Free food for youngsters
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries, in accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, supplies a free lunch to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through the end of July.
On Fridays, recipients may also take home a package of food for consumption over the weekend. Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. Call 760-443-4342 with any questions.
Elks pony up for Independence Day celebrants
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is picking up the tab for Independence Day celebrants at the Needles Aquatics Center this year.
The July 4 celebration continues from noon to 4 p.m. at the J Street aquatic center, and features games, raffles, a treasure hunt and the annual pageant for four or five years old Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker. Admission is free thanks to the largesse of the Elks. Call 760-326-FUNN (3866) with any questions.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
A case of New York steaks, eight ounces each, will be raffled Aug. 2.
The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
July 2 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
July 3 - Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 p.m.
July 4 - Independence Day celebration features hot dogs and watermelon from 2 to 4 p.m.
July 5 - RED Shirt Day.
July 11 - Spaghetti dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 12 - RED Shirt Day.
July 13 - Cornhole tournament, pulled pork dinner.
July 14 - District 23 meeting at San Bernardino Aerie 506 begins at 10:30 a.m.
July 16 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
July 17 - Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
July 18 - Joint officers meeting 5 p.m.
July 19 - RED Shirt Day.
July 20 - Birthday party, 4 to 8 p.m.
July 24 - National Tequila Day.
July 26 - RED Shirt Day. Beer and pizza.
Join rec department summer camp
NEEDLES — Camp X-Ploration offers Needles youngsters ages five through 12 a chance to explore in all areas of learning and activities with fun weekly themes at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Daily activities, Mondays through Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m., include a walk across the parking lot to the aquatic center for water games, outdoor games, arts and crafts, relays, food ideas, music, discovery and much more. Cost is $3 a day. Dates and themes are:
July 1 - 3 A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Put on space gear and explore the unknown. The week ends on a patriotic note with the approach of Independence Day.
Note: The aquatic center offers a special Independence Day celebration of its own, see details above.
July 8-11 In Your Wildest Dreams: Learn about endangered species, go on a safari scavenger hunt and more.
July 15 - 18 Let’s Run Away with the Circus: “The Greatest Show on Earth” features carnival games, potato sack races, pie eating contests and more.
July 22 - 25 Gettin’ Dirty: Ooey-gooey fun; splashy, slimy and sloppy; from sand art to making slime. How about a food war?
July 29 - Aug. 1 Grand Finale: Wrap up the adventure with many fun and exciting surprises in store. Anything goes in the last week of Camp X-Ploration.
Register now at the rec center. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
June 26 - Lodge, 6 p.m.
June 30 - No darts.
July 1 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 2 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features pizza, salad and dessert.
July 6 - Eagle Scout ceremony. Call the lodge for details.
July 8 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 9 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features beef dip sandwiches, fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Examine water quality report
NEEDLES — An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires most community water systems to provide customers with an annual water quality report that provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water during the prior year. To obtain a paper copy call Rainie Torrance at 760-326-2115 ext. 140.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Sign up for emergency alerts
SAN BERNARDINO — The county fire department is urging residents to sign up for a reverse-911 Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).
The system uses landline numbers in the 911 database to alert of life-threatening emergencies; however residents who want to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone must register the number in the system. To do so, visit www.sbcounty.gov and click on the “Sign Up for Emergency Alerts” icon or register from the home pages of the fire and sheriff’s departments at www.sbcfire.org or www.sbcsd.org.
See fireworks in Laughlin
LAUGHLIN — Rockets Over The River, Presented by the Laughlin Tourism Commission, will launch on Saturday, June 29, and again on Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Both shows will be choreographed to a mix of patriotic and summer fun music.
Court alters schedule for July
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Superior Court will implement a modified schedule at the Needles District for the month of July.
The July 5 session will be rescheduled to Friday, July 12.
The regular schedule for court services at the Needles District will resume on Aug. 2.
The Needles District is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Comments concerning the modified schedule may be made to Deputy Court Executive Officer, General Counsel Debra K. Meyers at executiveoffice@sb-court.org.
Legislation recognizes student excellence
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Jay Obernolte has introduced legislation to recognize students’ excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related courses and curriculum through a new seal on high school diplomas.
Assembly Bill 28 would create the State Seal of STEM which may be affixed to the diploma and transcript of high school students who demonstrate proficiency in STEM courses. Students would have to meet certain thresholds (including four years of math and science) and must prove proficiency in STEM courses through their GPA and standardized test scores.
Obernolte’s District 33 includes Needles.
Seniors play paper bingo
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is now played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
Cards and daubers are available at the center, 1699 Bailey Ave.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, June 26, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, June 27, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, June 28, the Auxiliary serves desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to their National Home program.
• Saturday, June 29, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A patty melt with potato salad dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, June 30, a pork chop and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, July 1, the Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, July 2, the house committee meets at 9 a.m. League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
June 28 - RED Shirt Day.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming, including a summer reading program that offers prizes and guest appearances, is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
June 26 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Princess tales are features of this story time with Cinderella taking center stage. The take home craft is a castle and glass slipper.
July 2 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features deputies from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department demonstrating boating safety.
July 3 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Gingerbread Cowboy and The Little Red Hen are featured and the craft is a Fox Headband and a Gingerbread Man.
July 9 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features physical fitness with Al Hernandez.
July 10 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. The Lion and the Mouse, Six Foolish Fisherman and Once a Mouse are the stories. Make a lion and mouse to take home.
July 16 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program introduces Park Ranger Sam from Katherine Landing.
July 17 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. This story time features frog stories – Do princesses really kiss frogs? Come and find out. Make a Big Mouth Frog Prince to take home.
July 23 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. See trick roping from Cowboy Ken Frawley.
July 24 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
