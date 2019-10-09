Celebrate 10-10
NEEDLES — A long-standing tradition in the city of Needles is the observance of 10-10: the National Day of the Republic of China. Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
Paired flagpoles on which to display both the United States and Republic of China flags are permanent fixtures of the city/county complex at J Street and Bailey Ave. The observance typically attracts officials from both countries including representatives of the Republic of China Veterans Association, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, city of Needles, San Bernardino County and others. Patriotic music from both countries is performed and proclamations read reinforcing community recognition of Needles’ rich Chinese heritage.
The Wuchang Uprising started on Oct. 10 in 1911. The Qing Dynasty fell and the Republic was established in January of 1912. The government of the Republic moved to Taiwan in 1949 in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War.
Comment on housing plan by Friday
NEEDLES — Comments are due on the housing element of the city of Needles’ general plan by Friday, Oct. 11.
The city is said to be short 181 housing units, mostly for upper income levels. Comments made will be incorporated into the sixth cycle of the state-mandated plan. The fifth cycle plan can be viewed now on the city website at www.cityofneedles.com; send comments to Needles Director of Development Services Patrick J. Martinez at pmartinez@cityofneedles.com.
Sheriff department hosts Trunk or Treat on Halloween
NEEDLES — The local police department hosts its inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Billed as a free and safe way to trick-or-treat, the free event continues from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Needles Recreation Center at J Street and Civic Center Drive. Extra parking is available in the lot across the street near the animal shelter and aquatics center.
Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department invites all to “come join in the fun and get some delicious Halloween treats.”
Crafts & More set for Elks October 12
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608 holds a Crafts & More event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Proceeds fund the Elks National Foundation which allows the local lodge to apply for grants to support the local community.
Call Michelle Cropsey at 760-567-7369.
Women’s Club plans rummage sale
NEEDLES — The Women’s Club of Needles holds a rummage sale Oct. 18 and 19 in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale offers something for everyone. Proceeds benefit Women’s Club activities such as the annual Veterans’ Pie Social and the scholarship program.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed on Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bonnie Baker Senior Center, 149350 Ukiah Trail, Big River; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. Visit www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Cleanup planned for historic rest stop
NEEDLES — Volunteers gather for cleanup work on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the historic Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop.
Work begins at 8 a.m. at the park on the corner of Needles Highway and National Old Trails Road, an original alignment of Route 66. Those helping should bring tools, hats, gloves, and water to drink plus a little extra for the plants. Mostly, work will center around cleaning up dried grasses and creating a burn pile.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 10, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 12, Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken alfredo dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 13, a breakfast of SOS with eggs is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 15, Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 16, A joint meeting of Post and Auxiliary members begins at 5 p.m.
Fort Mojave Indian Days set Oct. 21 - 26
NEEDLES — The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave indian Tribe, is to be held Oct. 21 through 26 this year.
Free public festivities are concentrated on Friday and Saturday including the popular Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles at 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Other events include a royalty pageant; baby pageant; men’s bird singing and women’s bird dancing contests; games for elders; culture workshops; a frybread eating contest; a nature walk; and tournaments for youth male shinny, wahoo, golf, tug-o-war, horseshoes and peon.
Most of the events are held in the Needles Village at 500 Merriman Ave. The golf tournament is held at the Mojave Resort Golf Course, call 702-535-4653. For vendor information contact Sam Evanston II at 760-629-4591, ext. 140 or send email to samevanston@fortmojave.com. Parade entry forms can be obtained at the tribal website: www.mojaveindiantribe.com; call Nichole Garcia at 760-362-4213 or send email to nicholegarcia@fortmojave.com.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/mojavedays/.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests only. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday. All times Pacific.
Oct. 10 - Guy’s barbecue chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11 - RED Shirt Friday.
Oct. 13 - Auxiliary serves chicken fried steak with biscuits and gravy, 9 a.m. NFL Sunday Ticket.
Oct. 15 - Trustee meeting 5 p.m.; Aerie meeting follows.
Oct. 16 - Auxiliary meeting, 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 - Joint officers meeting, 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 - RED Shirt Friday.
Oct. 20 - Guy’s ham and omelet breakfast. NFL Sunday Ticket.
Oct. 25 - RED Shirt Friday. October Members Birthday Party, 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 - NFL Sunday Ticket.
College offers GED preparation
NEEDLES — The Needles Center of Palo Verde College offers free general educational development classes for students 18 years and over during the fall semester.
Classes meet Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The college is a certified Pearson Testing Center for the GED. Call Maureen Burt, GED Coordinator, at 760-326-5043.
Visit the center in the historic Claypool Building at Broadway and E Street; see www.paloverde.edu.
Fall festival set
TOPOCK — The Golden Shores Women’s Club presents their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The fun continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Golden Shores Community Center 13136 Golden Shores Pkwy., just off Mohave County Rte. 1 in Topock.
The event includes a bake sale, grab bags, homemade crafts, art, jewelry, raffles throughout the day and a food court. Contact Pat Pouliot for details at 928-788-2329 or 714-391-7302.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive.
The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
Join Peddlers’ Fair
NEEDLES — Former vendors should watch their mailbox, prospective new vendors may call Rev. Jan Hurley now at 760-326-6673 for a reservation form for Needles’ annual Peddlers’ Fair.
The 49th event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
There are to be some added attractions this year. Community services such as the sheriff, fire and health departments, are being invited. Requirements that articles be hand made are being relaxed to allow vendors of high-quality luxury and convenience items such as Tupperware, Scentsy candles or Pampered Chef products to participate.
As always the church will be serving chili, hotdogs, pie, coffee and sodas in the parish hall.
Call Jan Paget for details: 702-540-0586.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new session called “Readers of the Round Table,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Oct. 15 - 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Read books with Miss Adela: Happy Hunting, Amelia Bedelia by Herman Parish is the first book.
Oct. 16 - 3:30 - 4 p.m. Storytime. Monsters is the theme for this pre-halloween story time. Make a monster to take home.
Oct. 19 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Dracula by Bram Stoker.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Museum opens for season
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store are now open for the season.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park. Call the museum at 760-326-5678; the thrift store at 760-326-5055.
Gem and mineral club meets
NEEDLES — The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets on the third Monday of each month, October through April, at 5 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visitors are welcome. Call 307-237-9747 for more information.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks members and guests only. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608.
Oct. 9 - Lodge night.
Oct. 10 - Retirement dinner for J.P. Lusk.
Oct. 12 - Craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 - Darts, 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 - Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 - Fried chicken, all the fixings and dessert by Sandy E., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 - House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - Patio girls luau, 5 p.m.
Old Mustang Band photos sought
NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
Drop photos off at the Needles High School along Washington Street.
