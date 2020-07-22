NEEDLES — The city of Needles filed a claim for Local Transportation Fund and State Transit Assistance Fund for the fiscal year 2020-21.
The claim is for funding of the Needles Area Transit, Senior Dial-a-Ride and Dial-a-Ride Medical/ Shopper Shuttle Pilot programs.
Background information provided by city staff stated that the city is looking for $190,802 in LTF, $141,829 in STA operations and $186,542 in STA capital ($171,542 purchase of new DAR; $15,000 NAT stop trash receptacles).
The claim is based on the revised budget figures that were approved at the June 23, 2020 city council meeting and includes operational and administrative expenses and the city’s share of costs to participate in a transit performance reporting system. STA capital funding is being carried forward for the purchase of a new vehicle for DAR.
Since the city is filing for funds, there is no financial impact on the general fund.
The city council approved the claim to be submitted to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority during their regular meeting on July 14.
