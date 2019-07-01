#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, July 2
Needles, California
Light and variable winds becoming 5 to 10 mph later in the morning with a high near 111 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Overnight: South winds 5 to 9 mph becoming a light southeast wind after midnight with a low around 78 degrees.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: A Galaxy Far, Far Away.
Peewee basketball, 5:30 p.m. at Needles Recreation Center.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features deputies from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department demonstrating boating safety.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features pizza, salad and dessert at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 house committee meets at 9 a.m. League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.