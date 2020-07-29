NEEDLES — Due to the fact that Needles Unified School District is in San Bernardino County, the NUSD has to open school online until San Bernardino County can get out of the state’s watch list.
Because of this, the NUSD is going to begin the school year on Aug. 17 with Plan D: Distance Learning for 100% of students.
The structure that the NUSD has put forward for Plan D is the following:
• Transitional kindergarten through fifth grade: students will be assigned a teacher from their “home” school site. The teacher will meet virtually daily with their student and provide real-time instruction in a minimum of six subject areas (language arts, math, social studies, science, art/music, physical education) throughout the week. Grade levels by school site will develop a schedule for realtime online instruction and assignments to meet the daily instructional minute’s requirement.
Teachers will provide instruction to the whole class, small groups and individual intervention daily. Teachers will establish daily office hours as part of their normal workday hours to assist students, answer questions and respond to emails. All teachers at the sites will publish a daily schedule for synchronous learning and develop a routine for students. This schedule will be approved by the principal, superintendent and board of trustees. This schedule will be posted on the teacher’s website to support communication with parents/ guardians.
• Sixth through 12th grades: Students will be assigned a minimum of six courses on a master schedule by subject, grade level and program needs. Teacher online lessons will be assigned based on the student’s class schedule. All classes will meet daily for online live classes. Some coursework will be completed online while other work will be taught through distance learning during the normal school day. Assignments will be turned in via Google Classroom or the curriculum program’s website.
Other items that affect TK through 12th grades in the Plan D: Distance Learning program.
• Attendance will be taken daily on AERIES, assignments will be graded and teachers will work from their classrooms.
• Professional development will be provided to all instructional staff in Google Classroom and the district’s selected curriculum program.
• Before the beginning of each week, administrators will have access to each Google Classroom, teachers’ Zoom/ Google meets schedules and other information as necessary to support students and teachers.
• Meal distribution will take place daily. Schedules still are being developed.
• Chromebooks will be provided to all students. Hot spots will be provided to families.
• Community COVID-19 data will be tracked to determine when NUSD can transition between scenarios.
This plan will be updated regularly to include the most recent guidance from the California Department of Health, San Bernardino County Department ofHealth, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department ofEducation. The NUSD Board of Trustees is to vote on this plan during their special board meeting on Aug. 4.
