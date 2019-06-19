Elks pony up for Independence Day celebrants
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is picking up the tab for Independence Day celebrants at the Needles Aquatics Center this year.
The July 4 celebration continues from noon to 4 p.m. at the J Street aquatic center, and features games, raffles, a treasure hunt and the annual pageant for four or five years old Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker. Admission is free thanks to the largesse of the Elks. Call 760-326-FUNN (3866) with any questions.
Examine water quality report
NEEDLES — An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires most community water systems to provide customers with an annual water quality report that provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water during the prior year. To obtain a paper copy call Rainie Torrance at 760-326-2115 X 140.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming, including a summer reading program that offers prizes and guest appearances, is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
June 19 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Classic children’s tales with a twist – Hear three traditional tales that are not quite how your parents remember them and make the craft “Walking in the Woods.”
June 25 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features Graci Weiss from Dance Trax 51.
June 26 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Princess tales are features of this story time with Cinderella taking center stage. The take home craft is a castle and glass slipper.
July 2 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features deputies from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department demonstrating boating safety.
July 3 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Gingerbread Cowboy and The Little Red Hen are featured and the craft is a Fox Headband and a Gingerbread Man.
July 9 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features physical fitness with Al Hernandez.
July 10 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. The Lion and the Mouse, Six Foolish Fisherman and Once a Mouse are the stories. Make a lion and mouse to take home.
July 16 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program introduces Park Ranger Sam from Katherine Landing.
July 17 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. This story time features frog stories – Do Princesses Really Kiss Frogs? Come and find out. Make a Big Mouth Frog Prince to take home.
July 23 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. See trick roping from Cowboy Ken Frawley.
July 24 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
July 30 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. Meet California Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Medina and check out the patrol car.
July 31 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Who is “Strega Nona” and what about vegetables? Make Strega Nona’s Pasta Pot so you can share her story.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Summer classes in session at PVC
NEEDLES — Summer classes begin this week at Palo Verde College with a large variety of online and correspondence classes; GED preparation; and the always-popular quilting class face-to-face at the Needles Center.
Watch for upcoming auto mechanics classes: dates and times are to be announced.
Summer schedules are available at the Needles Center at E Street and Broadway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; or any time at www.paloverde.edu. Call 760-326-5033 for more information.
Throw a party at the pool
NEEDLES — Pool parties are catered for $90 at the Needles Aquatic Center.
The parties include up to four hours of swimming for 14 children and two adults plus two large pizzas, a quarter sheet cake, two gallons of lemonade; plus cups, plates, forks and napkins.
Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Court alters schedule for July
NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Superior Court will implement a modified schedule at the Needles District for the month of July. The July 5 session will be rescheduled to Friday, July 12. The regular schedule for court services at the Needles District will resume on Aug. 2.
The Needles District is open the first Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payments extension, scheduling a court date, and to provide general information.
Comments concerning the modified schedule may be made to Deputy Court Executive Officer, General Counsel Debra K. Meyers at executiveoffice@sb-court.org.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, June 19, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, June 20, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, June 21, the Auxiliary serves Frito chili pie from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their cancer aid and research program.
• Saturday, June 22, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A dinner of chicken strips and fries is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, June 23, a ham steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, June 25, League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores. Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs, call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
Join summer reading program
NEEDLES — Weekly incentives and chances in an opportunity drawing complement the satisfaction of reading in Tales of Enchantment, the summer reading program of the San Bernardino County Library system.
Sign up now at the Needles Branch Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street. The program continues from June 10 through Aug. 3 and has categories for children, teens and adults.
• Children - read at least five books, 50 pages or 30 minutes each week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log 45 books, 450 pages or six hours to reach the countywide goal and spin a wheel for a prize.
• Teens - Read one book, at least 100 pages or one hour per week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log eight books, 800 pages or eight hours for the countywide goal and be entered in a drawing at the branch.
• Adults - Sign up, keep a log and fill out a book review bookmark for each book you read. Receive a free bag for signing up. Weekly incentives are given for reading at least one book a week.
• All ages - Every 25 books checked out during the summer net a ticket for an opportunity drawing for amusement park tickets, gaming systems, tablets and more.
Find more details at the Needles Branch Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255; visit sbclib.org.
Join rec department summer camp
NEEDLES — Camp X-Ploration offers Needles youngsters ages five through 12 a chance to explore in all areas of learning and activities with fun weekly themes at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Daily activities, Mondays through Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m., include a walk across the parking lot to the aquatic center for water games, outdoor games, arts and crafts, relays, food ideas, music, discovery and much more. Cost is $3 a day. Dates and themes are:
July 1 - 3 A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Put on space gear and explore the unknown. The week ends on a patriotic note with the approach of Independence Day.
Note: The aquatic center offers a special Independence Day celebration of its own. See Page 1.
July 8-11 In Your Wildest Dreams: Learn about endangered species, go on a safari scavenger hunt and more.
July 15 - 18 Let’s Run Away with the Circus: “The Greatest Show on Earth” features carnival games, potato sack races, pie eating contests and more.
July 22 - 25 Gettin’ Dirty: Ooey-gooey fun; splashy, slimy and sloppy; from sand art to making slime. How about a food war?
July 29 - Aug. 1 Grand Finale: Wrap up the adventure with many fun and exciting surprises in store. Anything goes in the last week of Camp X-Ploration.
Register now at the rec center. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
June 19 - Happy hour all day. Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m.
June 20 - Joint officers meeting begins at 5 p.m.
June 21 - First day of summer. RED Shirt Day.
June 28 - RED Shirt Day.
Free food for youngsters
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries, in accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes free food to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. Call 760-443-4342 with any questions.
Yarn donations benefit veterans
NEEDLES — The Crochet for Veterans group at BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is in need of yarn donations.
Drop yarn off at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., between 1 and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Call 760-326-1608 with any questions.
The yarn is used to make blankets, hats, scarves and so-on to donate to veterans groups.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
June 23 - No darts.
June 24 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
June 25 - Chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
June 26 - Lodge, 6 p.m.
June 30 - No darts.
Join Summer Bridge program at PVC
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College is inviting 2019 Needles High School graduates to participate in the Summer Bridge program which continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 and 20.
The Needles Center is at Broadway and E Street.
The program is designed to introduce recent high school graduates to community college life at Palo Verde College. Students must have completed a PVC application and have a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on file in order to participate. Visit www.paloverde.edu to apply and register and for the FAFSA application. Call the Needles Center at 760-326-5033 for more information and assistance.
The program will include registration assistance, math and English placement, student orientation, advising, student education plans and career exploration activities. Participants earn one college credit upon completion of the program and participate in a completion ceremony.
Lunch and snacks will be provided each day.
Seniors play paper bingo
NEEDLES — Paper bingo is now played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
Cards and daubers are available at the center, 1699 Bailey Ave.
