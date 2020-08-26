NEEDLES — It is a different start of the year for a lot of students and teachers across the state of California. The halls and classrooms that are usually filled with with the bustle of students and teachers are quiet and lonely. But that hasn’t stopped the Needles Unified School District from completing its mission that “all students will learn.”
“Even though this is a hard time for many families and families with children in school, we are doing our best to deliver education to students and dealing with new instruction guidelines handed down by the state on a daily basis,” said teacher Ken Parker. “It’s not easy receiving new guidelines and having to make those changes but it is for the best interest of everyone involved.”
Since the NUSD had to go virtual at the end of last year, teachers had some of that experience to fall back on to start the year.
“We were able to figure out what works and what doesn’t work,” said teacher Gaby Belt. “I think the whole country was in crisis mode during those months but I think now, this is more regular. I think having Google Classroom, Pearson Conexus, having them have a schedule really helps.”
“Even though last year was such a chaotic time for all students and staff, the situation had never been dealt with across the nation,” said Parker. “I believe experiencing the unknown that we all experienced did help paint a picture of what we all could be soon facing. Students saw what online learning could be like for the future (with some changes and more expectations).”
“My experience is a little bit different because last year I was in high school and now it’s the first graders so it’s totally different,” said teacher Stacey Martinez. “This year I will say, to me, it’s not that difficult because the kids already had experience in the past and they just need a refresh. The only difference is that they are not here and, as teachers, we need to think more interactive activity to fit in the online district learning.”
Both Parker and Belt have children of their own who attend the district schools and like many parents also have to juggle work with helping their students in their schools. “I’m lucky enough that I work here so I can bring her with me and kind of monitor,” said Belt. “But my heart goes out to those parents who don’t get to work from home and have to leave for work and have to leave their children in charge of their own navigation of the technology.”
“Juggling having our own children in school and being a teacher has been a change for sure. It’s hard to help them if they need it during their class time because I am teaching as well online,” said Parker. “Their questions have to be solved on their own (which is a good thing for them to learn) or they have to wait until I have time to help with their issue.”
In the virtual school landscape, teachers know that parents have added responsibilities to help their students navigate the technology. That is why, Belt said, teachers are trying to set it up to navigate as easily as possible.
“I think we are all aware of the struggles that parents are having at home and so teachers as a whole are trying to make it as user friendly as possible,” said Belt.
“I think that feedback has been positive even though we are all experiencing something new and parents, grandparents or guardians don’t understand how to use the laptops or the programs, they are willing to do more work to help us and help students,” said Martinez. “I think the relationship (between teachers and parents) actually is closer because before we do call parents and see parents but now it’s more. I have parents texting, saying what they did and parents calling me in the afternoon and every day we call parents to see if things are going well and if not we try to react really quickly. Talking to them on the phone every day definitely helps our work and helps students. Parent support is huge this year and they do a fantastic job.”
Parker said that students have been great through the entire process of having the start of the school completely virtual — which is how the 2019-20 school year came to an end.
“They have helped others, helped parents, helped staff with the new methods and communicating with other students. It has become a constant state of rigid flexibility,” said Parker.
