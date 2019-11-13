Soup, Salad, Sandwich lunch returns Nov. 16, 17
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles’ popular Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon returns Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Homemade soup, sandwiches, salad and a drink are included; an assortment of desserts will be available for separate purchase. Tickets will be available at the door.
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum.
Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” Jones pleaded: The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Lynne’s Garden needs donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
Democrat Club meets
NEEDLES — The Desert Bones Democrat Club meets monthly in Needles.
Anyone interested in a progressive political agenda is invited to attend. The next meetings are Dec. 10, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers a support group session the third Thursday of each month.
Meetings begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, help family and friends to develop a support system, exchange practical information, talk through issues, share concerns and learn about community resources.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Nov. 13, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 14, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 15, the Post serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 16, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Rib cookoff judging begins at 4 p.m.; dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 17, a chicken fried steak breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 18, the monthly calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Poker run benefits veterans
BULLHEAD CITY — The second annual Veterans Appreciation Poker Run on Saturday, Nov. 16, benefits local veterans in need.
Organized by Colorado River Chapter 32-7 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the event pays a high hand prize of $100; a low hand prize of $50; and adds a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and raffle prizes including a special raffle for a $500 Bank Street Gun Shop gift certificate.
Begin the run with registration between 8 and 9:30 a.m. MST at Moose Lodge 1860, 2620 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City. Breakfast is available there. Entry is $25 per rider, $15 per co-rider. Maps and directions for the next five stops are provided during registration. Finish the run by 2 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10005, 1611 E. Marble Canyon Dr. in Bullhead. Lunch is available there.
Visit www.CVMA32-7.org or call Moc at 626-945-5988 for more details.
Youth get a free airplane flight
BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport hosts the 2019 Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles Day, offering free flights for youth between eight and 17 years from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Signature Flight Support, 2550 Laughlin View Dr.
“A free ride can be the first step to inspire a career in aviation, which is the mission of the Young Eagle program,” said Jeremy Keating, LBIA airport director. “Our goal this year is to take at least 100 youngsters on a flight.”
Local businesses and organizations are sought to sponsor a young eagle: contact Shaun Kelly at 928-754-2134 or Skelly@FlyIFP.com.
Visit www.YoungEagles.org; call the airport at 928-754-2134.
Boombox Parade set Dec. 6
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women’s Council presents the 2019 Christmas Boombox Parade on Friday, Dec. 6.
For entry details call Sharyn Link at 562-682-7149; send email to sharynlinkbhc@gmail.com.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Nov. 13 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. This Thanksgiving-theme program features such books as Run, Turkey, Run by Diane Mayr. Make a leaf wreath for the fall.
Nov. 16 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults – Discuss Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel. A true story of one of the last hermits.
Nov. 19 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table will be reading the Berenstain Bears All Aboard by Jan Berenstain.
Nov. 20 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime will celebrate American Indian, Alaskan and Native American Heritage month with special stories. Make a Hopi Sun Symbol to take home.
Dec. 2 - 3 - 4 p.m. Snowflake Bentley special event. Read about Snowflake Bentley and how his camera captured beautiful and unique photos of snowflakes. Make a special snowflake to take home.
Dec. 11- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make foam Christmas cookies: cute enough to eat, but don’t.
Dec. 12 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make a countdown to New Year’s clock.
Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults - Discuss Christmas List by Richard Paul Evans.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Donate blankets for Christmas
NEEDLES — 250 blankets is the 2019 goal for Needles Community Partners, who are collecting new blankets of any kind: store bought, handmade, no-sew or whatever. Twin size is preferred. Blankets are to be distributed to children of the community in connection with the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Drop blankets off in the collection box at any participating business or organization; help a favorite business become the ‘2019 Blanket Business/Organization of the Year.’
Call 760-298-3959.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Needles High School; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; and the city of Needles.
Raffle benefits food ministry
NEEDLES — Martha’s pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church, is holding a raffle to raise money to purchase supplies needed to continue the ministry: providing sack lunches to anyone in need on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The grand prize is a handmade afghan, 52 inches square, called Sacred Space. It was designed by Helen Shrimpton and crocheted by Eileen Hartwick in 100 percent machine washable and dryable acrylic yarn.
Raffle tickets will be available at Needles’ Downtown Christmas celebration Dec. 7.
The drawing will be held Dec. 8.
Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Required pre-registration can be completed now at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40 and fills quickly. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Vendors join Holiday Fun Fair
NEEDLES — All categories of vendors can sign up now for the Holiday Fun Fair, Needles’ family celebration of the Christmas season, to be held Dec. 7.
Call 760-298-3959 for details.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
No. 13 - Epilepsy fundraiser carnitas dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 15 - RED Shirt Friday. Fairman birthday party 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Nov. 17 - Guy’s breakfast of pork chop and eggs, 8 a.m.
Nov. 19 - Trustee meeting begins at 5 p.m.; aerie meting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 20 - Auxiliary meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Joint officers meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Nov. 22 - RED Shirt Friday.
Nov. 23 - Guy’s BBQ rib dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 24 - A NFL contest; raffle at 1 p.m.; and baked potato bar from 5 to 7 p.m. benefit Alzheimer’s aid and research.
Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving dinner, 2 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 29 - RED Shirt Friday. Pizza dinner begins at 5 p.m.; donations accepted for epilepsy aid and research.
Nov. 30 - Auxiliary breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs, 8 a.m.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos Mondays, dinners Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make reservations for prime rib at least one week in advance. Play darts at 3 p.m. Sundays; shuffleboard at 3 p.m. Tuesdays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Nov. 13 - Meeting and initiation, 6 p.m.
Nov. 14 - Beef dip sandwiches, french fries, coleslaw, dessert by Ed and Mike 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov 17 - Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 18 - Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 - Shuffleboard 3 p.m.
Nov. 20 - House committee and trustee meeting 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Prime rib dinner by Randy 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 - Darts 3 p.m.
Nov. 25 - Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 - Shuffleboard 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 - No meeting.
Nov 28 - Thanksgiving dinner 1 p.m.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive. Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles. Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School office along Washington Street.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. Visit the troupe’s Instagram photos at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital.
