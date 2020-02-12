Needles Community TV Club holds annual meeting Feb. 17
NEEDLES — The Needles Community TV Club will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Needles BPO Elks Lodge1608, 1000 Lillyhill Dr. Current or prospective members are invited to attend. Agendas are available in advance at Big O Tires, can be requested from rbpocock@gmail.com, and will be available at the meeting.
No-host food and beverages will be available. Discussion is to include the history and future of the club, electing officers, and talking about over-the-air TV in general. Help continue to provide free over-the-air TV to the area by supporting the TV Club.
Call Bruce Pocock at 760-858-2665 or Eileen Hartwick at 760-326-3885.
Vaccination and licensing clinic set
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, April 11, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Visit Needles Chamber
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is now open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST at 119 F St. Send email to the chamber at info@needleschamber.com.
The mailing address is P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050. The chamber website is currently undergoing renovation.
Revival services planned
NEEDLES — Evangelist Tom Weaver of Rock Solid Ministry returns to Needles Christian Church for revival services Feb. 16 through 19.
Weaver, said Pastor Tony Valentine, “Will be bringing the messages to stir up, encourage and renew the heart and life of believers and non-believers.
“Come and join us for this much-needed work/movement of God.”
Services begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST Sunday, Feb. 16; and at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the church, 1409 Balboa at Cortez in Needles. Call Pastor Valentine for more information at 760-326-2781.
‘Make Needles Count’
NEEDLES — In 2010, the state of California received $115,133,486,972 — $115 billion and change — from the federal government for 55 programs based on that year’s Census count.
Also in 2010, only 3,400 Needles residents responded to the Census count out of a possible 5,000 residents. For each of the 1,600 uncounted residents Needles lost $2,914 each per year for 10 years, according to the Needles Chamber of Commerce. That year alone Needles lost a grand total of $4,662,400 that could have come to the city.
The 2020 Census counts, the chamber advises. “Help bring federal dollars to our town. When you receive the questionnaire in the mail, fill it out. Make Needles Count!”
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed on Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bonnie Baker Senior Center, 149350 Ukiah Trail, Big River; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Feb. 13, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 14, the Post serves a prime rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 15, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 16, an omelette breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Feb. 17, the Post Commander versus the District 8 President in a burger cook-off at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
Serve at Jack Smith Park
NEEDLES — The Needles Recreation Center is now accepting applications for a boat launch attendant for the 2020 season at Jack Smith Park.
The seasonal position continues March through October. Attendants may be required to work weekends and/or holidays, outside in the heat at times. Applications can be picked up at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, Recreation Service Manager, at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St. For San Bernardino County residents only, acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs.
Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Note: New requirements from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District prohibits the city pre-collecting wastes ahead of the March 7 event. All residents will be required to deliver their household hazardous waste on the day of the event.
Spirit Week leads up to Senior Day
NEEDLES — This week is Spirit Week, according to the Twitter feed of the Needles High School Associated Student Body.
Senior Day, when NHS senior class student athletes and their families are honored before the beginning of the last home game of the regular season, is Thursday, Feb. 13. Daily themes and nutrition break activities, apparently reflecting the Friday celebration of St. Valentine’s Day, include:
Tuesday - White Out; Cupid Shuffle.
Wednesday - Dress to impress your crush; Sort the Hearts.
Thursday - Blue Out; Cupid’s Arrow.
Classes in the Needles Unified School District are in recess Friday, Feb. 14 and Presidents’ Day Monday, Feb. 17.
Compete for Needles Rodeo Royalty
NEEDLES — Girls age 11 through 16 can register now to compete for 2020 Colorado River Round Up Rodeo Royalty.
Competition begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Needles Rodeo Grounds on San Clemente at Clary Drive; winners will be announced April 4 during the Saturday night performance of the 44th Colorado River Round Up.
Print an application packet from the rodeo website: www..needlesrodeo.com, or contact Kim Willis at 760-774-9238 or jkwillis4@hotmail.com to have a packet mailed. Once application and non-refundable $75 application fee are received applicants will be supplied with an itinerary, wardrobe guidelines, study guide and horsemanship pattern. Applications and fees must be submitted no later than March 15.
Daddy-Daughter Dance set Feb. 21
NEEDLES — “Boots and Beauties” will be the theme of the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, offering bails of fun for ages five and up. The gala is set for 6 to 8 p.m. PST Friday, Feb. 21, in the school multipurpose room off Washington.
Punch and light snacks will be served. A photographer will create picture packets for purchase.
Bring a dad, grandfather, uncle or other special male guest. Tickets go for $10 per couple and $5 each for additional daughters. They’ll become available Feb. 14 at the studio of Dance Trax 51 adjacent the Needles Animal Shelter off J Street.
Proceeds go to Cindi’s Kids, the non-profit arm of Dance Trax 51 that is operated under the 501 C(3) umbrella of the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at Needles High School along Washington Street.
Monthly food distribution planned
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries is now distributing hundreds of pounds of produce, meats, bakery and other food items monthly in the vacant parking lot adjacent the old Frontier telecommunications office at F Street and Broadway. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST on the third Saturday of each month.
Recipients can sign up at the event or at distributions of Isabel’s Pantry, another Firehouse ministry, now held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific each Thursday except the third from the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Programming includes teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Feb. 12 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Valentine theme; make a Valentine Day puppy dog to take home.
Feb. 19 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Join the library for a special Fairy Garden event. Participants will read an enchanting story about a fairies’ home followed by a mythical scavenger hunt throughout the library. Afterwards, children will create their own fairy garden to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Feb. 12 - Lodge, Past Exalted Ruler night, 6 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Lasagna, antipasto salad by Gayle, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Feb. 17 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Feb. 19 - House committee and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Feb. 24 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Feb. 26 - Lodge, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27 - Prime rib dinner, advance reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Hear about Navajo Code Talkers
NEEDLES — Laura Tohe presents “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers,” in Needles on Friday, March 13.
The program giving a glimpse of the role of the famous World War II communications division begins at 6 p.m. Pacific in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, Needles’ historic Harvey House along Front Street between G and F streets. Admissions is $5.
Needles Regional Museum is hoping to sell all 125 tickets in advance of the event, to avoid standing in line to enter and the possible disappointment of finding no seats available.
Visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays at 929 Front St. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Sheriff department seeks tow service
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for its Tow Service Agreement. Applicants will be accepted at the Colorado River Station - Needles Police Station, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street, through March 31.
Inspections of all applying facilities and equipment take place April through June. Based on inspections and the application process, applicants are to be informed of a decision prior to July 1. If accepted, applicants are to sign and agree to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Tow Service Agreement before being placed on the Colorado River Station tow rotation list which begins July 1. Call 760-326-9200 for information.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street during new hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Sunday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the other five days. Call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Feb. 14 - Valentine’s Day. Meatloaf dinner at 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Aerie breakfast, spanish omelets, 8 a.m.
Feb. 18 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
Feb. 19 - Auxiliary meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 - Joint officers meeting at 5 p.m.
Feb. 22 - Aerie fried chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 - Auxiliary tostada night, 5 p.m.
Seniors volunteer with CHP
CALIFORNIA — The California Highway Patrol announced that it is looking for motivated senior citizens who want to give back to their community through volunteering at a local office. The program was introduced in the Jan. 28 newsletter of Dist. 8 U.S. Representative Paul Cook. Volunteers assist the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community. This is an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution towards improving public safety, service and security. The Senior Volunteer Program instills among participants an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations and ethics in the field of law enforcement.
Applicants must be 55 years or older, be able to work a minimum of four hours per week, pass a background check, have a good driving record, and complete the CHP Senior Volunteer Training Program.
There are four major categories for service: administration, public affairs, volunteer use of CHP vehicles and related duties and ride-alongs with uniformed officers.
Contact a local CHP Area office for opportunities; send email to the Volunteer Commander, Captain James Newberry, at jnewberry@chp.ca.gov; or call 916-843-3210.
