Serve on school board
NEEDLES — Apply by 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, for service on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2: Needles.
Applications are available on the district website: www.needlesusd.org; or can be picked up weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the district support center, 1900 Erin Dr. in Needles. Applicants must be voting-age residents of the city of Needles.
Interviews precede appointment Tuesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. in the same location.
Women’s Club holds rummage sale
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles holds a rummage sale Oct. 18 and 19 in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale offers something for everyone. Proceeds benefit Women’s Club activities such as the annual Veterans’ Pie Social and the scholarship program.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new session called “Readers of the Round Table,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Oct. 16 - 3:30 - 4 p.m. Storytime. Monsters is the theme for this pre-halloween story time. Make a monster to take home.
Oct. 19 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Dracula by Bram Stoker
Oct. 22 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. The featured book is Are you Ready to Play Outside by Mo Willems.
Oct. 23 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Storytime celebrates friendship with stories about sharing and standing up for your friends. Make a friendship bracelet.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Fall festival set
TOPOCK — The Golden Shores Women’s Club presents their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The fun continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Golden Shores Community Center 13136 Golden Shores Pkwy., just off Mohave County Rte. 1 in Topock.
The event includes a bake sale, grab bags, homemade crafts, art, jewelry, raffles throughout the day and a food court. Contact Pat Pouliot for details at 928-788-2329 or 714-391-7302.
Vaccine, licensing clinic set November 9
NEEDLES — A vaccination and licensing clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov, 9, at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST and offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services. Rabies vaccines alone go for $5.
Licensing, required for dogs in the city of Needles, will be available at the same time and location. Licenses cost $26 for unaltered animals; $17 for those which have been spayed or neutered.
Gain education about Alzheimer’s
LAUGHLIN — The Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education opportunities on the first Friday of each month.
Meetings begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time in the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Hwy. Sessions usually last an hour to an hour and a half. Call Greg Miller, 928-444-5116.
Assemblyman’s staff to visit
NEEDLES — The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months.
Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Visit the district office at 15900 Smoke Tree St., No. 125, Hesperia, CA 92345.
Elks’ Hawaiian dinner open to public
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 offers a luau-style Hawaiian dinner, open to the public, on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The event begins with cocktails at 4 p.m.; dinner is served at 5 p.m. in the lodge at 1000 Lilyhill Dr. The menu features an appetizer, kalua pork, teriyaki chicken, fried rice, vegetables, fruit platter and promises a fabulous dessert. Tickets are $20 each, $35 per couple.
Donate blankets for Christmas
NEEDLES — 250 blankets is the 2019 goal for Needles Community Partners, who are collecting new blankets of any kind: store bought, handmade, no-sew or whatever. Twin size is preferred. Blankets are to be distributed to children of the community in connection with the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Drop blankets off in the collection box at any participating business or organization; help a favorite business become the ‘2019 Blanket Business/Organization of the Year.’ Call 760-298-3959.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Needles High School; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; and the city of Needles.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Free public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles at 10 a.m. Saturday. Other events include a royalty pageant; baby pageant; men’s bird singing and women’s bird dancing contests; games for elders; culture workshops; a frybread eating contest; a nature walk; and tournaments for youth male shinny, wahoo, golf, tug-o-war, horseshoes, and peon.
Most of the events are held in the Needles Village at 500 Merriman Ave. The golf tournament is held at the Mojave Resort Golf Course, call 702-535-4653. For vendor information contact Sam Evanston II at 760-629-4591, ext. 140 or send email to samevanston@fortmojave.com. Parade entry forms can be obtained at the tribal website: www.mojaveindiantribe.com; call Nichole Garcia at 760-362-4213 or send email to nicholegarcia@fortmojave.com.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/mojavedays/.
Pan players sought
NEEDLES — Card games are played Monday through Friday at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The group is currently looking for pan (panguingue) players. Anyone interested is asked to call Butch O’Dell at 760-963-7519.
Cleanup planned for historic rest stop
NEEDLES — Volunteers gather for cleanup work on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop.
Work begins at 8 a.m. at the park on the corner of Needles Highway and National Old Trails Road, an original alignment of Route 66. Those helping should bring tools, hats, gloves, and water to drink plus a little extra for the plants. Mostly, work will center around cleaning up dried grasses and creating a burn pile.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over during the fall semester.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043. Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Trunk or Treat on Halloween
NEEDLES — The local police department hosts its inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Billed as a free and safe way to trick-or-treat, the event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Needles Recreation Center at J Street and Civic Center Drive. Extra parking is available in the lot across the street near the animal shelter and aquatics center.
Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department invites all to “come join in the fun and get some delicious Halloween treats.”
Rummage sale supports sack lunch program
NEEDLES — Martha’s Pantry Sack Lunch Program, a ministry of St. Ann Catholic Church, holds a rummage sale Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Fr. Hanley Hall, along Third Street behind the church and Palo Verde College.
All proceeds are used to purchase food items for the sack lunches, which have been distributed every Wednesday and Thursday since 2008 to anyone needing a lunch. Martha’s Pantry will also raffle an afghan crocheted by Eileen Hartwick.
Donations fund shopper shuttle fares
NEEDLES — Two anonymous donors have added another $250 to subsidize Needles’ pilot shopper shuttle program.
The shuttle leaves the west parking lot of El Garces at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesdays and stops at Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s and CVS; then leaves Mohave Valley at 11:45 a.m. to return to Needles. Advance reservations are required, call the Needles Regional Senior Center at 760-326-4789 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fare subsidies continue until funds are exhausted; current estimates are around Thanksgiving.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Oct. 16, a joint meeting of Post and Auxiliary members begins at 5 p.m. Game Nite and food follows the meeting.
• Thursday, Oct. 17, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 18, the Post serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 19, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chili relleno casserole and salad dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 20, a VFW District 8 meeting begins at 11 a.m. at Dolan Springs Post 9833.
• Monday, Oct. 21, a calendar meeting starts at 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair. The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate. As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
NDBA meets November 7
NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited. The next NDBA meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Oct. 16 - Auxiliary meeting, 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 - Joint officers meeting, 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 - RED Shirt Friday.
Oct. 20 - Guy’s ham and omelet breakfast. NFL Sunday Ticket.
Oct. 25 - RED Shirt Friday. October Members Birthday Party, 5 p.m.
Visit Elks Lodge
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Oct. 16 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - Patio girls luau, 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 21 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 - Ribs and all the good things with them by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 - Lodge and dinner for DD visit.
Oct. 27 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
