Student athletes get free exams July 26
NEEDLES — Free physical examinations for young athletes of the Needles Unified School District will once again be offered at Colorado River Medical Center.
This year’s free sports physicals will be given on Friday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to noon at the center, 1401 Bailey Ave. in Needles.
Court alters schedule for July
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Superior Court will implement a modified schedule at the Needles District for the month of July.
The July 5 session was rescheduled to Friday, July 12.
The regular schedule for court services at the Needles District will resume on Aug. 2.
The Needles District is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Eagles Aerie offers special activities for members and guests
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
A case of New York steaks, eight ounces each, will be raffled Aug. 2.
The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
July 11 - Spaghetti dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 12 - RED Shirt Day.
July 13 - Cornhole tournament, pulled pork dinner.
July 14 - District 23 meeting at San Bernardino Aerie 506 begins at 10:30 a.m.
July 16 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
July 17 - Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, July 10, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, July 11, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, July 12, the Auxiliary serves meatball sliders and chips from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their Cancer Aid and Research program. Karaoke starts at 6 p.m.
• Saturday, July 13, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken alfredo dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, July 14, a basic breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. District 8 meeting begins at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 6306 in Golden Shores.
• Monday, July 15, Honor Guard practice starts at 10 am. A calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 16, League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Donate for care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores. Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs; call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed on Friday, July 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bonnie Baker Senior Center, 149350 Ukiah Trail, Big River; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Examine water quality report
NEEDLES — An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires most community water systems to provide customers with an annual water quality report that provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water during the prior year. To obtain a paper copy call Rainie Torrance at 760-326-2115 X 140.
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system. To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the fire and sheriff’s departments at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
Free food for youngsters
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries, in accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, supplies a free lunch to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through the end of July.
On Fridays, recipients may also take home a package of food for consumption over the weekend. Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. Call 760-443-4342 with any questions.
Register for high school
NEEDLES — Students register for Needles High School the week of Aug. 5. New students must present proof of residence and immunizations; grades or transcripts from their previous school. Call 760-326-2191 for an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Returning students register between 8 and 11 a.m. at the school, 1600 Washington St.:
• Seniors on Monday, Aug. 5.
• Juniors on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
• Sophomores on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
• Freshmen on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Classes resume Aug. 13 in the Needles Unified School District.
Registration, orientation set at NMS
NEEDLES — Needles Middle School offers orientation and registration sessions ahead of the resumption of classes on Aug. 13. A utility bill is required for proof of residency for all students; seventh-graders must provide immunization records including the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine.
• Sixth grade, Aug. 8 - A full orientation session for the school’s newest students and their parents begins at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
• Seventh grade, Aug. 9 - Register from 1 to 3 p.m. in the NMS office.
• Eighth grade and new students, Aug. 12 - Register from 8 a.m. to noon in the NMS office.
Needles Middle School is on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Washington Street. Call 760-326-3894.
Join rec department summer camp
NEEDLES — Camp X-Ploration offers Needles youngsters ages five through 12 a chance to explore in all areas of learning and activities with fun weekly themes at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Daily activities, Mondays through Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m., include a walk across the parking lot to the aquatic center for water games, outdoor games, arts and crafts, relays, food ideas, music, discovery and much more. Cost is $3 a day. Dates and themes are:
July 15 - 18 Let’s Run Away with the Circus: “The Greatest Show on Earth” features carnival games, potato sack races, pie eating contests and more.
July 22 - 25 Gettin’ Dirty: Ooey-gooey fun; splashy, slimy and sloppy; from sand art to making slime. How about a food war?
July 29 - Aug. 1 Grand Finale: Wrap up the adventure with so many fun and exciting surprises in store. Anything goes in the last week of Camp X-Ploration.
Register now at the rec center. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
July 10 - Lodge. Time TBA.
July 14 - No darts.
July 15 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 16 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features a taco salad bar with beef and chicken.
July 21 - Darts, 3 p.m.
July 22 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 23 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features a mega salad bar with chicken and salmon.
July 28 - Darts, 3 p.m.
July 29 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 30 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features stew and sides.
Seniors play paper bingo
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is now played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
Cards and daubers are available at the center, 1699 Bailey Ave.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Museum reopens Sept. 2
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Join summer reading program
NEEDLES — Weekly incentives and chances in an opportunity drawing complement the satisfaction of reading in Tales of Enchantment, the summer reading program of the San Bernardino County Library system.
Sign up now at the Needles Branch Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street. The program continues through Aug. 3 and has categories for children, teens and adults.
• Children - read at least five books, 50 pages or 30 minutes each week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log 45 books, 450 pages or six hours to reach the countywide goal and spin a wheel for a prize.
• Teens - Read one book, at least 100 pages or one hour per week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log eight books, 800 pages or eight hours for the countywide goal and be entered in a drawing at the branch.
• Adults - Sign up, keep a log and fill out a book review bookmark for each book you read. Receive a free bag for signing up. Weekly incentives are given for reading at least one book a week.
• All ages - Every 25 books checked out during the summer net a ticket for an opportunity drawing for amusement park tickets, gaming systems, tablets and more.
Find more details at the Needles Branch Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255; visit sbclib.org.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming, including a summer reading program that offers prizes and guest appearances, is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
July 10 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. The Lion and the Mouse, Six Foolish Fisherman and Once a Mouse are the stories. Make a lion and mouse to take home.
July 16 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program introduces Park Ranger Sam from Katherine Landing.
July 17 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. This story time features frog stories – Do princesses really kiss frogs? Come and find out. Make a Big Mouth Frog Prince to take home.
July 23 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. See trick roping from Cowboy Ken Frawley.
July 24 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
July 30 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. Meet California Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Medina and check out the patrol car.
July 31 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Who is “Strega Nona?”
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
