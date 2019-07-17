Register for fall classes at Palo Verde College
NEEDLES — Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Classes begin the week of Aug. 12.
The college offers a large variety of classes presented in traditional face-to-face style as well as ITV, online and correspondence methods. GED preparation classes will be offered again this semester. Auto repair and welding career preparation classes will be held in the shops at Needles High School. Class schedules are available at the Needles Center or at www.paloverde.edu. The Needles Center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 760-326-5033.
County housing plan to be discussed
NEEDLES — Representatives of the office of San Bernardino County Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood are to visit Needles on Thursday, July 18, to discuss the housing element of the county’s general plan for areas outside incorporated municipalities. The open session begins at 11 a.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Commodities distributed
NEEDLES — U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Free to low income county residents, commodity distribution is coordinated by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County.
Visit the web site at www.sbcounty.gov/capsbc/; call 909-723-1500.
Have coffee with assemblyman
NEEDLES — Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a ‘Community Coffee’ beginning at 10 a.m. in chambers of the Needles City Council, 1111 Bailey Ave.
Mining claim fees, waivers, due Sept. 3
SACRAMENTO — Those who wish to retain existing mining claims on federal public lands through the 2020 assessment year must pay a maintenance fee or file a Maintenance Fee Waiver Certification (Small Miner’s Waiver) on or before Sept. 3, to prevent the claim from being declared forfeit and void.
Each payment must be accompanied by a written list of the claim names and Bureau of Land Management serial numbers for which the maintenance fee is being paid.
All maintenance fees or Maintenance Fee Waiver Certifications must be paid or filed by mail with a check to BLM California State Office, 2800 Cottage Way, Room W-1623, Sacramento, CA 95825, or online with a credit card through the BLM’s payment portal.
Payments or filings by mail must be postmarked on or before Sept. 3.
Call 916-978-4400, or visit https://www.blm.gov/public-room/california.
Examine water quality report
NEEDLES — An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires most community water systems to provide customers with an annual water quality report that provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water during the prior year. To obtain a paper copy call Rainie Torrance at 760-326-2115 X 140.
Enroll in Head Start
NEEDLES — The local Head Start program is enrolling now for the 2019-20 school year.
Visit Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, 600 Cibola St. at D Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Call Pam Motes, generalist for the Head Start program, at 760-326-5221.
Serve on school board
NEEDLES — There are two opportunities for service on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees, according to the district’s web site.
One is for Area 3, which includes the territory around Parker Dam, Iron Mountain, Big River and Havasu Landing; the other is for Area 1, around Goffs and Amboy.
Apply to the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr., Needles, CA 92363, by 4 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday, Aug. 1. The board expects to conduct interviews and make appointments during the meeting of Aug. 20.
Call the district at 760-326-3891; visit their webiste at needlesusd.org/
Vista Colorado prepares for back-to-school
NEEDLES — The Backpack Buddies program is to be held Monday, Aug. 5 at Vista Colorado Elementary School.
Classes resume in the Needles Unified School District on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Times and registration details have not yet been announced. The school is at 700 Bailey Ave., just off its intersection with Washington Street. Phone: 760-326-2167.
DMV to close offices for half-day July 24
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will close offices statewide for a half day on July 24 to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce training on providing excellent customer service.
The goal of ‘Operation Excellence: DMV Training’ is more consistent customer experiences statewide and equipping employees with tools to handle an unprecedented volume of REAL ID applications. More than 5,000 employees will receive training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.
DMV Call Centers (800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure. Customers also will be able to:
• Conduct transactions online at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.
• Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks. A map of kiosks can be found online at www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/about/sst_map.
• AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions.
VFW plans activities
MOHAVE VALLEY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 offers a variety of special activities for members and guests. The post is at 10287 Barrackman Rd. in Mohave Valley. Call 928-788-3202. All times are Mountain Standard.
• Wednesday, July 17, Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, July 18, the Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
• Friday, July 19, the Auxiliary serves pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their Arizona Charities program.
• Saturday, July 20, a Celebration of Life for Donna Sandoval begins at 11 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chow mien casserole and egg roll dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
• Sunday, July 21, a ham steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, July 23, fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Yarn donations benefit veterans
NEEDLES — The Crochet for Veterans group at BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is in need of yarn donations.
Drop yarn off at the lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., between 1 and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Call 760-326-1608 with any questions.
The yarn is used to make blankets, hats, scarves and so-on to donate to veterans groups.
Registration, orientation set at NMS
NEEDLES — Needles Middle School offers orientation and registration sessions ahead of the resumption of classes on Aug. 13. A utility bill is required for proof of residency for all students; seventh-graders must provide immunization records including the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine.
• Sixth grade, Aug. 8 - A full orientation session for the school’s newest students and their parents begins at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
• Seventh grade, Aug. 9 - Register from 1 to 3 p.m. in the NMS office.
• Eighth grade and new students, Aug. 12 - Register from 8 a.m. to noon in the NMS office.
Needles Middle School is on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Washington Street. Call 760-326-3894.
Visit BPO Elks Lodge 1608
NEEDLES — BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr., serves tacos on Mondays, dinners on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Play darts at 3 p.m. on Sundays. All Elks and guests are welcome. All times Pacific. Call 760-326-1608. Coming up:
July 21 - Darts, 3 p.m.
July 22 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 23 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features a mega salad bar with chicken and salmon.
July 28 - Darts, 3 p.m.
July 29 - Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
July 30 - Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features stew and sides.
Join rec department summer camp
NEEDLES — Camp X-Ploration offers Needles youngsters ages five through 12 a chance to explore in all areas of learning and activities with fun weekly themes at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
Daily activities, Mondays through Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m., include a walk across the parking lot to the aquatic center for water games, outdoor games, arts and crafts, relays, food ideas, music, discovery and much more. Cost is $3 a day. Dates and themes are:
July 22 - 25 Gettin’ Dirty: Ooey-gooey fun; splashy, slimy and sloppy; from sand art to making slime. How about a food war?
July 29 - Aug. 1 Grand Finale: Wrap up the adventure with so many fun and exciting surprises in store. Anything goes in the last week of Camp X-Ploration.
Register now at the rec center. Call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
Free food distributed Thursdays
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them each Thursday at the church at 809 Bush St. in Needles.
Distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific time. The food is free and includes produce and meat. Call 760-443-4342 for details.
Museum reopens Sept. 2
NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, after closures for annual summer maintenance.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays. The two are in the same building on Front Street between F and G streets, across from Santa Fe Park.
Private tours can be arranged during the summer months for $5 each person; call 760-217-3559 or 760-326-4008.
Register for Needles high school
NEEDLES — Students register for Needles High School the week of Aug. 5. New students must present proof of residence and immunizations; grades or transcripts from their previous school. Call 760-326-2191 for an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Returning students register between 8 and 11 a.m. at the school, 1600 Washington St.
• Seniors Monday, Aug. 5.
• Juniors Tuesday, Aug. 6.
• Sophomores Wednesday, Aug. 7.
• Freshmen Thursday, Aug. 8.
Classes resume Aug. 13 in the Needles Unified School District.
Eagles Aerie offers activities
NEEDLES — Eagles Aerie 2599 offers several special events each month for members and guests. Visit the aerie, 729 Front St. at E Street; call 760-326-2599; email needlesaerie2599@gmail.com. Visit needlescaliforniafoe.com. The aerie is now on summer hours of 3 - 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 2 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The Aerie observes RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Day every Friday.
A case of New York steaks, eight ounces each, will be raffled Aug. 2.
The Auxiliary is collecting backpacks, supplies and hygiene items for back-to-school.
July 17 - Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
July 18 - Joint officers meeting 5 p.m.
July 19 - RED Shirt Day.
July 20 - Birthday party, 4 to 8 p.m.
July 24 - National Tequila Day.
July 26 - RED Shirt Day. Beer and pizza.
Join summer reading program
NEEDLES — Weekly incentives and chances in an opportunity drawing complement the satisfaction of reading in Tales of Enchantment, the summer reading program of the San Bernardino County Library system.
Sign up now at the Needles Branch Library, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
The program continues through Aug. 3 and has categories for children, teens and adults.
• Children - read at least five books, 50 pages or 30 minutes each week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log 45 books, 450 pages or six hours to reach the countywide goal and spin a wheel for a prize.
• Teens - Read one book, at least 100 pages or one hour per week; keep a reading log and earn a reward. Log eight books, 800 pages or eight hours for the countywide goal and be entered in a drawing at the branch.
• Adults - Sign up, keep a log and fill out a book review bookmark for each book you read. Receive a free bag for signing up. Weekly incentives are given for reading at least one book a week.
• All ages - Every 25 books checked out during the summer net a ticket for an opportunity drawing for amusement park tickets, gaming systems, tablets and more.
Find more details at the Needles Branch Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255; visit sbclib.org.
Elks hold indoor yard sale Aug. 3
NEEDLES — Arguably the coolest summertime yard sale in the Tri-state, BPO Elks Lodge 1608 holds its annual event in the air conditioned comfort of the lodge at 1000 Lilyhill Dr. in Needles.
The event begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. A breakfast of waffles or pancakes with bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. The sale, which typically features a large assortment of furniture, clothing, tools, electronics, kitchen and household items, continues until 2 p.m.
Free food for youngsters
NEEDLES — Firehouse Ministries, in accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, supplies a free lunch to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through the end of July.
On Fridays, recipients may also take home a package of food for consumption over the weekend. Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. Call 760-443-4342 with any questions.
Visit library
NEEDLES — Special programming, including a summer reading program that offers prizes and guest appearances, is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
July 17 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. This story time features frog stories – Do princesses really kiss frogs? Come and find out. Make a Big Mouth Frog Prince to take home.
July 23 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. See trick roping from Cowboy Ken Frawley.
July 24 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
July 30 - 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. Meet California Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Medina and check out the patrol car.
July 31 - Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Who is “Strega Nona” and what about vegetables? Make Strega Nona’s Pasta Pot so you can share her story.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
Donate for active duty care packages
GOLDEN SHORES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6306 Auxiliary is accepting donations of items for packing and funds for shipping care packages to a unit based on the USS Ronald Reagan.
Requested items include sugared drink mix, K-cups, microwave popcorn, personal care items, snack foods, condiments (especially hot sauce), dried fruit, hard candy, books, magazines, playing cards, DVDs, and letters of support.
Packages ship Sept. 5. Bring donations to Post 6306, 12858 Oatman Hwy. in Golden Shores.
Arrange pickup, ask questions, volunteer to help on packing day, or learn more about programs, call the post at 928-768-3033 any day after 11 a.m. or text 909-767-0592.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.