Free tax prep offered today, tomorrow
NEEDLES — Local residents who made less than $56,000 last year are invited to take part in the county Transitional Assistance Department’s free tax preparation workshops.
Workshops will be held from noon to 4 p.m. PST Wednesday, Feb. 19, and 8:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1090 East Broadway.
Call 760-552-6176 to schedule an appointment.
Women’s Club makes plans for spring
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles offers periodic special events in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
• Rummage sale - Friday through Sunday March 6, 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can be left on the clubhouse porch or leave a voice message at 760-326-3241.
• Soup, salad and sandwich luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
• Flower show Saturday, April 11. Bring entries at 8 a.m. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. Judging is at noon.
• Senior Tea, noon Tuesday, April 21. Girls in the Needles High School Class of 2020 are honored.
• Installation of officers, Thursday, May 21, at noon.
Hear about Navajo Code Talkers
NEEDLES — Laura Tohe presents “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers,” in Needles on Friday, March 13.
The program giving a glimpse of the role of the famous World War II communications division begins at 6 p.m. Pacific in the El Garces intermodal transportation facility, Needles’ historic Harvey House along Front Street between G and F streets. Admission is $5.
Needles Regional Museum is hoping to sell all 125 tickets in advance of the event, to avoid standing in line to enter and the possible disappointment of finding no seats to be had.
Visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays at 929 Front St. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required for prime rib dinners. Darts are played most Sundays, shuffleboard on Tuesdays beginning at 3 p.m.
All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Feb. 19 - House committee and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Feb. 24 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Feb. 26 - Lodge, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27 - Prime rib dinner, advance reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Vaccination and licensing clinic set
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, April 11, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials and activities for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Programming includes ‘Totally Toddlers,’ promoting parent-child interactions with activities and a craft to take home Tuesdays from 11:30 to 12:30; the Kid Zone ‘Learnology’ Lab for ages six to 11 featuring STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects on Tuesdays; Story Time, when books are read out loud for all ages on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and book clubs for both teenagers (Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.) and adults (monthly from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays). Visit the library Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Fridays and Sundays. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-9255.
Feb. 19 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Join the library for a special Fairy Garden event. Participants will read an enchanting story about a fairies’ home followed by a mythical scavenger hunt throughout the library. Afterwards, children will create their own fairy garden to take home.
Tuesday, March 3 - Totally Toddlers, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kid Zone Learnology Lab.
Wednesday, March 4 - Teen book club, 1 to 2 p.m. Story Time, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Hear a Dr. Seuss book and take home an Apples Up On Top craft.
Monthly food distribution planned
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries is now distributing hundreds of pounds of produce, meats, bakery and other food items monthly in the vacant parking lot adjacent the old Frontier telecommunications office at F Street and Broadway.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST on Saturday of the third full week of the month.
Recipients can sign up at the event or at distributions of Isabel’s Pantry, another Firehouse ministry, now held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific each Thursday except the third full week of the month from the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Household hazardous waste collected
NEEDLES — Household hazardous waste will be collected in Needles on Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St. For San Bernardino County residents only, acceptable wastes include auto and household chemicals and batteries, unwanted medications, sharps in approved containers, and electronic wastes such as TVs, microwaves and fluorescent bulbs.
Waste must be properly labeled or in sound original containers no larger than five gallons. No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
Call 800-645-9228 or 909-382-5401 for details.
Note: New requirements from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District prohibits the city pre-collecting wastes ahead of the March 7 event. All residents will be required to deliver their household hazardous waste on the day of the event.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times Mountain Standard.
• Thursday, Feb. 20, the Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 21, the Post serves a fish, shrimp or combination dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 22, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meat loaf dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 23, a ham steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25, league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
Sewing fabric to be available here Friday
NEEDLES — Sew Much Fabric Sew Little Time is going to be selling fabric at Saint John’s Episcopal Church located at 2020 J St. on Friday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Connie Allen said 100 percent of proceeds go to Snip and Tuck, a 501c3 nonprofit that helps those who can’t afford to spay and neuter their pets to do so. For more information contact Allen at 760-271-2065.
Attend final revival service
NEEDLES — Feb. 19 is the final night for Evangelist Tom Weaver of Rock Solid Ministry’s revival services at Needles Christian Church.
The service begins at 6 p.m. in the church, 1409 Balboa at Cortez in Needles. Call Pastor Valentine for more information at 760-326-2781.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over.
An evening class has been added on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. plus daytime classes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is ongoing.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043. Visit the center, currently meeting in temporary facilities adjacent the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street during new hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Sunday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the other five days. Call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Feb. 19 - Auxiliary meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 - Joint officers meeting at 5 p.m.
Feb. 22 - Aerie fried chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 - Auxiliary tostada night, 5 p.m.
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum. Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” Jones pleaded. The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Serve as attendent at Jack Smith Park
NEEDLES — The Needles Recreation Center is now accepting applications for a boat launch attendant for the 2020 season at Jack Smith Park.
The seasonal position continues March through October. Attendants may be required to work weekends and/or holidays; outside in the heat at times. Applications can be picked up at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, Recreation Service Manager, at 760-326-2814.
Paper bingo played at senior center
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is played each Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
Bingo cards with buy in toward Powerball, Blackout and .05 Game; extra packs of cards and daubers are all available at the center.
