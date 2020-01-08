Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets Jan. 9
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Needles City Council expected to appoint new member Jan. 14
NEEDLES — As of about noon on Jan. 7, three letters of interest had been received for appointment to an unexpired term of service on Needles City Council which ends in November of 2020.
Interviews are to be conducted and an appointment is expected to be made during the regular meeting of Jan. 14. Appointment must be made by Jan. 17 in accordance with the city charter.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Free bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
Superior Court offers services here
NEEDLES — The Needles District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Pan players sought at Senior Center.
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Work on 2020 U.S. Census
NATION — Apply online now at 2020census.gov/jobs for paid work on completing the 2020 U.S. Census.
Hours are flexible for these temporary positions. Workers are paid weekly. Positions include census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number and email address. Visit the website for additional details.
USDA commodities to be distributed in Needles
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed on Friday, Jan. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bonnie Baker Senior Center, 149350 Ukiah Trail, Big River; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Memberships support museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and any improvements to the displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels of membership available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum for their generous contribution. All memberships will receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The museum is a 501 (c) 3, donations are tax deductible.
Visit the museum and adjacent Community Thrift Store at 929 Front St. in Needles. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Register for spring semester at Palo Verde
NEEDLES — Spring Semester classes start the week of Jan. 27 at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center will be offering a variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods.
Automotive and welding classes will be held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
Registration is now open for all classes, including free classes to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test.
Stop by the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033 for more information.
The Needles Center is now conducting business and offering classes in the temporary modular buildings located to the east of the existing Claypool building while remodeling work is being done. Offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Visit www.paloverde.edu for information and a class schedule.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers a support group session the third Thursday of each month.
Meetings begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, help family and friends to develop a support system, exchange practical information, talk through issues, share concerns and learn about community resources.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Jan. 8 - Bunco; Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Jan. 9 - Spaghetti dinner and dessert by Joe L., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan 12 - DD Clinic. No darts.
Jan. 13 - Tacos, choice of beef or fish, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 15 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 - Beef dip sandwiches and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Jan. 20 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 23 - Chili verde, beans and rice by Jim C., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Jan. 27 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Jan. 29 - Lodge and initiation, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 - Prime rib, reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Gem and mineral club meets
NEEDLES — The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets on the third Monday of each month, October through April, at 4 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visitors are welcome. Call 307-237-9747 for more information.
Enter Great Oatman Bed Race
OATMAN — The Great Oatman Bed Race returns to Oatman, Ariz., at 1:30 p.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 25.
Teams of four pushers and one rider enter for $50 right up until the starting gun fires on Route 66, the town’s main street. Official beds are furnished and are the only ones that may be used.
Costumes are encouraged. Cash prizes and medals go to first, second and third place winners.
Ancillary events, including the town’s famous gunfights, continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call Oatman-Gold Road Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Fred Eck at 928-514-8595 or Chamber President Darin C. Lowrey at 928-768-6222.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8, January birthday potluck 4 to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 9, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 10, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 11, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A lasagna dinner with dessert is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 12, a chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Jan. 13, Pick up tamale orders. Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14, league Wii bowling and pizza begin at 4 p.m.
Historic Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School along Washington Street.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
New programming begins this month including teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan. 8 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: ‘What do you do with an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada. Make a frog on a lily pad.
Jan. 9 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Europe. Make matryoshka dolls.
Jan. 13 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Make a bird on the line.
Jan. 14 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 15 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Hear stories about butterflies; make one to take home.
Jan. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about North America; make a paper plate sugar skull.
Jan. 18 - Book club for adults. Discuss Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
Jan. 20 - Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 22 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Features ‘Don’t Touch My Hair!’ by Sharee Miller; stories Not Norman and the Crocodile Who Didn’t Like the Water. Make a mystery craft to take home.
Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Jan. 27 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
Jan. 28 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Jan. 29 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
Jan. 30 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
Feb. 3 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Picture frames.
Feb. 4 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 5 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Baseball theme. Take home a pop up baseball glove.
Feb. 8 - Book club for adults. Discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.
Feb. 10 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Key chains.
Feb. 11 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Sign up for Little League
NEEDLES — Boys and girls ages four to 13 from Needles and Topock can sign up for Needles Little League.
Registration sessions will be held Jan. 15, 16, 21 and 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Bring the player’s birth certificate and three proofs of residency. Sponsors are available. Adult volunteers are needed.
Divisions include T-ball, coach pitch, minors and majors; the latter two will require tryouts at a date and time to be announced. The season starts in March.
Sign up for youth golf lessons
NEEDLES — Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Jan. 18 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
For ages six through 17, the academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette.
The program continues through February and probably into March. It costs $25 total for as many of the sessions as players wish to attend. Begin at any time. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
River’s Edge Golf Course is off River Road at 144 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons begin Jan. 18 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. PST, right after the Needles Youth Golf Academy. Start anytime; lessons continue through February and possibly March.
River’s Edge Golf Course is off River Road at 144 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-3931.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific. Coming up:
Jan. 9 - Barbecue chicken dinner served at 5 p.m.
Jan. 17 - Fish/shrimp dinner served at 5 p.m.
Jan. 19 - Chorizo breakfast served at 8 a.m.
Jan. 23 - Pulled pork sandwiches served at 5 p.m.
Join Connie Davis 5k Walk, Roll for Cancer
LAUGHLIN — The Connie Davis 5k Walk and Roll for Cancer takes place March 7 at 9 a.m. PST at Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area, Heritage Greenway Park and Trails, Laughlin.
Late registration begins at 8 a.m. PST.
Proceeds benefit The River Fund, Inc. Cancer Connection and will provide continuous support to those who are fighting to beat the odds within the Colorado River Region.
Sponsors, teams and individual participants can help now. Learn more at www.laughlinchamber.com/cancer or call 702-298-2214.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
