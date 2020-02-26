All welcome to free movie night at Needles High School
NEEDLES — Everyone is welcome to a free showing of the Disney movie Frozen 2 on Tuesday, March 3.
Hosted by the Needles High School Multimedia Club, the movie continues from 3:30 to 5 p.m. PST in the NHS auditorium along Washington Street. Snacks will be available for purchase.
How will you receive the 2020 Census?
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is warning that ‘look-alike’ 2020 Census questionnaires designed to confuse the public and raise money for candidates have been mailed out by political groups. The Census Bureau will not mail anything until on or after March 12, and there will be no fund raising request.
Residents will receive an invitation by mail to respond to the 2020 Census Questionnaire. The requests will be mailed between March 12 and 20. Every household will have the option of responding to the census online, by mail, or by phone. Reminder letters will be mailed between March 16-24. For those who haven’t responded, more reminders will be mailed throughout March and April.
The chamber advises: “Remember, not only is your 2020 Census information confidential, it will help bring valuable services to your community.”
Help plan for Run For The Wall
NEEDLES — A planning meeting for the 2020 visit of Run For The Wall is to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Giggling Cactus Restaurant along Needles Highway.
Anyone interested in volunteering to work on the event is urged to attend.
The run brings more than 400 motorcyclists: U.S. Military Veterans and their supporters; to Needles on Wednesday, May 13, during their annual cross-country trek to Washington, D.C. Call the Needles Chamber of Commerce at 760-326-2050.
Plan for OHV Poker Run
NEEDLES — A planning meeting begins at noon Monday, March 2 and 9, for those involved with the Needles Chamber of Commerce inaugural off-road poker run. Meetings are held in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Off-road vehicles of all types are welcomed March 14 to the 35-mile course running from Jack Smith Park to Park Moabi and back; the public is invited to an after party at Jack Smith Park. To sign up for the run call 760-326-2050, visit the chamber office at 119 F St. in Needles.
Legislation would give local government authority over concealed carry
SACRAMENTO — As he spoke about when visiting Needles last summer, Assemblyman Jay Obernolte has introduced a bill to ensure local governments in California have the ability to recognize concealed carried weapon permits from other states.
Assembly Bill 2206 would allow California cities or counties to recognize other states’ concealed carry laws with authorization from either the city council or county board of supervisors. County approval would also require consent from the county sheriff.
In the event that a local jurisdiction made a declaration allowing another state’s residents to carry a firearm concealed in their community, the CCW holder would also be required to comply with California concealed carry law.
Women’s Club makes plans for spring
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles offers periodic special events in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway. Some of these have changed since their initial announcement.
• Rummage sale - March 6 and 7; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Donations can be left on the clubhouse porch or call 760-326-4103.
• Soup, salad and sandwich luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
• Flower show Saturday, April 11. Bring entries between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Judging will be from 9:30 to noon. Doors open to the public from noon to 3 p.m.
• Senior Tea, noon Tuesday, April 21. Girls in the Needles High School Class of 2020 are honored.
• Installation of officers, Thursday, May 21, at noon.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Vaccination and licensing clinic set April 11 at shelter
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, April 11, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location.
Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Free food distributed Thursday
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday except the third full week of the month at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Dubbed Isabel’s Pantry, distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
The third full week’s Thursday distribution is being waived in favor of the church’s distribution on that Saturday at F Street and Broadway, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific.
Hear about Navajo Code Talkers
NEEDLES — Laura Tohe presents “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers,” in Needles on Friday, March 13.
The program giving a glimpse of the role of the famous World War II communications division, begins at 6 p.m. Pacific in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, Needles’ historic Harvey House along Front Street between G and F streets. Admissions is $5.
Needles Regional Museum is hoping to sell all 125 tickets in advance of the event, to avoid standing in line to enter and the possible disappointment of finding no seats available in the venue.
Visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays at 929 Front St. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Feb. 27, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 28, the Post serves a fish, shrimp or combination dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 29, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A Mardi Gras dinner starts at 5 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, March 1, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. A celebration of life for Greg Martin begins at 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 2, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Feb. 26 - Lodge, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27 - Prime rib dinner, advance reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
March 2 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
March 3 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
March 4 - Bunco 6 p.m. Needles High School Winter Sports Awards Banquet 6 p.m.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Programming includes ‘Totally Toddlers,’ promoting parent-child interactions with activities and a craft to take home Tuesdays from 11:30 to 12:30; the Kid Zone ‘Learnology’ Lab for ages six to 11 featuring STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects on Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Story Time, when books are read out loud for all ages on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and book clubs for both teenagers (Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.) and adults (monthly from 11 a.m. to noon on a Saturday). Visit the library Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Fridays and Sundays. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-9255.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 - Story Time, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3 - Totally Toddlers, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kid Zone Learnology Lab, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4 - Teen book club, 1 to 2 p.m. Story Time, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Hear a Dr. Seuss book and take home an Apples Up On Top craft.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St. For San Bernardino County residents only, acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs.
Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Sunday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the other five days. Call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
• March 7 - Chili verde burritos benefitting the Max Baer Heart Fund, 5 p.m.
• March 12 - Auxiliary benefit dinner of spaghetti, vegetables and salad benefits Robin Asbury, 5 p.m.
Serve at Jack Smith Park
NEEDLES — The Needles Recreation Center is now accepting applications for a boat launch attendant for the 2020 season at Jack Smith Park.
The seasonal position continues March through October. Attendants may be required to work weekends and/or holidays; outside in the heat at times. Applications can be picked up at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, Recreation Service Manager, at 760-326-2814.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.