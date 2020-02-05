Give input on BLM request for OHV grant funds today
NEEDLES — The annual meeting in which the Needles Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management seeks public input and requests for state off-highway vehicle grants application is set for Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PST in the NFO conference room, 1303 S. Hwy. 95.
Each year, the office submits an OHV grant request to the California State Parks, Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. Grants support managed OHV recreation. The field office anticipates this year’s request to incorporate three grants: for ground operations; safety and education; and law enforcement.
Business alliance meets tomorrow
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next meeting of the NDBA is to be held on Thursday, Feb. 6.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Eagles host district meeting
NEEDLES — Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 hosts the Eagles’ District 23 meeting the weekend of Feb. 7, 8 and 9 in the Aerie, 729 Front St. at E St. in Needles. The schedule:
Friday, Feb. 7 - Drink specials, spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8 - Sign up at 10 a.m. for a free pool tournament with prizes. A hot dog bar is open from noon to 2 p.m. Welcome the California State President with cocktails at 5 p.m. and a barbecue chicken and ribs dinner at 6 p.m. Sing karaoke with DJ Jeff beginning at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9 - The Auxiliary serves breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Dist. 23 meeting for Aerie and Auxiliary convenes at 10:30 a.m. The Auxiliary serves a soup, salad and sandwich lunch following the meeting.
Eagles members and guests only. Call 760-326-2599.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street during new hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Sunday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the other five days. Call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Feb. 5 - Auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 - 9 District 23 meeting; see separate entry above.
Feb. 11 - Auxiliary tacos, 5 p.m.
Feb. 14 - Valentine’s Day. Meatloaf dinner at 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Aerie breakfast, spanish omelets, 8 a.m.
Feb. 18 - Trustees meet at 5 p.m., aerie meets at 6 p.m.
Feb. 19 - Auxiliary meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 - Joint officers meeting at 5 p.m.
Feb. 22 - Aerie fried chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 - Auxiliary tostada night, 5 p.m.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive. The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Hear Route 66 address
NEEDLES — Author, photographer and lecturer Jim Hinckley will present a talk about the origins and history of Route 66 in Needles on Friday, Feb. 7.
The event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Pacific in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, along Front Street.
Entry costs $5. Seating is limited. Dessert and coffee will be served. Advance tickets are available at the Needles Regional Museum, 929 Front St.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Programming includes teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Feb. 5 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Baseball theme. Take home a pop up baseball glove.
Feb. 8 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.
Feb. 10 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Key chains.
Feb. 11 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 12 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Valentine theme; make a Valentine Day puppy dog to take home.
Feb. 19 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Join the library for a special Fairy Garden event. Participants will read an enchanting story about a fairies’ home followed by a mythical scavenger hunt throughout the library. Afterwards, children will create their own fairy garden to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
TV Club to hold annual meeting
NEEDLES — The Needles Community TV Club will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Needles BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lillyhill Dr.
Current or prospective members are invited to attend. Agendas are available in advance at Big O Tires, can be requested from rbpocock@gmail.com, and will be available at the meeting.
No-host food and beverages will be available. Discussion is to include the history and future of the club, electing officers, and talking about over-the-air TV in general. Help continue to provide free over-the-air TV to the area by supporting the TV Club.
Call Bruce Pocock at 760-858-2665 or Eileen Hartwick at 760-326-3885 with any questions.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Feb. 6, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 7, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A wet burrito, beans and dessert will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 9, a chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St. For San Bernardino County residents only, acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs. Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Note: New requirements from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District prohibits the city pre-collecting wastes ahead of their March 7 event. All residents will be required to deliver their household hazardous waste on the day of the event.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over. An evening class has been added on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. plus daytime classes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is ongoing.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center, currently meeting in temporary facilities adjacent the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Sheriff department seeks tow service
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for its Tow Service Agreement beginning Feb. 1. Applicants will be accepted at the department’s Colorado River Station - Needles Police Station, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street, through March 31.
Inspections of all applying facilities and equipment take place April through June. Based on inspections and the application process, applicants are to be informed of a decision prior to July 1. If accepted, applicants are to sign and agree to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Tow Service Agreement before being placed on the Colorado River Station tow rotation list which begins July 1. Call 760-326-9200 for information.
Work on 2020 U.S. Census
NATION — Apply online now at 2020census.gov/jobs for paid work on completing the 2020 U.S. Census. Hours are flexible for these temporary positions. Workers are paid weekly.
Positions include census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply. Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number and email address. Visit the website for details.
Serve on city commissions
NEEDLES — Volunteer service on boards or commissions of the city of Needles. Send letters of interest to: City Clerk, 817 Third St., Needles, CA 92363 or by email to djones@cityofneedles.com. Applicants must be registered voters in the city of Needles. Needles City Council conducts interviews and makes appointments to all boards or commissions during their twice monthly meetings. Current opportunities include:
• Board of Public Utilities - Meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
• Cemetery Advisory Commission - Meets on the third Thursday of January, April, July and October at 3 p.m.
Free food distributed each Thursday except third
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday except the third at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Dubbed Isabel’s Pantry, distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Third Thursday distribution is being waived in favor of the church’s new third Saturday distribution at F Street and Broadway, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific.
Visit Needles Chamber of Commerce
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is now open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST at 119 F St. Send email to the chamber at info@needleschamber.com.
The mailing address is P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050.
The chamber website is currently undergoing renovation and will be unveiled soon.
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for February 21
NEEDLES — “Boots and Beauties” will be the theme of the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, offering bails of fun for ages five and up. The gala is set for 6 to 8 p.m. PST Friday, Feb. 21, in the school multipurpose room off Washington.
Punch and light snacks will be served. A photographer will create picture packets for purchase.
Bring a dad, grandfather, uncle or other special male guest. Tickets go for $10 per couple and $5 each for additional daughters. They’ll become available Feb. 14 at the studio of Dance Trax 51 adjacent the Needles Animal Shelter off J Street.
Proceeds go to Cindi’s Kids, the non-profit arm of Dance Trax 51 that is operated under the 501 C(3) umbrella of the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
