NEEDLES — NIAA 2A South League rivals, Laughlin’s Lady Cougars battled Needles’ Lady ’Stangs for five games in The Corral Monday night.
The outcome was a split. Laughlin won games one and two 25-19 and 25-22 to win the first match.
Needles won the third game 25-22; Laughlin won the fourth 25-17; Needles won the nightcap 16-14 to win the second match.
The Lady ’Stangs graduate three from this year’s team: Riley Breaux, Ally Pletcher and Isabel Zuniga. The trio were honored before the matches began. Needles Coach Patricia Phelps lamented their loss, praising Breaux’ prowess as middle hitter; Pletcher’s versatility on the court; and expressing pleasure in working with Zuniga, a newcomer to the team this year.
Laughlin Coach Bryan Crabtree credited the serving of Savannah Santillano with the first wins against Needles his team has enjoyed since he started with the Lady Cougars several years ago.
