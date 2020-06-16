NEEDLES — There are capital improvements in the water department, wastewater department and electric department that the city would like to complete.
In the water department, the capital improvements estimated total is $7,743,261.
New well, cost estimated at $2 million; Street Booster rebuild, cost estimated at $300,000; Main replacement at Verde Shores under the pond and Chesney development (fire line into Verde Shores), cost estimated at $400,000; main replacement in the Vista Street area and new services, cost estimated at $1.3 million; replace deteriorating pipes at Fairmount Avenue, cost estimated at $106,830, at Chestnut Street, cost estimated at $195,165, at Monterey and Arizona avenues, cost estimated at $534,150, at Chesney’s Subdivision (housing), cost estimated at $416,637; at Coronado Street area, cost estimated at $1,381,668, at River Road, cost estimated at $363,222; fire hydrant replacements, estimated at $15,000. The funding source for the water department capital improvements is the asset replacement funds.
For the wastewater department, the capital improvements estimated total is $3,521,869.
Manhole rehab program, cost estimated at $150,000; River Road Lift Station coating and refurbishment, cost estimated at $60,000; Bazoobuth wet well lining, cost estimated at $55,000; replacement of undersize inlet piping on SBR1 and SBR2, cost estimated at $150,000; eailroad crossing at Bazzobuth lift station, cost estimated at $170,000; plant grit separator, cost estimated at $300,000; jet vac trailer, cost estimated at $150,000; sewer camera, cost estimated at $45,000; upsize deficient sewer lines on 15 blocks of Front Street, cost estimated at $1,484,724; upsize deficient sewer lines on T Street to Front Street, cost estimated at $885,145; North Needles sewer line extension, cost estimated at $72,000, funding source: development impact fees. The funding source for the capital improvements is to be the asset replacement fund.
For the electrical department, the capital improvements estimated total is $42,650,000.
Electric circuit reliability program (pole replacement), cost estimated at $800,000, funding source: asset replacement fund; meter replacement, cost estimated at $150,000, funding source: asset replacement fund; upgrade power lines feeding Park Moabi, estimated cost at $3 million, funding source: developer-funded; Cure Farms Substation (behind Needles Town Center), cost estimated at $1.1 million, funding source: privately funded; construction of South Highway 95 Substation, estimated cost at $1.1 million, funding source: privately funded; 230kv line, cost estimated at $30 million, funding source: privately funded; Eagle Pass to Cure Farms loop, estimated cost $2 million, funding source: privately funded; Mohave line rehabilitation, cost estimated at $4.5 million, funding source: privately funded.
