Fall sports banquet set Dec. 4
NEEDLES — Season awards are presented to student athletes of Needles High School during the fall Sports Awards Banquet set for Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The program begins at 6 p.m. in Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Young racers get set for Peewee Derby
NEEDLES — The ninth annual Route 66 Peewee Derby will be held during the Holiday Fun Fair in downtown Needles on Saturday, Dec. 7. Sign up now at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. The $20 entry fee gets racers a ready-to-build Pinewood Derby car with included paint brushes, glue, stickers and instructions plus a goody bag. Only cars supplied by the rec center with a paid entry fee will be allowed to race.
Racers compete in three divisions: ages 4 - 6 years; 7 - 9 years and 10 - 12 years. Medals are awarded to first and second place in each division; all racers receive a participation ribbon. Pre-race inspection begins at 12:30 p.m.; racing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Deadline Dec. 4 to enter lighted parade
NEEDLES — Sign up by Dec. 4 to participate in Needles’ annual lighted Christmas parade; a highlight of the Holiday Fun Fair to be held Saturday, Dec. 7.
The family event on Broadway kicks off the Christmas season in Needles on the first Saturday of December. The parade beginning at dusk caps the celebration.
Pick up an entry form now at the Needles Chamber of Commerce office, 119 F St.; or contact Mary Gonzales, Chamber Board of Directors President and perennial parade organizer in the community, at Colorado River Medical Center, email mgonzales@crmccares.com, fax 760-459-2210, or phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 760-326-7151.
Entries in the three categories: float, decorated vehicle or group must display at least one strand of lights. There are no entry fees. A plaque will be awarded to the first place winner in each category immediately after the parade’s conclusion in Santa Fe Park. Judging criteria will be the best use of lights and best display.
Raffle benefits food ministry
NEEDLES — Martha’s Pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church, is holding a raffle to raise money to purchase supplies needed to continue the ministry: providing sack lunches to anyone in need on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The grand prize is a handmade afghan, 52 inches square, called Sacred Space. It was designed by Helen Shrimpton and crocheted by Eileen Hartwick in 100 percent machine washable and dryable acrylic yarn.
Raffle tickets will be available at Needles Holiday Fun Fair Dec. 7. The drawing will be held Dec. 8.
Visit with Firehouse Ministries at Fun Fair
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries brings a ministry to Needles’ Holiday Fun Fair Dec. 7, in the parking lot at Broadway and F Street.
All are invited to stop by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free Christmas candy, coffee and hot chocolate. Hand crafted quilts, homemade baked goods and greeting cards will be available for purchase; proceeds go to the church at 809 Bush St. for programs which include their free Thursday food distribution and the ongoing project to establish Ivan’s House, a shelter for women and children.
VFW Post 404 offers activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times Mountain Standard.
Dec. 7 - Pearl Harbor Day ceremony, 5 p.m. Queen of Hearts 4 - 6:30; burgers and fries 5 to 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 - Free breakfast buffet 9 to 11 a.m. Family Chat 10 a.m. with information updates, volunteer opportunities. A celebration of life for Tina Becker begins at 2 p.m.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Dec. 8 - Aerie ham and egg breakfast 8 a.m.
Dec. 10 - Tacos, 5 p.m. Benefits Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund.
Dec. 13 - Aerie fish fry with coleslaw and fries, 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Adult Christmas Party for members and guests includes Secret Santa gift exchange, ugly sweater contest, karaoke with DJ Jeff, potluck. 5 p.m.
Dec. 22 - Children’s Christmas Party, 2 p.m.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city, at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
Gain education about Alzheimer’s
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education opportunities on the first Friday of each month.
Meetings begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Sessions usually last an hour to an hour and a half.
Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Register for Dance Trax 51
NEEDLES — Register online to join the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Visit dancestudio-pro.com/online/dancetrax51 for registration, class schedules and more.
Instructor Graci Weiss can also be reached via email at needlesdance@yahoo.com; or can be messaged at www.facebook.com/dancetrax.fiftyone. Visit the troupe’s Instagram photos at www.instagram.com/dancetraxfiftyone/.
Classes are offered for ages three through adults. All levels of proficiency are welcome. Classes include tap, ballet, jazz, tiny tot tumbling and adult tap. Dancers get to show off what they’ve learned at community performances during the Holiday Fun Fair, Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, various school events and the troupe’s annual spring recital.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Lynne’s Garden needs donations
NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
Museum opens for season
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
Gem and mineral club meets
NEEDLES — The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets on the third Monday of each month, October through April, at 5 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visitors are welcome. Call 307-237-9747 for more information.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive. The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system. To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the fire and sheriff’s departments at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
NDBA meets December 5
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Dec. 11- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make foam Christmas cookies: cute enough to eat, but don’t.
Dec. 12 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make a countdown to New Year’s clock.
Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults - Discusss Christmas List by Richard Paul Evans.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum.
Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” Jones pleaded. The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Free food distributed December 21
NEEDLES — WOW Pantries is now bringing free food items to Needles once a month.
The organization sets up in the parking lot at Third and E streets behind the Needles Center of Palo Verde College. The next distribution begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The food is free; there are no restrictions; some meat and pantry items are offered, according to PVC’s Cathy Stubblefield who arranged for the distribution.
Sign up for free toys
NEEDLES — The Tri-state Firefighters Toy Drive is partnering with Needles’ Firehouse Ministries to register local families in need for free toys this winter.
Firehouse Ministries will also distribute the toys.
Sign up at Isabel’s Pantry, Firehouse’s weekly free food distribution at 809 Bush St. Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; or with the church’s ministry to Needles’ Holiday Fun Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot at Broadway and F Street.
The program is for Needles children ages 13 and under. Bring proof of Needles residency such as a rent receipt or utility bill; identification for each child such as an immunization record, birth certificate or MediCal card; and proof of income such as a pay stub, tax return or awards letter to sign up. Questions? Call Pastor James Jones at 760-443-4342.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Required pre-registration can be completed now at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40 and fills quickly. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Have coffee with a cop
NEEDLES — Captain Ross Tarangle and his team from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department visit with folks interested in law enforcement in the community in a Coffee with a Cop event Thursday, Dec. 19.
Officers of the CRS serve as the Needles Police Department. Meet them between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 2420 Needles Hwy., to visit, ask questions or bring up concerns. There is no specific agenda for the event; just coffee and conversation.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend is asked to contact Sgt. Pat Murch by email at pmurch@sbcsd.org or call the CRS at 760-326-9200.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves dinners most Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Please make reservations for prime rib dinners. No Sunday darts or Monday taco dinners are scheduled the rest of the December. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Dec. 4 - Bunco, 6 p.m. Sports banquet.
Dec. 5 - Lasagna, antipasto salad, dessert by Gayle; 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 - 9 - Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
Dec. 8 - Elks Memorial Service, noon.
Dec. 10 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Dec. 12 - Prime rib and fixings by Randy.
Dec. 13 - Elks Christmas party potluck, 4 p.m.
Dec. 17 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Dec. 19 - Chicken fried steak by Ed and Mike.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Court offers
services locally
NEEDLES — The Needles District of the San Bernardino County Superior Court is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
DMV to adopt
credit card use
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now phasing in a pilot program to allow credit card usage at field offices. The project began Sept. 30 at the Davis field office. Full implementation is expected by early 2020. Customers will pay a 2.3 percent service fee to use a credit card.
While accepting credit cards is a new payment option at field offices, the DMV has been allowing customers to use credit and debit cards to complete transactions online, by phone and at DMV Now kiosks. These transactions will be charged a service fee of 2.1 percent.
Donate toys for Christmas
NEEDLES — Donate to the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive through Dec. 16.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Eagles Aerie 2599; Hardware Express; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; California Highway Patrol; the city of Needles; Calizona RV Park; Palo Verde College; school sites in Needles; Colorado River Medical Center; and Rite Aid Pharmacy. Others may have been added.
Want to contribute but don’t want to go toy shopping? Donation checks can be made to the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation. Put toy drive on the memo line and mail them to Tena McGee at 910 Bailey Ave., Needles, CA 92363.
Call 760-298-3959 or email needlesfunfair@aol.com.
Boombox Parade set Dec. 6
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women’s Council presents the 2019 Christmas Boombox Parade on Friday, Dec. 6. For entry details call Sharyn Link at 562-682-7149; send email to sharynlinkbhc@gmail.com.
