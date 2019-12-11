Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Required pre-registration can be completed at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40.
Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Register for spring classes at PVC
NEEDLES — Registration for spring classes in the Needles Center of Palo Verde College begins Dec. 13. Presumably, that’s online at www.paloverde.edu.
Visit the Needles Center Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Broadway and E Street. Call 760-326-5043.
Classes begin Jan. 27.
CSEA raises scholarship funds at Holiday Fun Fair
ROBIN RICHARDS/News West
Katrina Ponce (l) and Christine Tacy of the AFL/CIO affiliate California School Employees Association offer a plethora of spirit-builders to raise funds for their scholarship program. The pair manned a booth at the corner of Broadway and G Street during the Holiday Fun Fair Dec. 7.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves dinners most Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners. No Sunday dart competition or Monday taco dinners are scheduled for the remainder of December. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Dec. 12 - Prime rib and fixings by Randy.
Dec. 13 - Elks Christmas party potluck, 4 p.m.
Dec. 17 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Dec. 19 - Chicken fried steak by Ed and Mike.
Dec. 24 - No shuffleboard.
Dec. 25 - Lodge closed for Christmas.
Dec. 26 - No dinner.
Dec. 31 - No shuffleboard. New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Dec. 13 - Aerie fish fry with coleslaw and fries, 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Adult Christmas Party for members and guests includes Secret Santa gift exchange, ugly sweater contest, karaoke with DJ Jeff, potluck. 5 p.m.
Dec. 22 - Children’s Christmas Party, 2 p.m.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — There may still be a few free rides available in Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted.
Free food distributed December 21
NEEDLES — WOW Pantries is now bringing free food items to Needles once a month. The organization sets up in the parking lot at Third and E streets behind the Needles Center of Palo Verde College. The next distribution begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The food is free; there are no restrictions; some meat and pantry items are offered, according to PVC’s Cathy Stubblefield who arranged for the distribution.
Have coffee with a cop December 19
NEEDLES — Captain Ross Tarangle and his team from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department visit with folks interested in law enforcement in the community in a Coffee with a Cop event Thursday, Dec. 19.
Officers of the CRS serve as the Needles Police Department. Meet them between 9 and 11 a.m. PST at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 2420 Needles Hwy., to visit, ask questions or bring up concerns. There is no specific agenda for the event: just coffee and conversation.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend is asked to contact Sgt. Pat Murch by email at pmurch@sbcsd.org or call the CRS at 760-326-9200.
VFW Post 404 making changes
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
The post is currently making changes to its schedule of events. Look for listings in future editions of this publication.
Memberships support museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and any improvements to the displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels of membership available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum for their generous contribution. All memberships will receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The museum is a 501 (c) 3 organization; donations are tax deductible.
Visit the museum and adjacent Community Thrift Store at 929 Front St. in Needles. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Sign up for free toys
NEEDLES — The Tri-state Firefighters Toy Drive is partnering with Needles’ Firehouse Ministries to register local families in need for free toys this winter.
Firehouse Ministries will also distribute the toys.
Sign up at Isabel’s Pantry, Firehouse’s weekly free food distribution at 809 Bush St. Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The program is for Needles children ages 13 and under. Bring proof of Needles residency such as a rent receipt or utility bill; identification for each child such as an immunization record, birth certificate or MediCal card; and proof of income such as a pay stub, tax return or awards letter to sign up. Questions? Call Pastor James Jones at 760-443-4342.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. Visit the troupe’s Instagram photos at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum.
Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” Jones pleaded. The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers a support group session the third Thursday of each month.
Meetings begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, help family and friends to develop a support system, exchange practical information, talk through issues, share concerns and learn about community resources.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over during the fall semester.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School along Washington Street.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov. Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Donate toys for Christmas
NEEDLES — Donate to the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive through Dec. 16.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Eagles Aerie 2599; Hardware Express; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; California Highway Patrol; the city of Needles; Calizona RV Park; Palo Verde College; school sites in Needles; Colorado River Medical Center; and Rite Aid Pharmacy. Others may be added.
Want to contribute but don’t want to go toy shopping? Donation checks can be made to the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation. Put toy drive on the memo line and mail them to Tena McGee at 910 Bailey Ave., Needles, CA 92363.
Call 760-298-3959 or send email to needlesfunfair@aol.com.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Dec. 11- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make foam Christmas cookies: cute enough to eat, but don’t.
Dec. 12 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make a countdown to New Year’s clock.
Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults - Discuss Christmas List by Richard Paul Evans.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Walmart, Smiths, Safeway, and CVS are in Ft Mohave, NOT Mohave Valley. North of Boundry Cone Rd, Ft Mohave, South of it, Mohave Valley. There, fixed it for you!
