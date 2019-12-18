Celebrate Christmas in Santa Fe Park December 22
NEEDLES — Set Free Church presents Christmas in Santa Fe Park beginning at 10 a.m. PST Sunday, Dec. 22.
The event features live music from the Set Free Band; The Story of Christmas by Pastor Marty Souter; the church’s eighth annual Christmas Toy Store and Bicycle Giveaway; and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Santa Fe Park is along Front Street between F and G streets in Needles.
Have coffee with a cop
NEEDLES — Captain Ross Tarangle and his team from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department visit with folks interested in law enforcement in the community in a Coffee with a Cop event Thursday, Dec. 19.
Officers of the CRS serve as the Needles Police Department. Meet them between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 2420 Needles Hwy., to visit, ask questions or bring up concerns. There is no specific agenda for the event; just coffee and conversation.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend is asked to contact Sgt. Pat Murch by email at pmurch@sbcsd.org or call the CRS at 760-326-9200.
Have a merry Christmas dinner
NEEDLES — The local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church, who served more than 600 on Thanksgiving, team up once again to serve a free Christmas dinner to Needles residents.
The dinner continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST Christmas day Wednesday, Dec. 25, in Fr. Hanley Hall, behind St. Ann Catholic Church at Third and D streets. Free animal balloons will be provided by Michael Rouno of Fort Mohave. “We served a lot of people on Thanksgiving,” said Ester Plemmons of St. Vincent de Paul; “and look forward to serving more on Christmas Day.”
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Dec. 21 - Adult Christmas Party for members and guests includes Secret Santa gift exchange, ugly sweater contest, karaoke with DJ Jeff, potluck. 5 p.m.
Dec. 22 - Children’s Christmas Party, 2 p.m.
Memberships support museum
NEEDLES — Needles Regional Museum and any improvements to the displays and archives are funded through museum memberships. There are six levels of membership available: Individual $20; Family $30; Bronze Patron/Business $100; Silver Patron $250; Gold Patron $500; Platinum Patron $1,000 plus.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2020 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the museum for their generous contribution. All memberships will receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The museum is a 501 (c) 3, donations are tax deductible.
Visit the museum and adjacent Community Thrift Store at 929 Front St. in Needles. Write to P.O. Box 978, Needles, CA 92363; call 760-326-5678; send email to needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net. Visit needlesregionalmuseum.org.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Donate pet supplies
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, is conducting the 11th annual pet supply drive for the Needles Animal Shelter.
The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, trash bags, cat litter, bleach and paper towels. Contact Sgt. Pat Murch at 760-326-9200.
CDS students give to homeless
NEEDLES — Students of the Community Day School program of the Needles Unified School District are making the Christmas season warmer for the local homeless population.
The students made blankets and toiletry bags, Principal Marie Armijo reported, and will be handing them out on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Santa Fe Park between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. PST. The park is along Front Street between F and G streets.
Free food distributed December 21
NEEDLES — WOW Pantries is now bringing free food items to Needles once a month.
The organization sets up in the parking lot at Third and E streets behind the Needles Center of Palo Verde College. The next distribution begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.The food is free; there are no restrictions; some meat and pantry items are offered, according to PVC’s Cathy Stubblefield.
Firehouse Ministries distributes toys Dec. 23
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes toys to those who registered on Monday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at F Street and Broadway.
The Tri-state Firefighters Toy Drive teamed up with Needles’ Firehouse Ministries to arrange distribution; 94 families applied.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 19, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 20, the Post serves fish, shrimp or a combination of both with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 21, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. The Starrtroupers perform a new ‘Funky Christmas’ show at 4 p.m. An authentic Indian taco dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a white elephant gift exchange. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 22, a breakfast of waffles, bacon or sausage and eggs is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 23, Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Veterans get help, gifts December 21
NEEDLES — Vai Leasau from the High Desert Veterans Center will be participating with Needles’ St. Vincent de Paul to distribute commodities on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
She will be providing information and networking for all veterans in the Tri-state area. Items include readjusting counseling, Veterans Center eligibility, PTSD, referrals- employment, medical referrals and many other services.
Leasau will host a table and will be available to talk to any veteran on a one-on-one basis, said George DeLeon, manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 839 Front St. where the session takes place. She will also be handing out toiletry kits to all veterans.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves dinners most Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Make advance reservations for prime rib dinners. No Sunday dart competition or Monday taco dinners are scheduled for the remainder of December. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Dec. 19 - Chicken fried steak by Ed and Mike.
Dec. 24 - No shuffleboard.
Dec. 25 - Lodge closed for Christmas.
Dec. 26 - No dinner.
Dec. 31 - No shuffleboard. New Year’s eve party, 6 p.m.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — Currently, California boaters 25 years of age and under must have a state Boater Card to operate a water craft. That age increases to 35 and under on Jan. 1, 2020. Visit californiaboatercard.com to get one. The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
The legal requirement is being phased in with a jump in age each year. That age requirement reaches 40 in 2021; 45 in 2022; 50 in 2023 and 60 in 2024. As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft. Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways.
