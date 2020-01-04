NEEDLES — The Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a meeting schedule for the 2020 calendar year during their annual organizational meeting of Dec. 10.
Regular meetings are to be held on the third Tuesday of the month; exceptions involve holidays or statutory deadlines such as reporting requirements. Special meetings will be scheduled as needed due to budget deadlines. Meeting dates, times and locations can be confirmed, and agendas read, on the district’s website: www.needlesusd.org. Click on the home page link: Board Agendas After November 17, 2015 - Present.
Meetings open in public session at 5 p.m. Pacific Time; immediately adjourn to executive (closed) session; then reconvene in open session at approximately 6 p.m. Board bylaws require meetings be adjourned by 10:30 p.m. unless extended to a specific time by a majority of the board. Meetings cannot be extended more than once but may be adjourned to a later date.
2020 Needles School Board meeting calendar
• Third Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Drive, Needles.
• Third Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the District Support Office.
• Second Tuesday, March 10 in the District Support Office. Change due to requirements.
• Third Tuesday, April 21 in the Big River Community Senior Development Center.
• Second Tuesday, May 12 in the District Support Office. Change due to requirements.
• Third Tuesday, June 16 in the District Support Office.
• Fourth Tuesday, June 23 in the District Support Office. Change due to requirements.
• Third Tuesday, Aug. 18 in the District Support Office.
• Third Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School.
• Third Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the District Support Office.
• Third Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the District Support Office.
• Third Tuesday, Dec. 15 in the District Support Office.
