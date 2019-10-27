NEEDLES — No. 2 Seed Mustang football hosts the No. 3 Seed Calvary Chapel Lions in a NIAA 2A South League playoff game on Friday, Nov. 8.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Needles High School’s Branigan Field.
Once Needles High School student athletic competition enters the postseason games are considered NIAA events. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sets the prices and receives the money from tickets to postseason games. Only NIAA passes will be accepted.
