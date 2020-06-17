Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on June 16. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Supt. Dr. Mary McNeil were present.
Report from closed session: Nothing to report.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members and staff.
NUSD information item, presentations and recognition:
A public hearing was had on the NUSD’s 2020-21 Budget.
NUSD action item: Approve the Needles Unified School District Budget for 2020-21.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve an agreement for Consultant Services with Engingeering Alilance, Inc. to provide land surveying services for the Vista Colorado Elementary School Kindergarten Classroom Construction Project.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve an agreement for consultant services with Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. to provide Geotechnical Engineering and Geologic Hazards Services for the Vista Colorado Elementary School Kindergarten Classroom Construction Project.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Resolution 19-20-13 making environmental findings in connection with Vista Colorado Elementary School Kindergarten Classroom Construction Project.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve declaration of fully qualified teachers form.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve AB 1200/2756 report for the NTA (Needles Teachers Association) and CSEA (California Schools Employees Association) agreement for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the CSEA Chapter 22 tentative agreement with the classified salary schedule with the NUSD for the 2019-20 school year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve agreement and the budget with the PreSchool Services Department of San Bernardino for the Needles Head Start Contract FY 2020-21.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the PreSchool Services Department of San Bernardino Salary Schedule for Needles Head Start for SY 2020-21.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve law enforcement service contract - City of Needles with the NUSD.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve contract with SBCSS (San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools) for Transportation of Big River Students for SY 2020-21.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve revised contract agreement with Parker Unified School District for 2020-21 SY.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the contract with Alexandra “Alex” Chandler for nutrition services administration.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve COVID-19 operations written report.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the resolution for the ordering of school district election for the governing board members whose terms expire on Dec. 11, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve CSBA (California School Board Association) delegate assembly information and voting ballot for a run-off ballot due to a tie in the sub-region. A motion was made to vote for Barbara Flores.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD informational item: Stronger Together: A guidebook for the safe reopening of California’s Public Schools Stronger Together.
NUSD consent agenda: Approve personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports as well as NUSD meeting minutes of May 12, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD consent agenda: Approve certificated personnel
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-A, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
The next regular meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees is to be held on June 23. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.