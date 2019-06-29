BLYTHE — Needles’ Little League Majors baseball team the Indians won their first-ever Tournament of Champions for District 9 this year.
Needles beat Bullhead City 5 - 1 and Kingman 8-0 before outscoring Lake Havasu City 13-8 for the championship in the three-day tournament at Blythe’s baseball/softball complex.
Holden Jones pitched the first game for Needles, giving up three hits while striking out 12 and walking none. The game was error-free for the Indians.
Kelan Phillips was on the mound for Needles’ 8-0 blanking of Kingman on Day 2, fanning four and allowing no runs on two hits over six innings.
Blake Williams, MJ Burns and Lincoln Jones did the hitting for Needles.
Lincoln Jones climbed the hill for the Indians’ championship game against Lake Havasu City, giving up five runs on five hits over five and two-thirds innings.
He struck out 10 and walked one.
Gabe and Tommy Rodriguez collected two hits each to lead the batting efforts.
The 2019 season marks the final year of Little League play for Holden Jones, Lincoln Jones, Tommy Rodriguez, Kelan Phillips and Blake Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.