. Make a pair of wacky scientist glasses.
Aug. 27 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: speed building.
Aug. 28 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Worms, Snails and Slugs. Make a snail trail.
Sept. 3 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a bridge.
Sept. 4 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Let’s Sing a Lullaby with Brave Cowboy. Make a cowboy hat to take home.
Sept. 10 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a marble maze.
Sept. 11 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles. Make a message in a bottle to take home.
Sept. 17 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: make marble runs and race.
Sept. 18 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: NOPE! A Tale of First Flight. Make a paper bird to take home.
Sept. 21 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.
Sept. 24 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: marble runs and races continue.
Sept. 25 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie serves breakfast on Sundays; and observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
Aug. 21 - Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 - Joint officers meeting 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 - RED Shirt Day.
Aug. 24 - Celebration of life for Julie Pace, 2 p.m.
Aug. 30 - RED Shirt Day. Fun Friday Barkeno starts at 4 p.m. - bring your own munchies.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26.
Public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Watch for entry and vendor information.
Museum reopens Sept. 3
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Still time to register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Miss the official sign-up event for Dance Trax 51? There’s still time to register before the dance season begins on Sept. 3.
A new online registration service has proven popular with parents of young dancers, reported instructor Graci Weiss.
Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. A fan of Instagram? Check ’em out at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital.
Lynne’s Little Ladies take tea
NEEDLES — Tri-state girls ages five through 12 dress in their finest for a traditional society tea at the Women’s Club of Needles on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The tenth annual Lynne’s Little Ladies Tea Party in honor of Lynne Haver continues from 1 to 3 p.m. in the women’s historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway. Registration is $25 and can be paid at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Registration is limited to 40 girls; all fees must be paid before Sept. 18.
Call Recreation Manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for details.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Reserve for Tri-state Mega Mixer
LAUGHLIN — The fourth annual Tri-state Region Mega Mixer convenes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, inside the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion.
Call 702-298-2214 or email info@laughlinchamber.com for details or to RSVP.
Billed as the ultimate business networking event, the $10 admission includes a dinner buffet and benefits the Feed A Family program.
Free 10x10 booth space with a table and two chairs is available until space is filled. Raffle prize participation is encouraged.
Special room rates are available as well; call 800-662-5825 and use code C-TSM19 by Aug. 22.
