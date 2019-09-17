NEEDLES — Cindy Smith, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, notified the Needles Desert Star that the Sept. 17 Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting had been canceled due to a lack of quorum. The next scheduled meeting is to be on Oct. 22 at Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School starting at 5 p.m.
Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting canceled
- By SAUL A. FLORES News West
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Riverfront residents want answers about fish die-off
- Judge reluctantly accepts plea deal in methamphetamine case
- Judge calls molester "a monster" in giving 28-year sentence
- Bullhead City Rocks offers a small canvas for great works of art
- Community Watch
- Mohave Valley man accused of attempting to extort teen girl
- Ceremony celebrates park entrance
- Woman sentenced to prison for causing 10-year-old’s death
- Community Watch
- Community Watch, Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kelly to visit Bullhead City (4)
- Video shows man rushing toward officers (4)
- Bullhead City remains Arizona’s most affordable city (3)
- Golden Valley man sentenced to 21 years for sexual abuse (3)
- Mohave Valley supervisor seeking re-election (3)
- People across Southwest longing for monsoon rains (2)
- Vice mayor charged with theft (2)
- "Bachelorette" contestant speaks to MALC students (2)
- Beloved Laughlin physician Dreyer dies at age 74 (2)
- Suspect in Lowe's parking lot gunfire indicted (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 20
Featured Businesses
News West Publishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.