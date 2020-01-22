Serve on city boards, commissions
NEEDLES — Volunteer service on boards or commissions of the city of Needles. Send letters of interest to: City Clerk, 817 Third St., Needles, CA 92363 or by email to djones@cityofneedles.com. Applicants must be registered voters in the city of Needles. Current opportunities include:
• Board of Public Utilities - Meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
• Cemetery Advisory Commission - Meets on the third Thursday of January, April, July and October at 3 p.m.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Court offers services locally
NEEDLES — The Needles District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
TV Club to hold annual meeting
NEEDLES — The Needles Community TV Club will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Needles BPO Elks Lodge1608, 1000 Lillyhill Dr.
Current or prospective members are invited to attend. Agendas are available in advance at Big O Tires, can be requested from rbpocock@gmail.com, and will be available at the meeting.
No-host food and beverages will be available. Discussion is to include the history and future of the club, electing officers, and talking about over-the-air TV in general. Help continue to provide free over-the-air TV to the area by supporting the TV Club.
Call Bruce Pocock at 760-858-2665 or Eileen Hartwick at 760-326-3885 with any questions.
Free food each Thursday except third
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday except the third at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Dubbed Isabel’s Pantry, distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Third Thursday distribution is being waived in favor of the church’s new third Saturday distribution at F Street and Broadway, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific. Coming up:
Jan. 23 - Pulled pork sandwiches served at 5 p.m.
Enter Great Oatman Bed Race
OATMAN — The Great Oatman Bed Race returns to Oatman, Ariz., at 1:30 p.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 25.
Teams of four pushers and one rider enter for $50 right up until the starting gun fires on Route 66, the town’s main street. Official beds are furnished and are the only ones that may be used. Costumes are encouraged. Cash prizes and medals go to first, second and third placed winners.
Ancillary events, including the town’s famous gunfights, continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Oatman-Gold Road Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Fred Eck at 928-514-8595 or Chamber President Darin C. Lowrey at 928-768-6222.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Jan. 23 - Chili verde, beans and rice by Jim C., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Jan. 27 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 29 - Lodge and initiation, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 - Prime rib, reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Public invited to chamber meetings
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is planning a change in its meeting format beginning with the session on Feb. 13. The chamber will begin its monthly meeting with a session that invites the general public to attend and participate.
“We’d like to hear from businesses, community members, agencies, and visitors to our community about what they would like from their chamber,” said Mary Gonzales, Chamber Board President.
Under the new format, chamber meetings will begin at 4 p.m. with an agenda that opens with input from the general public, as well as open discussion about current projects and upcoming chamber events. When the public portion is finished, the Needles Chamber Board of Directors will go into closed session.
All members of the community are invited to attend the open public session of the Feb. 13 meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 2420 Needles Hwy.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
New programming includes teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan. 22 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Features ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller; stories Not Norman and the Crocodile Who Didn’t Like the Water. Make a mystery craft to take home.
Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Lean about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Jan. 27 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
Jan. 28 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 29 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
Jan. 30 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Register for spring semester classes at PVC
NEEDLES — Spring Semester classes start the week of Jan. 27 at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center will be offering a variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. Automotive and welding classes will be held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
Registration is now open for all classes, including free classes to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test. Stop by the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Jan. 23, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 24, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 25, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. in honor of auxiliary veterans. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 26, a ham steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 28, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Auxiliary offers a potato bar with lots of toppings from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hear Route 66 address
NEEDLES — Author, photographer and lecturer Jim Hinckley will present a talk on Route 66 in Needles on Friday, Feb. 7.
Advance tickets are available now at Needles Regional Museum.
The event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Pacific in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, Needles’ historic Harvey House along Front Street between G and F streets, an original alignment of the Mother Road.
Entry costs $5. The first 25 people to arrive at 4 p.m. will be offered a free tour of the El Garces.
Memberships support museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and improvements to displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus. The museum is a 501 (c) 3, donations are tax deductible.
Patron members of $100 and above receive the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum. All members receive a mailed quarterly newsletter.
Visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays at 929 Front St. in Needles. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Gain education about Alzheimer’s
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education opportunities on the first Friday of each month.
Meetings begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Sessions usually last an hour to an hour and a half.
Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
TouchPass mobile fare payment available
HESPERIA — Victor Valley Transit Authority now offers a TouchPass electronic fare collection system, enabling passengers to purchase fare products online and ride VVTA buses using a smart card or mobile app.
VVTA operates ‘Needles Link’ Route 200: a Friday-only round-trip service between Needles, Barstow and Victorville. Busses are currently scheduled to leave the Needles Transit stop along G Street between Broadway and Front Street at 6:15 a.m. PST each Friday; arriving back in Needles about 7:15 p.m.
The TouchPass Card or mobile app is available on the App Store (iOS) and on Google Play (Android).
Shopper shuttle service offered
NEEDLES — The ‘Shopper Shuttle,’ a pilot program of Needles Area Transit, offers a weekly round trip service to Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS in Mohave Valley.
Roundtrip fare is $9. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles.
Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Work on 2020 U.S. Census
NATION — Apply online now at 2020census.gov/jobs for paid work on completing the 2020 U.S. Census.
Hours are flexible for these temporary positions. Workers are paid weekly. Positions include census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number and email address. Visit the website for additional details.
Serve with Community Action Partnership
SAN BERNARDINO — County residents may apply by Feb. 14 to represent the private sector on the Community Action Board of the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Contact Sandra Brown, Planning and Program Development Specialist, at 909-723-1534, email sbrown@capsbc.org; or Brenda Lugo, CAPSBC Administration Assistant, at 909-723-1514, email blugo@capsbc.org; for an application.
Board meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday in January, March, May, July and September with one additional meeting in December at CAPSBC’s administrative office, 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino.
The tripartite board of 15 is comprised of five members each representing the private, public and low-income sectors of the county. Among other things the partnership coordinates monthly distribution of USDA commodities in Needles and Big River.
Assemblyman receives leadership award
SACRAMENTO – Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte received the Rural Leadership Award from the Rural County Representatives of California at their annual reception in Sacramento.
RCRC is an association of 36 rural counties; the board of directors is comprised of elected supervisors from each. The award is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated an understanding and leadership in rural issues and the distinctive needs that rural communities face. Recipients display courage, commitment, and the ability to promote constructive solutions to rural issues.
Obernolte’s district includes Needles.
