Serve on Needles City Council
NEEDLES — File letters of interest with the city clerk prior to Jan. 7 for service in an unexpired term on the Needles City Council.
Interviews are to be conducted and appointment made during the regular meeting of Jan. 14. The term expires in November of 2020.
Councilors must be registered voters within the city of Needles. Send letters of interest to Needles City Clerk, 817 Third St., Needles, CA 92363 or email them to djones@cityofneedles.com.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Register for spring semester at Palo Verde
NEEDLES — Spring semester classes start the week of Jan. 27 at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center will be offering a variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods.
Automotive and welding classes will be held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
Registration is now open for all classes, including free classes to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test.
Stop by the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033 for more information.
The Needles Center is now conducting business and offering classes in the temporary modular buildings located to the east of the existing Claypool building while remodeling work is being done. Offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Visit www.paloverde.edu for information and a class schedule.
NDBA meets January 9
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited. The next NDBA meeting is set for Jan. 9.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Jan. 2 - Open face turkey sandwiches and fixin’s by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 - No darts.
Jan. 6 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan 7 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 8 - Bunco; Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Jan. 9 - Spaghetti dinner and dessert by Joe L., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan 12 - DD Clinic. No darts.
Jan. 13 - Tacos, choice of beef or fish, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 15 - House committee, trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Enter Great Oatman Bed Race
OATMAN — The Great Oatman Bed Race returns to Oatman, Ariz., at 1:30 p.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 25.
Teams of four pushers and one rider enter for $50 right up until the starting gun fires on Route 66, the town’s main street. Official beds are furnished and are the only ones that may be used. Costumes are encouraged. Cash prizes and medals go to first, second and third placed winners.
Ancillary events, including the town’s famous gunfights, continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Oatman-Gold Road Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Fred Eck at 928-514-8595 or Chamber President Darin C. Lowrey at 928-768-6222.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1, Crockpot recovery is served free from noon to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 2, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 3, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 4, The Post’s monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. The Auxiliary monthly meetings begins at 10 a.m. The monthly calendar meeting begins at 11 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken fried steak sandwich and fries dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 5, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Jan. 6, Honor Guard practice begins at 10 a.m. at Bullhead City Post 10005. Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific. Coming up:
Jan. 3 - Steak dinner served at 5 p.m.
Jan. 9 - Barbecue chicken dinner served at 5 p.m.
Jan. 17 - Fish/shrimp dinner served at 5 p.m.
Jan. 19 - Chorizo breakfast served at 8 a.m.
Jan. 23 - Pulled pork sandwiches served at 5 p.m.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Memberships support museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and any improvements to the displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels of membership available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum for their generous contribution. All memberships will receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The museum is a 501 (c) 3, donations are tax deductible.
Visit the museum and adjacent Community Thrift Store at 929 Front St. in Needles. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
New programming begins in January including teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan 1 - Library closed for New Year’s Day.
Jan. 2 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Antarctica and South America; make a leopard seal and pan flute.
Jan. 6 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Work wonders with magazines.
Jan. 7 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 8 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: ‘What do you do with an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada. Make a frog on a lily pad.
Jan. 9 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Europe. Make matryoshka dolls.
Jan. 13 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Make a bird on the line.
Jan. 14 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 15 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Hear stories about butterflies; make one to take home.
Jan. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about North America; make a paper plate sugar skull.
Jan. 18 - Book club for adults. Discuss Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
Jan. 20 - Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 22 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Features ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller; stories Not Norman and the Crocodile Who Didn’t Like the Water. Make a mystery craft to take home.
Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Lean about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Jan. 27 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — As of Jan. 1, 2020, California boaters 35 years of age and under must have a state Boater Card to operate a water craft.
Visit californiaboatercard.com to get one.
The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
The legal requirement is being phased in with a jump in age each year. That age requirement reaches 40 in 2021; 45 in 2022; 50 in 2023 and 60 in 2024. As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft.
Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.