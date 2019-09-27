NEEDLES — With thematic Spirit Days; specialized games during nutrition breaks; gender-reversing powder puff volleyball and football games; the traditional Mustang Drive; a community pep rally and bonfire; and, of course, the traditional crowning of royalty, the big game on Friday night and the homecoming dance; 2019’s homecoming week at Needles High School promises memorable days for everyone involved.
The overall theme this year is Once Upon a Homecoming.
The Needles High School Associated Student Body is reminding everyone that all NHS Homecoming Parade entry forms are due to the high school office, located along Washington Street, by Sept. 30. Everyone in the parade must have an entry form and needs to be in the high school parking lot on Friday, Oct. 4, anytime before 12:30 p.m. Entries must be ready to roll by 1 p.m. Those participating in the halftime show during the Friday night game must be in the dirt lot behind the cafeteria by 7:15 p.m.
Presale tickets for the Once Upon a Homecoming Dance are available for $15, according to the ASB Twitter feed. They’ll be available in the NHS office through Friday, Oct. 4. They’ll cost $20 at the door. The dance will be held in the El Garces from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5. Pictures will be available for purchase from VP Photography. Photographer Violet Phillips can be reached at violetphillips@icloud.com.
• Monday, Sept. 30 — Spirit Day: Monsters University Monday. Students should wear college attire. Mini basketball will be played during nutrition break.
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Spirit Day: Sleeping Beauty Tuesday. Wear pajamas. The day begins at 6 a.m. with ‘Senior Sunrise’ on Branigan Field. The nutrition break game is a potato sack race. Powder puff volleyball begins at 6 p.m., football at 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Spirit Day: Disney Day (favorite Disney characters). Nutrition game: ring toss.
• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Spirit Day: Ohana Thursday. Note: A quick web search reveals that Ohana is Hawaiian for a group that includes relatives, friends, neighbors and others. It’s claimed to be a primary theme of the Disney animation Lilo & Stitch. - ed. Nutrition game: Limbo. The Mustang Drive forms up at 5:30 p.m. in the vacant lot along Broadway between G and H streets; continuing up Broadway to L Street and on to the school where a community pep rally begins at 6 p.m. in the gym. The traditional bonfire behind Branigan Field concludes the day’s activities.
Friday, Oct. 4 — The school colors of Blue and White are the theme for the Spirit Day. Nutrition game is a fruit roll up eating contest. A pep rally begins at 11:25 a.m. in the gym. Coronation of Homecoming Royalty begins at 1 p.m. in the NHS auditorium with the parade beginning immediately after from the parking lot alongside. The parade route is down L Street to Broadway; along Broadway to D Street. Lady ’Stangs volleyball hosts Pinecrest, a non-conference Las Vegas area school, with junior varsity taking the court at 4 p.m., varsity at 5 p.m. Mustang football hosts the Lincoln County Lynx at 7 p.m. on Branigan Field.
Saturday Oct. 5 — Typically, a plethora of class reunions will be scattered around the Tri-state over the weekend. The Once Upon a Homecoming Dance continues from 8 p.m. to midnight in the El Garces along Front Street.
News West reporter Saul A. Flores contributed to this report.
