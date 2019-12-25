Have a merry Christmas dinner
NEEDLES — The local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church, who served more than 600 on Thanksgiving, team up once again to serve a free Christmas dinner to Needles residents.
The dinner continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST Christmas day Wednesday, Dec. 25, in Fr. Hanley Hall, behind St. Ann Catholic Church at Third and D streets. Free animal balloons will be provided by Michael Rouno of Fort Mohave. “We served a lot of people on Thanksgiving,” said Ester Plemmons of St. Vincent de Paul; “and look forward to serving more on Christmas Day.”
Holiday Mass schedule
NEEDLES — St. Ann Catholic Church, 218 D St. at Third Street, offers special Masses for Christmas and New Year’s. Times are Pacific.
Dec. 25 - Christmas Day Mass begins at 9 a.m.
Dec. 31 - New Year’s Eve Adoration begins at 4 p.m.; Vigil Mass at 5 p.m
Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day Mass begins at 9 a.m.
Register for college
NEEDLES — Spring Semester classes start the week of Jan. 27 at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center will be offering a variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods.
Automotive and welding classes will be held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
Registration is now open for all classes, including free classes to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test.
Stop by the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033 for more information.
The Needles Center is now conducting business and offering classes in the temporary modular buildings located to the east of the existing Claypool building while remodeling work is being done.
Offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Visit www.paloverde.edu for information and a class schedule.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
NDBA meets January 9
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Air quality district closes for holidays
VICTORVILLE — The Mojave Desert Air Quality District remains closed through Jan. 1 for the holidays. The office reopens Jan. 2. District staff will be available to monitor air quality conditions and keep the public informed of any necessary air quality news and alerts. The district’s website, www.mdaqmd.ca.gov; and social media accounts @MDAQMD; will publish alerts or advisories for the public as needed.
For air quality complaints, call 800-635-4617. For any emergency air quality issues, contact Communications Supervisor Ryan Orr at 760-493-3549.
Variety of memberships support Needles Regional Museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and any improvements to the displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels of membership available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum for their contribution. All memberships receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The museum is a 501 (c) 3, donations are tax deductible.
Visit the museum and Community Thrift Store at 929 Front St. in Needles. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Mondays through Saturdays. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25, a free Christmas dinner is served from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 26, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 27, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 28, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. A Great Gatsby theme early New Year’s Eve costume party begins at 5 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 29, a ham steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 30, Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31, a steak dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Weather permitting, a bonfire in the back yard will welcome in the new year.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city, at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Imagine No Hunger plate sought
SAN BERNARDINO — The California Association of Food Banks which includes the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County is seeking creation of a new California ‘Imagine No Hunger’ special interest license plate. Revenues generated would be allotted to CAFB for distribution to member food banks to address hunger issues in their respective counties; be used to purchase food and support hunger relief programs.
The move requires 7,500 pre-registrations by Jan. 3.
Contact Xiomara Henriquez-Ortega, Manager of Administrative Support, at 909-723-1525 or via email at xhenriquez@capsbc.org; write to Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC); Attn: Xiomara Henriquez-Ortega; 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave.; San Bernardino, CA 92408-2607.
Among other things, the partnership coordinates monthly distribution of USDA commodities in Needles.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over during the fall semester.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Dec. 25 - Lodge closed for Christmas.
Dec. 26 - No dinner.
Dec. 31 - No shuffleboard. New Year’s eve party, 6 p.m.
Jan. 2 - Open face turkey sandwiches and fixin’s by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 - No darts.
Jan. 6 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan 7 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 8 - Bunco; Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Jan. 9 - Spaghetti dinner and dessert by Joe L., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan 12 - DD Clinic. No darts.
Jan. 13 - Tacos, choice of beef or fish, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 15 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 - Beef dip sandwiches and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Jan. 20 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 23 - Chili verde, beans and rice by Jim C., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Jan. 27 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 29 - Lodge and initiation, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 - Prime rib, reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum.
Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” Jones pleaded. The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Gain education about Alzheimer’s
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education opportunities on the first Friday of each month.
Meetings begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Sessions usually last an hour to an hour and a half.
Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Join Connie Davis 5k Walk and Roll for Cancer
LAUGHLIN — The Connie Davis 5k Walk and Roll for Cancer takes place March 7 at 9 a.m. PST at Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area, Heritage Greenway Park and Trails, Laughlin.
Late registration begins at 8 a.m. PST.
Proceeds benefit The River Fund, Inc. Cancer Connection and will provide continuous support to those who are fighting to beat the odds within the Colorado River Region.
Sponsors, teams and individual participants can help now. Learn more at www.laughlinchamber.com/cancer or call 702-298-2214.
Library announces new programming
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
New programming begins in January including teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan 1 - Library closed for New Year’s Day.
Jan. 2 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Antarctica and South America; make a leopard seal and pan flute.
Jan. 6 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Work wonders with magazines.
Jan. 7 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 8 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: ‘What do you do with an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada. Make a frog on a lily pad.
Jan. 9 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Europe. Make matryoshka dolls.
Jan. 13 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Make a bird on the line.
Jan. 14 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 15 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Hear stories about butterflies; make one to take home.
Jan. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about North America; make a paper plate sugar skull.
Jan. 18 - Book club for adults. Discuss Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
Jan. 20 - Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 22 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Features ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller; stories Not Norman and the Crocodile Who Didn’t Like the Water. Make a mystery craft to take home.
Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Lean about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Jan. 27 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
Jan. 28 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 29 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
Jan. 30 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
Feb. 3 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Picture frames.
Feb. 4 - 3 to 4 p.m. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 5 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Baseball theme. Take home a pop up baseball glove.
Feb. 8 - Book club for adults. Discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.
Feb. 10 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Key chains.
Feb. 11 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 12 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Valentine theme; make a Valentine Day puppy dog to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.