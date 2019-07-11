NEEDLES — The Needles Little League 12U All-Stars advanced to Round 3 of the 2019 All-Star Tournament in Kingman, Ariz.
Game 1 was Monday, June 24, versus Kingman North 12U All-Stars. Needles defeated Kingman North 12-2. JD Lusk singled in the first inning on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Needles scored five runs in the second inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Holden Jones, Xavier Russell and Kelan Phillips, all driving in runs.
Holden Jones led things off on the pitcher’s mound, going two and one-third innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out one.
Xavier Russell socked an over-the-fence home run in the second inning.
Needles racked up 11 hits in the game. Holden Jones, Lincoln Jones, Xavier Russell and Tommy Rodriguez all collected multiple hits for Needles.
Game 2 was Tuesday, June 25, versus the Mohave Valley 12U All-Stars. Needles defeated Mohave Valley 8-3 in a full game. Catcher Kelan Phillips celebrated his 12th birthday with a victory over their rivals.
Needles opened up, scoring one run in the first inning off a single by JD Lusk. Mohave Valley tied it up in the bottom of the first with an RBI by Mikey G.
In the second inning, Lincoln Jones singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Needles notched three runs in the sixth inning.
The offense in the inning was led by Lincoln Jones, Holden Jones and JD Lusk; all driving in runs.
Holden Jones was the winning pitcher for Needles. He allowed five hits and two runs over four innings, striking out five and walking one. Xavier Russell threw two innings in relief.
Needles had 10 hits in the game. JD Lusk, Lincoln Jones and Holden Jones each collected multiple hits for the team. Lincoln Jones and JD Lusk each managed three hits to lead Needles.
Undefeated, the Needles team was set to go on to the third round of the tournament in Kingman on June 27 to face the equally undefeated Havasu 12U All-Stars. The winner of this game was to move on to the 12U All-Stars Championship on June 29.
Note: The Needles Desert Star has requested is awaiting details from the two final games. - ed.
