NEEDLES — The Needles Regional Museum is reaching out to friends and businesses to become members of the Museum as patrons.
There are six levels of the memberships that are available individual, $20; family, $30; bronze patron/ business, $100; silver patron, $250; gold patron, $500; and platinum patron, $1000 or more.
Patron memberships of $100 and above include the 2021 Historical Calendar and their name will be prominently displayed at the Museum for the generous contributions.
All memberships will receive a mailed quarterly newsletter. The Museum is a 501 (c)(3) and the donation is tax-deductible.
Another way to contribute to the museum is through donations of Needles memorabilia. The museum is grateful for all of the donations that it has received throughout the past year.
Regarding the 2021 Historical Calendar, anyone interested can purchase the calendar for $10 (plus tax) at the Needles Museum, at 929 Front Street.
For more information on the historical calendar or the patron program, call 760-326-5678 or email needlesmuseum@frontiernet.net.
