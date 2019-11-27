Afghan raffle benefits food ministry
NEEDLES — Martha’s Pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church, is holding a raffle to raise money to purchase supplies needed to continue the ministry: providing sack lunches to anyone in need on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The grand prize is a handmade afghan, 52 inches square, called Sacred Space. It was designed by Helen Shrimpton and crocheted by Eileen Hartwick in 100 percent machine washable and dryable acrylic yarn.
Raffle tickets will be available at Needles Holiday Fun Fair Dec. 7. The drawing will be held Dec. 8.
Enter annual lighted Christmas parade by Dec. 4
NEEDLES — Sign up by Dec. 4 to participate in Needles’ annual lighted Christmas parade; a highlight of the Holiday Fun Fair to be held Saturday, Dec. 7.
The family event on Broadway kicks off the Christmas season in Needles on the first Saturday of December.
Pick up an entry form now at the Needles Chamber of Commerce office, 119 F St.; or contact Mary Gonzales, Chamber Board of Directors President and perennial parade organizer in the community, at Colorado River Medical Center, email mgonzales@crmccares.com, fax 760-459-2210, or phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 760-326-7151.
Entries in the three categories: float, decorated vehicle or group must display at least one strand of lights. There are no entry fees. A plaque will be awarded to the first place winner in each category immediately after the parade’s conclusion in Santa Fe Park. Judging criteria will be the best use of lights and best display.
Vendors: join Holiday Fun Fair now
NEEDLES — Vendors and game booth hosts can sign up now for the Holiday Fun Fair, Needles’ family celebration of the Christmas season, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Needles.
Vendor hours will be 10 am. to 4 p.m. this year. Game booths are given free space. The sole food booth will be run by the Sandsharks Swim Team.
Call 760-298-3959 or send email to needlesfunfair@aol.com for details.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Nov. 27, Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 28, a free Thanksgiving dinner is served from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 30, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. An enchilada, rice and beans dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 1, a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 2, the Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
NDBA meets December 5
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5.
The alliance is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over during the fall semester.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving dinner offered
NEEDLES — The Needles chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church team up once again to offer their traditional free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
“All residents of Needles are invited to come and share a meal with us and make new friends,” said Esther Plemmons, Needles SVDP President. Serving continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in Fr. Hanley Hall behind St. Ann Catholic Church at Third and D streets.
Join Santa’s Workshop
NEEDLES — Children ages five to 13 will put together five Christmas gifts and put away cookies and cocoa during the Needles Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Required pre-registration can be completed now at the rec center, 1705 J St. Cost is $25 per child; space is limited to 40 and fills quickly. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Women’s Club contributes to Holiday Fun Fair
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles is always a big part of the Holiday Fun Fair, Needles’ family celebration of the Christmas season, to be held Dec. 7.
Plans so far call for a bake sale, children’s boutique and pictures with Santa, all held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. inside Arrowhead Credit Union at Broadway and G Street.
Free food distributed December 21
NEEDLES — WOW Pantries is now bringing free food items to Needles once a month.
The organization sets up in the parking lot at Third and E streets behind the Needles Center of Palo Verde College. The next distribution begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The food is free; there are no restrictions; some meat and pantry items are offered, according to PVC’s Cathy Stubblefield who arranged for the distribution.
Have coffee with a cop
NEEDLES — Captain Ross Tarangle and his team from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department visit with folks interested in law enforcement in the community in a Coffee with a Cop event Thursday, Dec. 19.
Officers of the CRS serve as the Needles Police Department. Meet them between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 2420 Needles Hwy., to visit, ask questions or bring up concerns. There is no specific agenda for the event; just coffee and conversation.
Anyone needing special accommodations to attend is asked to contact Sgt. Pat Murch by email at pmurch@sbcsd.org or call the CRS at 760-326-9200.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves dinners most Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Please make reservations for prime rib dinners. No Monday taco dinners are scheduled during December. Sunday darts will only be played on Dec. 1. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Nov. 27 - No meeting.
Nov 28 - Thanksgiving dinner, 1 p.m.
Dec. 1 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Dec. 4 - Bunco, 6 p.m. Sports banquet.
Dec. 5 - Lasagna, antipasto salad, dessert by Gayle; 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 - 9 - Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
Dec. 8 - Elks Memorial Service, noon.
Dec. 10 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Dec. 12 - Prime rib and fixings by Randy.
Dec. 13 - Elks Christmas party potluck, 4 p.m.
Dec. 17 - Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Dec. 19 - Chicken fried steak by Ed and Mike.
Dec. 24 - No shuffleboard.
Dec. 25 - Lodge closed for Christmas.
Dec. 26 - No dinner.
Dec. 31 - No shuffleboard. New Year’s eve party, 6 p.m.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving dinner, 2 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 29 - RED Shirt Friday. Pizza dinner begins at 5 p.m.; donations accepted for epilepsy aid and research.
Nov. 30 - Auxiliary breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs, 8 a.m.
Boombox Parade set Dec. 6
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women’s Council presents the 2019 Christmas Boombox Parade on Friday, Dec. 6. For entry details call Sharyn Link at 562-682-7149; send email to sharynlinkbhc@gmail.com.
Donate toys for Christmas
NEEDLES — The Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive is now under way to make Christmas special for children in need.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Eagles Aerie 2599; Hardware Express; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; California Highway Patrol; the city of Needles; Calizona RV Park; Palo Verde College; school sites in Needles; Colorado River Medical Center; and Rite Aid Pharmacy. Others may be added.
Want to contribute but don’t want to go toy shopping? Donation checks can be made to the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation. Put toy drive on the memo line and mail them to Tena McGee at 910 Bailey Ave., Needles, CA 92363.
Call 760-298-3959 or send email to needlesfunfair@aol.com.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Explore materials for all ages and interests at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Dec. 2 - 3 - 4 p.m. Snowflake Bentley special event. Read about Snowflake Bentley and how his camera captured beautiful and unique photos of snowflakes. Make a special snowflake to take home.
Dec. 11- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make foam Christmas cookies: cute enough to eat, but don’t.
Dec. 12 - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make a countdown to New Year’s clock.
Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults - Discuss Christmas List by Richard Paul Evans.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Don’t trash Needles’ history
NEEDLES — Those who have any sort of memorabilia from Needles’ early days they are planning to get rid of are asked to consider donating it to the Needles Regional Museum.
Museum President Marianne Jones lamented that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history, thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” Jones pleaded: The museum may be interested in most anything from the history of Needles to work into their ever-changing displays.
Visit the museum at 929 Front St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School office along Washington Street.
Gain education about Alzheimer’s
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education opportunities on the first Friday of each month. Meetings begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Sessions usually last an hour to an hour and a half. Contact Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — Currently, California boaters 25 years of age and under must have a state Boater Card to operate a water craft. That age increases to 35 and under on Jan. 1, 2020. Visit californiaboatercard.com to get one. The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
The legal requirement is being phased in with a jump in age each year. That age requirement reaches 40 in 2021; 45 in 2022; 50 in 2023 and 60 in 2024. As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft. The card, issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways, remains valid for the operator’s lifetime.
Bulk waste pickup available
NEEDLES — Local residential customers of Republic Services (Allied Waste), the city’s exclusive trash collection service, can call for pickup of an unlimited number of bulky household waste items up to six times a year.
Call Republic at 928-758-0000 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a pickup. Be prepared to provide a detailed item list.
Some restrictions apply such as “Universal Waste” items like cathode ray tubes and batteries. Call the city, at 760-326-5700 X140 about those items.
