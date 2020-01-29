Join spring semester at Palo Verde College
NEEDLES — Spring Semester classes begin this week at Palo Verde College. The Needles Center offers classes in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. Automotive and welding classes are held in the Needles High School shops in partnership with Needles Unified School District and are open for both high school students and adults.
Free classes are offered to prepare for the general educational development (GED) test. Stop by the Needles Center at 725 W. Broadway in downtown Needles or call 760-326-5033 to register or for more information.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Jan. 30, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 31, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 1, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken fried steak sandwich and fries is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 2, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. A Super Bowl party begins at 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5, a February birthday party potluck continues from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sheriff department seeks tow service
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for its Tow Service Agreement beginning Feb. 1. Applicants will be accepted at the department’s Colorado River Station - Needles Police Station, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street, through March 31.
Inspections of all applying facilities and equipment take place April through June. Based on inspections and the application process, applicants are to be informed of a decision prior to July 1. If accepted, applicants are to sign and agree to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Tow Service Agreement before being placed on the Colorado River Station tow rotation list which begins July 1. Call 760-326-9200 for information.
OHV grant meeting set
NEEDLES — The annual meeting in which the Needles Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management seeks public input and requests for state-issued off highway vehicle grants application is set locally for Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PST in the conference room of the field office at 1303 S. Hwy. 95 in Needles.
Each year, the local field office submits an off-highway vehicle grant request to the California State Parks, Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. The grants program supports managed OHV recreation controlled by city, state and federal entities, Native American tribes and non-profit organizations.
The field office anticipates this year’s request to incorporate three grants: for ground operations; safety and education; and law enforcement.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Jan. 29 - Lodge and initiation, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 - Prime rib, reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 - No darts. Super Bowl Party.
Feb. 3 - Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Feb. 5 - Bunco, 6 p.m.
Feb. 6 - Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetables by Barb, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 - Darts 3 p.m.
Feb. 10 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Feb. 12 - Lodge, Past Exalted Ruler night, 6 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Lasagna, antipasto salad by Gayle, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Feb. 17 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Feb. 19 - House committee and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Eagles host district meeting
NEEDLES — Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 hosts the Eagles’ District 23 meeting the weekend of Feb. 7, 8 and 9 in the Aerie, 729 Front St. at E St. in Needles. The schedule:
Friday, Feb. 7 - Drink specials, spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8 - Sign up at 10 a.m. for a free pool tournament with prizes. A hot dog bar is open from noon to 2 p.m. Welcome the California State President with cocktails at 5 p.m. and a barbecue chicken and ribs dinner at 6 p.m. Sing karaoke with DJ Jeff beginning at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9 - The Auxiliary serves breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Dist. 23 meeting for Aerie and Auxiliary convenes at 10:30 a.m. The Auxiliary serves a soup, salad and sandwich lunch following the meeting.
Eagles members and guests only. Call 760-326-2599.
Visit Needles Chamber of Commerce
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is now open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST at 119 F St. Send email to the chamber at info@needleschamber.com. The mailing address is P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050.
The chamber website is currently undergoing renovation and will be unveiled soon.
Gem and mineral club meets
NEEDLES — The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets on the third Monday of each month, October through April, at 4 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visitors are welcome. Call 307-237-9747 for more information.
Public invited to chamber meetings
NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce is planning a change in its meeting format beginning with the session on Feb. 13. The chamber will begin its monthly meeting with a session that invites the general public to attend and participate.
“We’d like to hear from businesses, community members, agencies, and visitors to our community about what they would like from their chamber,” said Mary Gonzales, Chamber Board President.
Under the new format, chamber meetings will begin at 4 p.m. with an agenda that opens with input from the general public, as well as open discussion about current projects and upcoming chamber events. When the public portion is finished, the Needles Chamber Board of Directors will go into closed session.
All members of the community are invited to attend the open public session of the Feb. 13 meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 2420 Needles Hwy.
TV Club to hold annual meeting
NEEDLES — The Needles Community TV Club will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Needles BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lillyhill Dr.
Current or prospective members are invited to attend. Agendas are available in advance at Big O Tires, can be requested from rbpocock@gmail.com, and will be available at the meeting.
No-host food and beverages will be available. Discussion is to include the history and future of the club, electing officers, and talking about over-the-air TV in general. Help continue to provide free over-the-air TV to the area by supporting the TV Club.
Call Bruce Pocock at 760-858-2665 or Eileen Hartwick at 760-326-3885 with any questions.
NDBA meets first Thursday
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next meeting of the NDBA is to be held on Thursday, Feb. 6. The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Make Needles Count
NEEDLES — The 2010 U.S. Census count reported that only 68 percent of Needles residents responded to that year’s questionnaire, according to the Needles Chamber of Commerce. “How do we know that? Based on the previous census and other means of counting population, we know that 32 percent did not fill out the 2010 census form,” said the chamber’s Lyn Parker, writing for Chamber President Mary Gonzales.
“What does that mean? The census count is used to determine a community’s eligibility for federal funding for such local projects as transportation, housing, child care, education, parks and recreation, elder support, health care, and much more.
“If only 68 percent responded, that means Needles lost 32 percent of potential federal dollars. Make Needles count.”
Serve on city commissions
NEEDLES — Volunteer service on boards or commissions of the city of Needles. Send letters of interest to: City Clerk, 817 Third St., Needles, CA 92363 or by email to djones@cityofneedles.com. Applicants must be registered voters in the city of Needles. Needles City Council conducts interviews and makes appointments to all boards or commissions during their twice monthly meetings. Current opportunities include:
• Board of Public Utilities - Meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
• Cemetery Advisory Commission - Meets on the third Thursday of January, April, July and October at 3 p.m.
Free food each Thursday except third
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday except the third at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Dubbed Isabel’s Pantry, distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific Time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Third Thursday distribution is being waived in favor of the church’s new third Saturday distribution at F Street and Broadway, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Programming includes teen crafts on Mondays; ‘Totally Toddlers’ using songs, books and crafts to explore the alphabet for ages one to three and ‘Game Time’ featuring board, video and group participation games for ages six to 11 on Tuesdays; a teen book club and story time with crafts for all ages on Wednesdays; and world cultures reflected in crafts on Thursdays.
Jan. 29 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
Jan. 30 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
Feb. 3 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Picture frames.
Feb. 4 - 3 to 4 p.m. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; Game time for ages six to 11.
Feb. 5 - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Baseball theme. Take home a pop up baseball glove.
Feb. 8 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.
Feb. 10 - 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Key chains.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.