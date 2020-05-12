NewsWest
NEEDLES — As California makes preparations for Phase 2 and beyond in its recovery plan, the City of Needles is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom for permission to accelerate its reopening.
Needles Mayor Jeff Williams, in a letter to Newsom, outlined the city’s argument.
“The City of Needles requests that you allow it to move into Phase II of your state recovery plan,” wrote Williams in a letter he made available to News West Publishing. “The city makes this request for the following reasons:
“Needles is a small, rural, isolated community of 5,128 along the Colorado River in the Mohave Desert. The city is over 140 miles east of Barstow and over 100 miles north of Blythe, our closest California neighbors. The closest Arizona communities are Kingman (60 miles) Lake Havasu (45 miles) and Bullhead City (30 miles). The Nevada community of Laughlin is over 32 miles away. The climate is typical of the Mohave Desert: more than six months of triple digit, 14% humidity climate. The closest commercial airport is over 100 miles away in Las Vegas.
“Your Roadmap states that when the conditions present themselves to ‘reopen’ closed parts of the economy, that you will consider doing so by regions. For example, Northern California (declining cases) is different than Southern California (increasing cases). Urban areas have different statistics than rural areas, and the same for forest communities versus the desert.
“There is testing currently available and has been for the last four weeks at the Tri-State Health Clinic, a federal qualified health clinic near the hospital. Additionally, San Bernardino County Health Department last week conducted a free testing event for both the virus and antibodies, for over 100 members of the public. Beginning at the end of last week, the local hospital began testing 400 essential workers including healthcare workers, teachers, and others. Additionally, the County DPH provided over 175 of both test kits for the local federal qualified medical clinic to continue to test the general public. By the end of this week, over 700 (14%) residents will have been tested. We have completed and continue to facilitate readily available testing of a large community population sample with no confirmed COVID cases or deaths. Due to our small population, remote location and the absence of any confirmed cases, we believe we are in a position to readily track and trace exposures in the event of a confirmed case. In addition, we have ample capacity at the Colorado River Medical Center and at nearby hospitals in Arizona.”
He told Newsom that the hospitals all have capacity for COVID-19 patients — no such patients are at Colorado River Medical Center in Needles — should any positive cases be identified.
“Based on the lack of any confirmed cases within the City of Needles, local hospital capacity and the ability to track and trace any future confirmed cases in our small community, the Needles City Council believes our city is an ideal candidate to begin re-opening the local businesses that members of our community rely on for needed goods, services and jobs. Notwithstanding the above request to re-open local businesses, the City Council and city management intend to continue social distancing, the use of face coverings, recommend against individuals gathering beyond those within whom they are sheltering and perhaps most importantly we intend to continue encouraging and offering testing within our community.
“Since the inception of the pandemic, the Needles Council, city staff and city residents have taken this situation seriously and have taken precautions to prevent the spread of COVID to and within our community. I am confident this community-wide effort will continue.
San Bernardino County is requesting your approval of their request to begin reopening restaurants and bars, salons, and short-term rentals. The city is joining in on that request as well. We are asking for a stand-alone approval as well.”
After repeating the arguments and facts, Williams closed the letter by saying, “This is a tough issue to work with and there is no clear pathway where everybody wins. The council is trying to be very cautious; keeping the health of the community as a priority but starting to move towards a safe reopening as the other social problems being created are also addressed.”
