NEEDLES — A total of 10,010 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
Included in that number, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, are four Needles residents.
No demographic information was available for the Needles cases. The department indicated that 374 people have been tested in Needles.
More than 111,000 tests have been administered countywide, according to the county’s COVID-19 situation report issued Tuesday.
SBCDPH as confirmed 234 deaths associated with COVID-
19. SBC released updated statistics on COVID-19.
A total of 111,590 patients have been tested. Of the 10,010 who tested positive, 477 are in the 0-14 age range, 333 in the 15-19 age range, 1,800 in the 20-29 age range, 1,900 in the 30-39 age range, 1,800 are in the 40-49 age range, 1,600 in the 50-59 age range, 929 in the 60-69 age range, 1,100 are in the 70-and-older age range and the ages of eight patients eight are unknown. The department said 5,091 (50.86%) of the confirmed cases are male, 4,891 (48.86%) are female. The gender of 28 patients (0.28%) is unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 137; Apple Valley, 136; Barstow, 37; Big Bear City, 4; Big Bear Lake, 7; Bloomington, 161; Chino, 1,244; Chino Hills, 195; Colton, 422; Crestline, 19; Fontana, 1,114; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 45; Hesperia, 272; Highland, 301; Joshua Tree, 18; Loma Linda, 111; Mentone, 46, Montclair, 223; Morongo Valley, 7; Oak Hills, 37; Ontario, 955; Phelan, 36; Rancho Cucamonga, 444; Redlands, 419; Rialto, 570; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 5; San Bernardino, 1,646; Twentynine Palms, 12; Upland, 259; Victorville, 429; Wrightwood, 2; Yucaipa, 292; Yucca Valley, 32; Undetermined, 366.
There have been a total of 183,073 confirmed cases in California, according to the California Department of Public Health with 5,580 deaths
reported. California has reported more than 3.4 million tests performed
statewide. “This is far from over. Increased testing will continue to detect more cases, but this only serves as evidence that COVID-19 is in our communities,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “As we move more, we are at greater risk. Continued increases in COVID-19 cases are expected and likewise, hospitalizations are starting to increase. “The safest place for all of us is at home, and when we go out for essential needs or services, we must wear face coverings and keep physical distance from others because that’s what helps us protect one another.
Our ability to move forward as a state depends upon it.”
