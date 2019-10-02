Household hazardous waste collected Saturday
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
The free service is for San Bernardino County residents only. Properly dispose of paint products, household batteries, TVs, computer monitors, printers, microwave ovens and more. Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported.
Call 800-OILYCAT (645-9228) 909-382-5401, or Rainie Torrance of the city of Needles at 760-326-2115 ext. 140 for details.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new session called “Readers of the Round Table,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Oct. 15 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Read books with Miss Adela: Happy Hunting, Amelia Bedelia by Herman Parish is our first book.
Oct. 16 - 3:30 - 4 p.m. Storytime. Monsters is the theme for this pre-halloween story time. Make a monster to take home.
Oct. 19 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Dracula by Bram Stoker
Oct. 22 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. The featured book is Are you Ready to Play Outside by Mo Willems.
Oct. 23 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Storytime celebrates friendship with stories about sharing and standing up for your friends. Make a friendship bracelet.
Oct. 29 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Come and join Miss Adela in reading You’ve Got a Rock, Charlie Brown by Charles Schultz.
Oct. 30 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. Come and hear the Night Before Halloween by Natasha Wing and other books. Make a pumpkin paper lantern to take home
Nov. 5 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Come and read Happy Pig Day! By Mo Willems.
Nov. 6 - 3:30 - 4:40 p.m. Storytime. Books about trains, trains and more trains. Make a train to take home
Nov. 7 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Read for The Record. On this day children everywhere will be reading the same book to set a world record. Come help break the record this year and hear a very special book.
Nov. 12 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Miss Adela will host a read along with the book Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.
Nov. 13 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. This Thanksgiving-theme program features such books as Run, Turkey, Run by Diane Mayr. Make a leaf wreath for the fall.
Nov. 16 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults – Discuss The Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel. A true story of one of the last hermits.
Nov. 19 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table will be reading the Berenstain Bears All Aboard by Jan Berenstain
Nov. 20 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime will celebrate American Indian, Alaskan and Native American Heritage month with special stories. Make a Hopi Sun Symbol to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city, at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
Bill would exempt quake grants from federal tax
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Paul Cook is co-sponsoring the Earthquake Mitigation Incentive and Tax Parity Act to exclude grants that support residential seismic retrofits from federal taxation.
A residential seismic retrofit strengthens an existing house, making it more resistant to earthquakes by bolting the house to its foundation and adding bracing around the perimeter of the crawl space.
These earthquake mitigation measures are already free from California taxes.
A study from the Federal Emergency Management Agency estimated that earthquake losses in the United States total about $4.4 billion per year, with California accounting for $3.3 billion of that.
The California Earthquake Authority and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services established the California Residential Mitigation Program to help residents protect homes.
The Earthquake Brace + Bolt program provides homeowners up to $3,000 toward a retrofit, which costs between $3,000 and $5,000 on average.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 3, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 5, the Post monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Burgers and fries will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 6, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Celebrate 10-10
NEEDLES — A long-standing tradition in the city of Needles is the observance of 10-10: the National Day of the Republic of China. Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
Paired flagpoles on which to display both the United States and Republic of China flags are permanent fixtures of the city/county complex at J Street and Bailey Ave. The observance typically attracts officials from both countries including representatives of the Republic of China Veterans Association, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, city of Needles, San Bernardino County and others. Patriotic music from both countries is performed and proclamations read reinforcing community recognition of Needles’ rich Chinese heritage.
The Wuchang Uprising started on Oct. 10 in 1911. The Qing Dynasty fell and the Republic was established in January of 1912. The government of the Republic moved to Taiwan in 1949 in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Free public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Other events include a royalty pageant; baby pageant; men’s bird singing and women’s bird dancing contests; games for elders; culture workshops; a frybread eating contest; a nature walk; and tournaments for youth male shinny, wahoo, golf, tug-o-war, horseshoes, and peon.
Most of the events are held in the Needles Village at 500 Merriman Ave. The golf tournament is held at the Mojave Resort Golf Course, call 702-535-4653. For vendor information contact Sam Evanston II at 760-629-4591, ext. 140 or send email to samevanston@fortmojave.com.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/mojavedays/.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Lynne’s Garden needs donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
Crafts & More set for Elks October 12
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 holds a Crafts & More event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Booths go for $25; space sizes vary from nine by six to 10 by 10 feet, include a table eight feet long and two chairs, and are allocated in the order in which vendor contracts are received. Pick up a contract at the lodge. Proceeds fund the Elks National Foundation which allows the local lodge to apply for grants to support the local community.
Call Michelle Cropsey at 760-567-7369.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School along Washington Street.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair.
The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments, are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Oct. 2 - Bunco begins at 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 7 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 - Pork chops, all the fixings and dessert by Sharon, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 - Lodge night.
Oct. 10 - Retirement dinner for J.P. Lusk.
Oct. 12 - Craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 - Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 - Fried chicken, all the fixings and dessert by Sandy E., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - Patio girls luau, 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 21 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 - Ribs and all the good things with them by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 - Lodge and dinner for DD visit.
Oct. 27 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Register for
Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. A fan of Instagram? Check ’em out at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital. Selected students will perform with celebrity dancers representing the Needles Chamber of Commerce in Needles Dances with the Stars, during the chamber’s annual awards dinner Oct. 5.
NDBA meets first Thursday
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Oct. 2 - Auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 - Red Shirt Friday. Needles High School Class of 1999 Reunion, 8 p.m.
Oct. 5 - NHS Class of ’99 reunion dinner, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 - NFL Sunday Ticket
Oct. 10 - Guy’s barbecue chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11 - RED Shirt Friday.
Oct. 13 - Auxiliary serves chicken fried steak with biscuits and gravy, 9 a.m. NFL Sunday Ticket.
Oct. 15 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m.; Aerie meeting follows.
Oct. 16 - Auxiliary meeting, 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 - Joint officers meeting, 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 - RED Shirt Friday.
Oct. 20 - Guy’s ham and omelet breakfast. NFL Sunday Ticket.
Oct. 25 - RED Shirt Friday. October Members Birthday Party, 5 p.m.
Cleanup planned for historic rest stop
NEEDLES — Volunteers gather for cleanup work on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the historic Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop.
Work begins at 8 a.m. at the park on the corner of Needles Highway and National Old Trails Road, an original alignment of Route 66. Those helping should bring tools, hats, gloves, and water to drink plus a little extra for the plants. Mostly, work will center around cleaning up dried grasses and creating a burn pile. Call 951-751-4506.
Gem and mineral club meets
NEEDLES — The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets on the third Monday of each month, October through April, at 5 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visitors are welcome. Call 307-237-9747 for more information.
Gain education about Alzheimer’s
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education opportunities on the first Friday of each month.
Meetings begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Sessions usually last an hour to an hour and a half.
The Oct. 4 session is titled Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior.
Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Trunk or Treat on Halloween
NEEDLES — The local police department hosts its inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31.
Billed as a free and safe way to trick-or-treat, the event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Needles Recreation Center at J Street and Civic Center Drive. Extra parking is available in the lot across the street near the animal shelter and aquatics center.
Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department invites all to “come join in the fun and get some delicious Halloween treats.”
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Museum open for season
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
Fall festival set
TOPOCK — The Golden Shores Women’s Club presents their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The fun continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Golden Shores Community Center, 13136 Golden Shores Pkwy., just off Mohave County Rte. 1 in Topock.
The event includes a bake sale, grab bags, homemade crafts, art, jewelry, raffles throughout the day and a food court. Contact Pat Pouliot for details at 928-788-2329 or 714-391-7302.
Archuleta to lead BLM California Desert District
MORENO VALLEY — Andrew Archuleta has been named district manager for the Bureau of Land Management California Desert District with headquarters in Moreno Valley, Calif. In this position, he will be responsible for 10.5 million-acres of public lands within nine counties, including areas around Needles; and around 200 employees.
Andrew replaces Beth Ransel who has taken a position with the National Park Service as deputy superintendent at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Andrew comes to the California Desert District from his native state of Colorado, where he worked as the Bureau of Land Management Colorado Northwest District Manager since 2017.
Archuleta began his federal career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; served as a dual-delegated line officer for the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM in the San Luis Valley, and worked as BLM project manager for the Yellowstone oil spill and as acting BLM New Mexico Deputy State Director for Resources and Fire.
Archuleta has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a master’s degree in wildlife toxicology, both from Colorado State University. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, skiing, hunting and fishing. He has a daughter and son-in-law and a granddaughter in Murrieta, Calif., and a son and daughter-in-law in Tempe, Ariz.
Cancer walk, roll kicks off Nov. 1
LAUGHLIN — An ice cream social begins registration for the seventh annual Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll for Cancer event on Friday Nov. 1.
The social continues from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Dr. It’s free to attend for all ages and pets are welcome.
Sign up for the 5K, set for Saturday, March 7, while at the social. The 5K is held at the Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area at North Reach Heritage Trails in Laughlin.
Visit www.laughlinchamber.com/cancerwalk; call 702-298-2214 or email info@laughlinchamber.com.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — The Marine Enforcement Unit of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, advises all California residents that boater cards are now required by law.
Go online to californiaboatercard.com to take the online test to obtain one.
The card requirement began last year for operators 20 years of age or younger and is being phased in each Jan. 1 by age: 2019 - 25 years; 2020 - 35; 2021 - 40; 2022 - 45; 2023 - 50; 2024 - 60.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft. Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways. The lifetime card fee is currently $10. The lost card replacement fee is $5.
The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the resident’s state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
Court offers services locally
NEEDLES — The Needles District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers a support group session the third Thursday of each month.
Meetings begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, help family and friends to develop a support system, exchange practical information, talk through issues, share concerns and learn about community resources.
