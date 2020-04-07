NEEDLES — One of the main tourist attractions in Needles is Route 66 and the Route 66 Passport Book, promoted by the Needles Downtown Business Association, has helped bring more tourists to the city.
Recently, the California Historic Route 66 Association released a statement regarding the impact of the coronavirus on Route 66 and U.S. travel.
“Now is not the time to vacation in California,” stated the association. Virtually all tourism assets — Route 66 Museums in Barstow and Victorville, theme parks, restaurants, wineries, ski resorts, entertainment venus, state and national parks, including Yosemite National Park — are closed until further notice.
CHR66A will continue to track the impact of the pandemic on California and its alignment of Route 66. The toll on Route 66 businesses will be significant, as the majority fall in the small business sector.
“I would absolutely love to have this message be one that is aglow of the coming travel season and how much we are looking forward to hundreds of thousands of visitors along Route 66 in California,” said CHR66A President Scott Piotrowski in a press release. “Unfortunately, we all know our current situation and we know now that simply put those travelers are not going to be visiting our Mother Road anytime soon. I will not guess on a timeline for their return, but we know that the draw of Route 66 will always be there and business will once again return to the main streets throughout America.”
