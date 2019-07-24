NUSD athletes get free physicals Friday at CRMC
NEEDLES — Free physical examinations for young athletes of the Needles Unified School District will once again be offered at Colorado River Medical Center.
This year’s free sports physicals will be given on Friday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to noon at the center, 1401 Bailey Ave. in Needles.
Register for fall classes at Palo Verde College
NEEDLES — Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street.
Classes begin the week of Aug. 12.
The college offers a large variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. GED preparation classes will be offered again this semester. Auto repair and welding career preparation classes will be held in the shops at Needles High School.
Class schedules are available at the Needles Center or at www.paloverde.edu. The Needles Center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 760-326-5033.
Vista Colorado prepares for back-to-school
NEEDLES — The Backpack Buddies program is to be held Monday, Aug. 5, at Vista Colorado Elementary School.
Classes resume in the Needles Unified School District on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Times and registration details have not yet been announced. The school is at 700 Bailey Ave., just off its intersection with Washington Street. Phone: 760-326-2167.
Register for high school
NEEDLES — Students register for Needles High School the week of Aug. 5. New students must present proof of residence and immunizations; grades or transcripts from their previous school. Call 760-326-2191 for an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Returning students register between 8 and 11 a.m. at the school, 1600 Washington St.
• Seniors on Monday, Aug. 5.
• Juniors on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
• Sophomores on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
• Freshmen on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Classes resume Aug. 13 in the Needles Unified School District.
Registration, orientation set at NMS
NEEDLES — Needles Middle School offers orientation and registration sessions ahead of the resumption of classes on Aug. 13. A utility bill is required for proof of residency for all students; seventh-graders must provide immunization records including the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine.
• Sixth grade, Aug. 8 - A full orientation session for the school’s newest students and their parents begins at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
• Seventh grade, Aug. 9 - Register from 1 to 3 p.m. in the NMS office.
• Eighth grade and new students, Aug. 12 - Register from 8 a.m. to noon in the NMS office.
Needles Middle School is on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Washington Street. Call 760-326-3894.
Nominate for Exemplar Award
VICTORVILLE — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District is now accepting nominations for its 2018-2019 Exemplar Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions toward the prevention or control of air pollution in the Mojave Desert Air Basin.
Eligible candidates include local businesses, industries, schools, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to clean air through the development of voluntary air pollution reduction and/or prevention programs.
Nominated entities must be located within MDAQMD’s boundaries, which include Needles.
Nominations must be postmarked or received at MDAQMD offices by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
The award will be presented in association with National Pollution Prevention Week, Sept. 16-22.
The award nomination packet, as well as more information on the air quality district, past Exemplar Award winners and a map of the air quality district boundaries is available at www.MDAQMD.ca.gov or by calling 760-245-1661.
Join summer reading program at Needles Branch Library
NEEDLES — Weekly incentives and chances in an opportunity drawing complement the satisfaction of reading in Tales of Enchantment, the summer reading program of the San Bernardino County Library system.
Sign up now at the Needles Branch Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street. The program continues through Aug. 3 and has categories for children, teens and adults.
• Children - read at least five books, 50 pages or 30 minutes each week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log 45 books, 450 pages or six hours to reach the countywide goal and spin a wheel for a prize.
• Teens - Read one book, at least 100 pages or one hour per week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log eight books, 800 pages or eight hours for the countywide goal and be entered in a drawing at the branch.
• Adults - Sign up, keep a log and fill out a book review bookmark for each book read. Receive a free bag for signing up. Weekly incentives are given for reading at least one book a week.
• All ages - Every 25 books checked out during the summer net a ticket for an opportunity drawing for amusement park tickets, gaming systems, tablets and more.
Find more details at the Needles Branch Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255; visit sbclib.org.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, July 24, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, July 25, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, July 26, the Auxiliary serves spaghetti and garlic bread from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to their VFW National Home program.
• Saturday, July 27, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, July 28, a free basic breakfast is served to all parents of VFW Post 404 from 9 to 11 a.m. in honor of Parents Day.
• Tuesday, July 30, House committee meets at 9 a.m. Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Have coffee with assemblyman
NEEDLES — Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a ‘Community Coffee’ beginning at 10 a.m. in chambers of the Needles City Council, 1111 Bailey Ave.
The assemblyman is bringing the coffee and pastries and plans to recognize a local business for their contribution to the city. Typically, the community coffee sessions also provide a vehicle to update local residents on pending state legislation or its implementation and to field questions and comments from those attending.
Serve on school board
NEEDLES — There are two opportunities for service on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees, according to the district’s web site.
One is for Area 3, which includes the territory around Parker Dam, Iron Mountain, Big River and Havasu Landing; the other is for Area 1, around Goffs and Amboy.
Apply to the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr., Needles, CA 92363, by 4 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday, Aug. 1. The board expects to conduct interviews and make appointments during the meeting of Aug. 20. Call the district at 760-326-3891; visit needlesusd.org/
Mining claim fees, waivers, due Sept. 3
SACRAMENTO — Those who wish to retain existing mining claims on federal public lands through the 2020 assessment year must pay a maintenance fee or file a Maintenance Fee Waiver Certification (Small Miner’s Waiver) on or before Sept. 3, to prevent the claim from being declared forfeit and void.
Each payment must be accompanied by a written list of the claim names and Bureau of Land Management serial numbers for which the maintenance fee is being paid.
All maintenance fees or Maintenance Fee Waiver Certifications must be paid or filed by mail with a check to BLM California State Office, 2800 Cottage Way, Room W-1623, Sacramento, CA 95825, or online with a credit card through the BLM’s payment portal. Payments or filings by mail must be postmarked on or before Sept. 3.
Call 916-978-4400, or visit https://www.blm.gov/public-room/california.
DMV closes half day today
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will close offices statewide for a half day on July 24 to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce training on providing excellent customer service.
The goal of ‘Operation Excellence: DMV Training’ is more consistent customer experiences statewide and equipping employees with tools to handle an unprecedented volume of REAL ID applications.
More than 5,000 employees will receive training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.
DMV Call Centers (800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure. Customers also will be able to:
• Conduct transactions online at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.
• Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks. A map of kiosks can be found online at www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/about/sst_map.
• AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions.
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores.
Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs, call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
Yarn donations benefit veterans
NEEDLES — The Crochet for Veterans group at BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is in need of yarn donations.
Drop yarn off at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., between 1 and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Call 760-326-1608 with any questions.
The yarn is used to make blankets, hats, scarves and so-on to donate to veterans groups.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system. To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the fire and sheriff’s departments at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
Students to eat free
NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision again for the 2019-2020 school year. Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students who are enrolled.
Middle and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com.
Breakfast is served before school from 7 to 8 a.m. Middle and high school students are offered a second chance to receive breakfast at their designated nutrition time.
For additional information contact Alex Chandler, Food Service Director, at alex_chandler@needlesusd.org
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Donations from The Healing Center ($1,000) and city councilors Tim Terral ($200) and Shawn Gudmundson ($12) are being used to offset the $9 fare for a new shopper shuttle bus to stores in Mohave Valley.
The subsidy continues until the money runs out. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and stops at the Walmart Supercenter, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS pharmacy; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return shoppers to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free food for youngsters
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries, in accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, supplies a free lunch to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through the end of July.
On Fridays, recipients may also take home a package of food for consumption over the weekend. Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. Call 760-443-4342 with any questions.
Join rec department summer camp
NEEDLES — Camp X-Ploration offers Needles youngsters ages five through 12 a chance to explore in all areas of learning and activities with fun weekly themes at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Daily activities, Mondays through Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m., include a walk across the parking lot to the aquatic center for water games, outdoor games, arts and crafts, relays, food ideas, music, discovery and much more. Cost is $3 a day. Dates and themes are:
July 29 - Aug. 1 Grand Finale: Wrap up the adventure with so many fun and exciting surprises in store. Anything goes in the last week of Camp X-Ploration.
Register now at the rec center. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming, including a summer reading program that offers prizes and guest appearances, is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
July 24 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
July 30 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. Meet California Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Medina and check out the patrol car.
July 31 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Who is “Strega Nona” and what about vegetables? Make Strega Nona’s Pasta Pot so you can share her story.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
A case of New York steaks, eight ounces each, will be raffled Aug. 2.
The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
July 24 - National Tequila Day.
July 26 - RED Shirt Day. Beer and pizza.
Seniors play paper bingo
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is now played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
Cards and daubers are available at the center, 1699 Bailey Ave.
Elks hold indoor yard sale Aug. 3
NEEDLES — Arguably the coolest summertime yard sale in the Tri-state, BPO Elks Lodge 1608 holds its annual event in the air conditioned comfort of the lodge’s meeting room at 1000 Lilyhill Dr. in Needles.
The event begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
A breakfast of waffles or pancakes with bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. in the lodge.
The sale, which typically features a large assortment of furniture, clothing, tools, electronics, kitchen and household items, continues until 2 p.m.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
July 28 - Darts, 3 p.m.
July 29 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 30 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features stew and sides.
Museum reopens Sept. 2
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call museum volunteers at 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
