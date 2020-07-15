NEEDLES – The San Bernardino County Library Needles Branch has new hours of operation until further notice. The hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the library is closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.
Despite the library not being open on Monday, Needles Library Youth Services Staff Member Adela Covarrubias said that the Summer Reading Program still is going. “People can come to pick up the crafts for that week on Tuesday,” said Covarrubias.
The SRP has also been shifted to accommodate the new hours for the libraries across the county. Now the week of activities starts on Tuesdays and goes through Saturday. Week three, on July 21 there is to be a Facebook live performance on Thor’s Reptile Family on the SBC Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SBCountyLibrary), the Kids Craft Corner on July 23 is dinosaur eggs, the Discovery Time for July 23 is dinosaur nests and the Little Dino’s Craft Time for July 25 is Dinosaur Puppets.
Covarrubias said that a few people have been coming in for supplies or for the SRP and a few more have signed up online to participate in the reading program. However, they haven’t distributed toys yet. Tena McGee of the Needles Branch said that the library can deliver toys for children 5 years and under who have qualified to receive toys through the SRP and people can come to the library and they will take toys out to them. The library is located at 111 Bailey Ave., call the library at 760-326-9255 for more information on toy deliveries and curbside pickup.
Before anyone came come into the library to pick up toys, use the computer or check out a book, they will need to have their temperature taken and wear a mask. If people don’t have masks the library has some available.
