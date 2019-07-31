Elks hold indoor yard sale Saturday
NEEDLES — Arguably the coolest summertime yard sale in the Tri-state, BPO Elks Lodge 1608 holds its annual event in the air conditioned comfort of the lodge at 1000 Lilyhill Dr. in Needles.
The event begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. A breakfast of waffles or pancakes with bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. The sale, which typically features a large assortment of furniture, clothing, tools, electronics, kitchen and household items, continues until 2 p.m.
Take community survey
SAN BERNARDINO — A survey supporting the county’s consolidated plan and fair housing study is available for public input through the end of August.
To learn more and to complete the survey online visit sbcountyplans.com and click the survey button.
Serve on school board
NEEDLES — There are two opportunities for service on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees, according to the district’s web site.
One is for Area 3, which includes the territory around Parker Dam, Iron Mountain, Big River and Havasu Landing; the other is for Area 1, around Goffs and Amboy.
Apply to the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr., Needles, CA 92363, by 4 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday, Aug. 1. The board expects to conduct interviews and make appointments during the meeting of Aug. 20. Call the district at 760-326-3891; visit needlesusd.org/
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system.
To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the San Bernardino County fire and sheriff’s departments websites at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
Court offers services locally
NEEDLES — The Needles District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payment extension, scheduling a court date, and information.
Chamber has new email address
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce has a new email address to go with their new office at 119 F St. Send email to the chamber at:
The mailing address remains the same: P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363; as does the phone number of 760-326-2050. The chamber is currently on a summer schedule of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Nominate for Exemplar Award
VICTORVILLE — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District is now accepting nominations for its 2018-2019 Exemplar Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions toward the prevention or control of air pollution in the Mojave Desert Air Basin.
Eligible candidates include local businesses, industries, schools, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to clean air through the development of voluntary air pollution reduction and/or prevention programs. Nominated entities must be located within MDAQMD’s boundaries, which includes Needles.
Nominations must be postmarked or received at MDAQMD offices by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The award will be presented in association with National Pollution Prevention Week, Sept. 16-22. The nomination packet, as well as more information on the district, past Exemplar winners and a map of district boundaries is available at www.MDAQMD.ca.gov or by calling 760-245-1661.
Mining claim fees, waivers, due Sept. 3
SACRAMENTO — Those who wish to retain existing mining claims on federal public lands through the 2020 assessment year must pay a maintenance fee or file a Maintenance Fee Waiver Certification (Small Miner’s Waiver) on or before Sept. 3, to prevent the claim from being declared forfeit and void.
Each payment must be accompanied by a written list of the claim names and Bureau of Land Management serial numbers for which the maintenance fee is being paid. All maintenance fees or Maintenance Fee Waiver Certifications must be paid or filed by mail with a check to BLM California State Office, 2800 Cottage Way, Room W-1623, Sacramento, CA 95825, or online with a credit card through the BLM’s payment portal. Payments or filings by mail must be postmarked on or before Sept. 3.
Call 916-978-4400, or visit https://www.blm.gov/public-room/california.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, July 31, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 1, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 2, the Auxiliary serves sub sandwiches and fruit from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to their youth program.
• Saturday, Aug. 3, the Post monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A tri-tip french dip sandwich with potato salad is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 4, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 5, the Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 6, Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Have coffee with assemblyman
NEEDLES — Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a ‘Community Coffee’ beginning at 10 a.m. in chambers of the Needles City Council, 1111 Bailey Ave.
The assemblyman is bringing the coffee and pastries and plans to recognize a local business for their contribution to the city. Typically, the community coffee sessions also provide a vehicle to update local residents on pending state legislation or its implementation and to field questions and comments from those attending.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Donations from The Healing Center ($1,000) and city councilors Tim Terral ($200) and Shawn Gudmundson ($12) are being used to offset the $9 fare for a new shopper shuttle bus to stores in Mohave Valley.
The subsidy continues until the money runs out. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and stops at the Walmart Supercenter, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS pharmacy; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return shoppers to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Register for fall classes at Palo Verde
NEEDLES — Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street.
Classes begin the week of Aug. 12.
The college offers a large variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. GED preparation classes will be offered again this semester. Auto repair and welding career preparation classes will be held in the shops at Needles High School.
Class schedules are available at the Needles Center or at www.paloverde.edu. The Needles Center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 760-326-5033.
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores. Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs: call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
Phone scam perpetrated
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has received several complaints about a Social Security phone scam. People have reported receiving phone calls from scam artists claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller tries to obtain personal information or money by using threats, such as stopping social security checks.
Never give out personal information, including bank account and social security information, over the phone, internet or by mail … unless you initiated the contact with the person or company. Be aware of ‘phishing’ scams, where someone pretends to be from a legitimate organization and asks for personal information for verification purposes.
Simply hang up and call a number you know to be legitimate.
Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint. Reports help the FTC and other law enforcement agencies investigate scams and bring crooks to justice.
Eagles collect back-to-school items
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
The Aerie offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is open 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. A case of New York steaks will be raffled Aug. 2.
Students eat free next year
NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision again for the 2019-2020 school year. Under this provision, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students who are enrolled.
Middle and high school students will still have the option to purchase drinks and food through the snack bar. Online payment accounts can be set up at http://ezschoolpay.com.
Breakfast is served before school from 7 to 8 a.m. Middle and high school students are offered a second chance to receive breakfast at their designated nutrition time.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Vista Colorado prepares for school year
NEEDLES — The Backpack Buddies program is to be held Monday, Aug. 5 at Vista Colorado Elementary School.
Classes resume in the Needles Unified School District on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Times and registration details have not yet been announced. The school is at 700 Bailey Ave., just off its intersection with Washington Street. Phone: 760-326-2167.
Registration, orientation set at NMS
NEEDLES — Needles Middle School offers orientation and registration sessions ahead of the resumption of classes on Aug. 13. A utility bill is required for proof of residency for all students; seventh-graders must provide immunization records including the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine.
• Sixth grade, Aug. 8 - A full orientation session for the school’s newest students and their parents begins at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
• Seventh grade, Aug. 9 - Register from 1 to 3 p.m. in the NMS office.
• Eighth grade and new students, Aug. 12 - Register from 8 a.m. to noon in the NMS office.
Needles Middle School is on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Washington Street. Call 760-326-3894.
Register for high school
NEEDLES — Students register for Needles High School the week of Aug. 5. New students must present proof of residence and immunizations; grades or transcripts from their previous school. Call 760-326-2191 for an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Returning students register between 8 and 11 a.m. at the school, 1600 Washington St.
• Seniors on Monday, Aug. 5.
• Juniors on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
• Sophomores on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
• Freshmen on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Classes resume Aug. 13 in the Needles Unified School District.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Donate blood Aug. 9
NEEDLES — Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, brings a community blood drive to the Needles Recreation Center gym on Friday, Aug. 9.
Collection continues from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center, 1705 J St.
Visit www.bloodhero.com to locate drives or make an appointment to give the gift of life.
Join after school program at Needles Recreation Department
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early.
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Coming up:
Aug. 3 - Indoor yard sale begins at 6 a.m.; breakfast served 7 - 11 a.m.; sale continues until 2 p.m.
Aug. 4 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 5 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 6 - Spicy shrimp or chicken, beans, rice, dessert by Barb, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 7 - Play bunco at 6 p.m. Sandsharks swim team award dinner, 7 p.m.
Aug. 11 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 - Tallerni salad with garlic bread and dessert by Carol, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 - Lodge and initiation begin at 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Baby shower. Time TBA.
Aug. 18 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 19 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Baked potato bar with salad and dessert by Gayle, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 - House and trustee meeting; 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 - Play darts, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26 - Tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Join annual awards gala
NEEDLES — The annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce moves from the cart barn to the Red Barn this year.
The gala recognizing efforts of community members begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Red Barn Event Center at The Palms River Resort, 4170 Needles Hwy. Reservations can be made now through the chamber, 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050. The chamber is currently on a summer schedule of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
Reservations purchased by Sept. 6 are $80 per guest; $100 after Sept. 6. RSVP with a dinner selection of beef, chicken or salmon must be received by Sept. 15.
This year’s theme is Needles Dances with the Stars and features a performance by Dance Trax 51. Formal attire and sparkles are encouraged but not required.
Needles Regional Museum to reopen Sept. 3
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays.
The two are in the same building at 929 Front St. between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call museum staff at 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
