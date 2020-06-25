NEEDLES — A total of 10,010 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.

Included in that number, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, are four Needles residents.

No demographic information was available for the Needles cases. The department indicated that 374 people have been tested in Needles.

More than 111,000 tests have been administered countywide, according to the county’s COVID-19 situation report issued Tuesday.

SBCDPH  as  confirmed  234  deaths associated with COVID-

19. SBC released updated statistics on COVID-19.

A  total  of  111,590  patients  have been tested. Of the 10,010 who tested positive, 477 are in the 0-14 age range, 333 in the 15-19  age  range,  1,800  in  the  20-29  age  range,  1,900  in  the  30-39 age range, 1,800 are in the 40-49 age range, 1,600 in the 50-59  age  range,  929  in  the 60-69 age range, 1,100 are in the 70-and-older age range and the ages of eight patients eight are unknown. The department said 5,091 (50.86%) of the confirmed  cases  are  male,  4,891  (48.86%) are  female.  The  gender  of  28 patients (0.28%) is unknown.

SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.

Adelanto, 137; Apple Valley, 136; Barstow, 37; Big Bear City, 4; Big Bear Lake, 7; Bloomington, 161;  Chino,  1,244;  Chino Hills,  195;  Colton,  422;  Crestline, 19;  Fontana,  1,114;  Fort Irwin,  2;  Grand  Terrace,  45; Hesperia,  272;  Highland,  301; Joshua  Tree,  18;  Loma  Linda, 111; Mentone, 46, Montclair, 223;  Morongo  Valley,  7;  Oak Hills,  37;  Ontario,  955;  Phelan, 36; Rancho Cucamonga, 444; Redlands, 419; Rialto, 570; Rimforest, 1;  Running  Springs,  5; San Bernardino, 1,646; Twentynine Palms,  12;  Upland, 259;  Victorville, 429; Wrightwood, 2; Yucaipa,  292;  Yucca  Valley,  32;  Undetermined, 366.

There have been a total of 183,073 confirmed cases in California, according to the California Department of Public Health  with  5,580  deaths 

reported. California has reported more than 3.4 million tests performed

statewide. “This is far from over. Increased testing will continue to detect more cases, but this only serves as evidence that COVID-19 is in our communities,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “As we move more, we are at greater risk. Continued increases in COVID-19 cases are expected and likewise, hospitalizations are starting to increase. “The safest place for all of us is at home, and when we go out for essential needs or services, we must wear face coverings and keep physical distance from others because that’s what helps us protect one another.

Our ability to move forward as a state depends upon it.”

