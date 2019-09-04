Serve on school board
NEEDLES — The board of trustees of the Needles Unified School District hopes to appoint a new member to represent Area 2 - Needles, during their meeting of Sept. 17.
Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office,1900 Erin Dr., and must be returned by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Lynne’s Little Ladies take tea
NEEDLES — Tri-state girls ages five through 12 dress in their finest for a traditional society tea at the Women’s Club of Needles on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The tenth annual Lynne’s Little Ladies Tea Party in honor of Lynne Haver continues from 1 to 3 p.m. in the women’s historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway. Registration is $25 and can be paid at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Registration is limited to 40 girls; all fees must be paid before Sept. 18. Call Recreation Manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone.
A fan of Instagram? Check ’em out at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital.
Selected students will perform with celebrity dancers representing the Needles Chamber of Commerce in Needles Dances with the Stars, during the chamber’s annual awards dinner Oct. 5.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Sept. 4 - Play bunco, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 9 - Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 - Carnitas, beans, rice, chips and salsa, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 - Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 16 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 - Tri-tip sandwiches, coleslaw, french fries, dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 23 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 - Spaghetti and meatball dinner, dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 - Lodge begins at 6 p.m
Sept. 29 - Play darts at 3 p.m.
Sept. 30 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Health symposium to address multiple concerns
BULLHEAD CITY — The inaugural Integrated Health Symposium is to be hosted by Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City Campus on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Open to the public, the free symposium continues from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MCC, 3400 Hwy. 95, Bldg. 600. The event will feature vendors and a light breakfast and lunch thanks to sponsors MCC, Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions, AZ Youth Partnership, WestCare, Mohave County Department of Public Health, North Country Health Care, Terros Health and KNTR 106.3.
The goal of the free event is to understand the importance of addressing physical health, mental health, and/or substance abuse disorders. Learn how the Tri-state community is working towards a more encompassing approach to overcome stigma and work towards a healthier community as law enforcement officials, medical providers, government officials and addiction specialists give first-hand accounts of the trauma-informed approach responders and providers are working to provide to the community.
Contact Karole Finkelstein at 928-219-2582 or via email at mapped2014@yahoo.com; or Jasmine Chang at 520-449-9677 or via email at jasminemchang@outlook.com.
Boat show and beach party set Sept. 28
NEEDLES — The inaugural Horse Power V drive boat show and beach party is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at Needles Marina Resort.
The event features vendors and a floating stage with live entertainment at the Colorado River-front resort at 100 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-2197 or email needlesmarinaevents@gmail.com for details.
Billy B’s Krazy Kolors offers a companion Banners for Charity display during the event.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new hands-on session for the youngest set called “Construction Zone,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Sept. 4 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Let’s Sing a Lullaby with Brave Cowboy. Make a cowboy hat to take home.
Sept. 10 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a marble maze.
Sept. 11 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles. Make a message in a bottle to take home.
Sept. 17 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: make marble runs and race.
Sept. 18 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: NOPE! A Tale of First Flight. Make a paper bird to take home.
Sept. 21 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.
Sept. 24 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: marble runs and races continue.
Sept. 25 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Breakfast is served Sundays; RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day is observed Fridays.
Sept. 4 - An auxiliary meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. features the final reading of bylaws.
Sept. 5 - Tostados served from 5 to 7 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago football game begins at 5:20 p.m.
Sept. 6 - RED Shirt Friday.
Sept. 7 - Memorial for Joe Larva begins at 2 p.m.; potluck to follow.
Sept. 8 - Aerie breakfast of bacon and eggs, hash browns and toast begins at 8 a.m.
Sept. 11 - A Patriot Day remembrance ceremony begins at 5:40 a.m. around the Eagle’s flag pole.
Sept. 12 - Guy’s meatloaf dinner begins at 5 p.m.
Sept. 13 - RED Shirt Friday; September birthday celebration with bar keno and pizza begins at 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 - Wetmore baby shower.
Sept. 17 - Trustees meet at 5 p.m., aerie at 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 - Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 - Joint officer’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Sept. 20 - RED Shirt Friday.
Sept. 22 - Auxiliary breakfast of chorizo burritos begins at 8 a.m.
Join after school program
NEEDLES — Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can attend a free after school program at the Needles Recreation Center Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time; 12:30 to 6 p.m. on school minimum days when students are released early (each Wednesday and perhaps some others).
A joint effort of the city of Needles and Needles Unified School District, staff includes three certificated teachers and three certified instructional aides. Youngsters get extra help with homework and participate in activities stressing reading, writing, math and physical activity. Two nutritional snacks are offered each day. Prizes are awarded for attendance and homework completion.
Enrollment is required. Visit the rec center at 1705 J St., call city recreation manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814 for more details.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26.
Public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles Saturday morning. Watch for entry and vendor information.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Call Pam Motes, generalist, at 760-326-5221.
NDBA meets Sept. 5
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Donations from The Healing Center and city councilors Tim Terral and Shawn Gudmundson are being used to offset the $9 fare for a new shopper shuttle bus to stores in Mohave Valley.
The subsidy continues until the money runs out. The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles. Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Museum opens for season
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bonnie Baker Senior Center, 149350 Ukiah Trail, Big River; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive. The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Reserve for Tri-state Mega Mixer
LAUGHLIN — The fourth annual Tri-state Region Mega Mixer convenes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, inside the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion. Call 702-298-2214 or email info@laughlinchamber.com for details or to RSVP.
Technology for business discussed
NEEDLES — Hear about the latest advances in technology for business at the quarterly general membership meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce at noon Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway.
Hansel Boyd, owner of Tech Needles at 800 W. Broadway Ste. D and a member of the chamber’s board of directors, gives a presentation on the latest advances in technology for modern businesses. Topics include:
• Bridging the technology gap.
• How to benefit from new technology.
• Quickly adapt to today’s technology.
• Why learn more?
• How your business can thrive with automation.
• Buying out the time to advance education.
• Is it too late to lean?
• Your return on investment.
• What kind of technology is best for your business?
All are invited to attend and bring their business technology questions.
Typically, a no-host lunch is available at these sessions.
Contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
Visit Boyd’s Tech Needles at techneedles.com.
Lynne’s Garden needs donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair.
The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments, are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Sept. 4, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 5, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6, the Auxiliary serves spaghetti and meatballs from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program.
• Saturday, Sept. 7, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 8, an omelette breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. In honor of National Grandparents Day, Post 404 members who bring their grandchildren will eat free.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10, fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
The service is for San Bernardino County residents only. Acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs.
Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Take community survey
SAN BERNARDINO — A survey supporting the county’s consolidated plan and fair housing study is available for public input through the end of August.
To learn more and to complete the survey online visit sbcountyplans.com and click the survey button.
Celebrate Recovery in the Park
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions hosts Recovery in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
MAPPED’s celebration of National Recovery Month will be a free family fun event at Bullhead Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95. The goal is to salute people who are in recovery from physical, mental health and/or alcohol and drug use disorders, as well as those who have helped them obtain treatment.
Call Karole at 928-219-2582.
