Lynne’s Little Ladies take tea September 21
NEEDLES — Tri-state girls ages five through 12 dress in their finest for a traditional society tea at the Women’s Club of Needles on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The tenth annual Lynne’s Little Ladies Tea Party in honor of Lynne Haver continues from 1 to 3 p.m. in the women’s historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway. Registration is $25 and can be paid at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Registration is limited to 40 girls; all fees must be paid before Sept. 18. Call Recreation Manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814.
Hear technology presentation
NEEDLES — Technology takes center stage at the quarterly general membership meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce at noon Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway.
Hansel Boyd, owner of Tech Needles at 800 W. Broadway Ste. D, gives a presentation on the latest advances in technology. Topics include: Bridging the technology gap; How to benefit from new technology; Quickly adapt to today’s technology; Why learn more?; How your business can thrive with automation; Buying out the time to advance education; Is it too late to lean?; Your return on investment; What kind of technology is best for your business? All are invited to attend and bring their business technology questions.
Typically, a no-host lunch is available at these sessions. Contact the chamber at 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com. Visit Boyd’s Tech Needles at techneedles.com.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 29, the Auxiliary serves tacos noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 30, the Auxiliary serves pineapple, mango chicken lettuce wraps and crackers from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program.
• Saturday, Aug. 31, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A barbecue rib dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 1, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 2, Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 3, Fun Wii bowling and pizza, 4 p.m.
NDBA meets Sept. 5
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
For San Bernardino County residents only acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs.
Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested may call Butch at 760-963-7519.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. Times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Sept. 1 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Sept. 2 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 - Upside down fettuccine, salad, garlic bread and dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 - Play bunco, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 9 - Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 - Carnitas, beans, rice, chips and salsa, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 - Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 16 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 - Tri-tip sandwiches, coleslaw, french fries, dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Watch for entry and vendor information.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new hands-on session for the youngest set called “Construction Zone,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave.
Aug. 28 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Worms, Snails and Slugs. Make a snail trail.
Sept. 3 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a bridge.
Sept. 4 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Let’s Sing a Lullaby with Brave Cowboy. Make a cowboy hat to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair. The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments, are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
The church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall. Call Jan Paget 702-540-0586.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342.
Boat show and beach party set Sept. 28
NEEDLES — The inaugural Horse Power V drive boat show and beach party is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at Needles Marina Resort.
The event features vendors and a floating stage with live entertainment at the Colorado River-front resort at 100 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-2197 or email needlesmarinaevents@gmail.com for details.
Billy B’s Krazy Kolors offers a companion Banners for Charity display during the event.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie serves breakfast on Sundays; and observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
Aug. 30 - RED Shirt Day. Fun Friday Barkeno starts at 4 p.m. - bring your own munchies.
Museum reopens Sept. 3
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Lynne’s Garden seeks donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
