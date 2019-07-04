Aquatics center available for rentals
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center is available for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
Celebrate freedom
NEEDLES — Celebrate Independence Day with fun for the whole family at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street.
The July 4 celebration features lots of games and prizes and a drawing for a free family pass for the season.
Youngsters four and five years compete for Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker during the annual event. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866.
Throw a party at the pool
NEEDLES — Pool parties are catered for $90 at the Needles Aquatic Center.
The parties include up to four hours of swimming for 14 children and two adults plus two large pizzas, a quarter sheet cake, two gallons of lemonade; plus cups, plates, forks and napkins.
Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Learn to swim
NEEDLES — Sign up for swim classes at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street. Group rates are $28 for eight half-hour sessions Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Private rates are $10 each for a half-hour lesson with a four lesson minimum. Arrange dates and times with the instructor.
Group sessions will be held:
July 15 - 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 760-326-3866.
Aquatic center open
NEEDLES — The aquatic center along J Street is open through Aug. 1, with exercise and lap swimming through September. Call 760-326-3866. The Monday through Thursday schedule:
6:30 to 8 a.m. - Lap swimming.
8 to 9:15 a.m. - Morning exercise.
9 to 10 a.m. - Staff inservice.
10 to 10:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
10:30 to 11 a.m. - Private swimming lessons.
11 to 11:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
11:30 a.m. to noon - Private swimming lessons.
Noon to 4 p.m. - Open swimming.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Practice sessions for the Sandsharks swim team.
6:30 to 7 p.m. through July 11 - Group swimming lessons.
7 to 9 p.m. - Open swimming.
9 to 10 p.m. - Lap swimming.
Daytime admission rates are $2.50; ages three and under free. Nighttime admission, after Sandsharks practice, is $1.75 for adults, $1.25 for children. The daily rate for exercise and lap swimming is $1.50. Discounted passes are available. Life jackets and mats are available to rent.
Incentives paid to adopters of horses, burros
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s effort to find good homes for wild horses and burros removed from public lands, the agency now offers financial incentives to encourage qualified people to adopt one or more of the animals. The program is part of the BLM’s efforts to confront a growing overpopulation of wild horses and burros on fragile rangelands and in off-range holding facilities, which cost taxpayers nearly $50 million every year to maintain.
As of March 1, 2018, the wild horse and burro population on public lands was estimated at approximately 81,950 animals: more than triple the number the land can support along with other legally mandated uses.
Qualified adopters are now eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which normally occurs one year from the adoption date. Adopters will just pay a minimum $25 adoption fee per animal.
